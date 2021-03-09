Peter Jackel: Prairie's Atanasoff coming to terms with agonizing loss

It was almost as if this was a bad dream.
The Prairie School boys basketball team had just lost on a last-second shot to Oshkosh Lourdes in the WIAA Division 4 championship game last Friday night at the La Crosse Center. The Hawks had opened with a 27-7 lead before losing 43-41 and more salt was about to be rubbed into this wound.
Prairie was making the 235-mile trip back to Racine immediately after the game and a stone silent bus was guaranteed for four agonizing hours. What’s more, the Hawks had to listen to the cheers of joyous Lourdes fans in the parking lot for what seemed like eternity as they waited for their bus.
“It was less than ideal,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Our bus driver pulled up and you had Lourdes’ entire crowd of probably 500 people waiting for them to exit the locker room. Our bus driver was trying to honk and the Lourdes crowd was going nuts, so it was like rubbing salt into the wound.
“It was a very silent bus ride home. Those kids were heartbroken.”
It was hardly the first time this ever happened to a Racine County team playing for a state championship. Here are a few of the biggest heartbreakers from the files involving county basketball teams.
- March 20, 1960: St. Catherine’s lost to Archbishop John Carroll 57-55 in the Knights of Columbus Scholastic Basketball Tournament in Washington D.C. Junior guard Bob Letsch, who went on to become the second-winningest coach in Wisconsin high school history, missed the front end of a bonus with 14 seconds left that would have salted away the game for St. Catherine’s, but he was hardly to blame. As St. Catherine’s coach John McGuire said afterward, “Letsch was no more to blame than anybody who missed a free throw earlier. That could happen to anybody.”
- March 10, 1974: St. Catherine’s, 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state, was stunned 40-35 by Whitefish Bay Dominican after being held scoreless for the final seven minutes, 11 seconds of the game. The Angels had played the late semifinal the previous night and didn’t have much left in the tank after holding off archrival Milwaukee Marquette 49-42. “This seems like the end of the world to the kids,” McGuire said after the Dominican loss. “But there’s more to life than a basketball game.”
- March 16, 1985: Horlick, featuring superstar forward Robert Berryhill and 6-10 center Tony Baumgardt, was 25-0 when it played Milwaukee Washington for the championship. But the Rebels let two seven-point leads in the second half slip away and lost 56-54 in overtime. Just before Washington’s Loveland Redmond made a free throw with one second left in overtime, Horlick’s Danny Mosley barely missed a 10-foot shot from the right wing that likely would have won it for the Rebels. “It was anyone’s game,” Washington coach Clyde Rusk said. “It could have been Horlick’s.”
- March 17, 2012: Racine Lutheran, which seemingly has a secure lead in the final minutes of the WIAA Division 5 championship game against Sheboygan Area Lutheran, started missing from the free-throw line. And Sheboygan Lutheran’s Sam Dekker scored 12 of his 40 points in the final 48.5 seconds, including a deep 3-pointer just before the buzzer, to give his team a 67-66 victory. “It hasn’t really worn off,” Lutheran guard Peter Drummond reflected nearly four years after that game. “As a competitor, you always forget the wins, but you never forget the losses.”
And now this year’s Prairie team has joined that club. The wounds will gradually subside and the silver basketball the Hawks brought back from La Crosse will be secure in the school’s trophy case from now on. Only five of those were awarded to boys basketball teams in the state this year.
But this is still going to hurt for awhile. That’s only natural when silver was so close to being gold for a team that set a program record for victories (24) behind Antuan Nesbitt, the program’s all-time second-leading scorer.
“I just feel so terrible for our players,” Atanasoff said. “I feel like they deserved a better ending. But we went through a dry spell offensively and that happened to us a handful of times this year.”
Circumstances worked against Prairie. Nesbitt picked up his fourth foul with 9:05 to play. Atanasoff thought it was a three-point play for Nesbitt after his shot went in, but an offensive foul was called.
“That was a killer,” he said. “That would have put us up five and, if he hit the free throw, it would have been six. Instead, we took Antuan out and they hit a ‘3’ to tie it. From there, it was a back-and-fourth defensive struggle.”
There was more. Asanjai Hunter, who was doing an exceptional defensive job on Preston Ruediger, who averaged 25.8 points but finished with 13, also picked up his fourth foul just after Nesbitt did and went to the bench. Once he returned, he was forced to play less aggressively.
“We did not lose because of officiating,” Atanasoff said. “The game was officiated fine. But there were certainly some 50-50 calls, where if even one had gone our way, perhaps the outcome is different. We’ll never know.”
Also, the Hawks finished with 12 assists and 13 turnovers. For the season, they had 455 assists and 272 turnovers.
Since then, the worst part for Atanasoff has been the restless nights that all coaches inevitably endure. What could he have done differently? What are the moments that most run through his mind?
“There’s a couple things that keep bouncing in my mind,” he said. “A lot of times, especially in the second half, I’ll talk to the players about what’s working and what do you want to do? They kept saying, ‘Let’s run ‘Dice’ and a ‘Five Out.’ They’re struggling to stay in front of us.’ But Lourdes’ help-side defense is so stinking good. They essentially always have two guys in the paint to help.
“Hindsight being 20-20, I wish I would have called something we call ‘Wheel Two,’ which is a constant continuity offense where you’re always looking for high-low. That would have forced us to take a look at that high-low action more.
“Something else is when we were struggling offensively, perhaps I should have gone to the bench earlier with guys like Jacob Fallico and Jayce Jaramillo and Malcolm Moses to see if someone could spark us offensively in the second half.”
In what has become all too typical these days, those with all the answers after the fact sent out nasty tweets. But the silver lining that went with this silver basketball was that the positive far outweighed the negative.
“Someone posted a quote from John Wooden that was along the lines of, ‘Very few people are going to end their seasons with championships. So what are you doing to make sure you create life-long memories for your players?’ And that really stuck with me.
“Obviously, we wanted to win it, but I actually messaged a group of our boys (Sunday) night and just let them know I was thinking about them and that I was sorry for letting them down. All of their responses were just unbelievable. They were all just so thankful for the journey after having a couple of days to reflect.”
And now that team has left its mark.
“We got to bring back a silver ball, which is pretty neat to add to the trophy case,” Atanasoff said. “Everyone wants the gold ball. Everybody. And this team was capable. It didn’t happen, but when you think that there were 98 teams (in Division 4) that started and we finished second best, it’s pretty darn special.”
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
March 5: Onalaska Luther vs Prairie School
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com