Peter Jackel: Prairie's Atanasoff coming to terms with agonizing loss

“We did not lose because of officiating,” Atanasoff said. “The game was officiated fine. But there were certainly some 50-50 calls, where if even one had gone our way, perhaps the outcome is different. We’ll never know.”

Also, the Hawks finished with 12 assists and 13 turnovers. For the season, they had 455 assists and 272 turnovers.

Since then, the worst part for Atanasoff has been the restless nights that all coaches inevitably endure. What could he have done differently? What are the moments that most run through his mind?

“There’s a couple things that keep bouncing in my mind,” he said. “A lot of times, especially in the second half, I’ll talk to the players about what’s working and what do you want to do? They kept saying, ‘Let’s run ‘Dice’ and a ‘Five Out.’ They’re struggling to stay in front of us.’ But Lourdes’ help-side defense is so stinking good. They essentially always have two guys in the paint to help.

“Hindsight being 20-20, I wish I would have called something we call ‘Wheel Two,’ which is a constant continuity offense where you’re always looking for high-low. That would have forced us to take a look at that high-low action more.