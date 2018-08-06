Time has a nasty way of gaining momentum as the years pass and Phil Dobbs was reminded of that in a not-so-subtle manner Monday afternoon.
“Hey coach, do you know that you’ve been retired from coaching almost as long as you were a coach?,” I asked after he took my call from a fitness center in Elkhorn, where he spends his summers.
“That’s scary,” Dobbs responded with the chuckle I remember so well from the 17 years our respective careers overlapped. “That’s hard to believe.”
Yes, nearly 23 years have passed since Oct. 28, 1995, when Dobbs wrapped up his unforgettable 23-year run as coach of the Park High School football team. The end of Dobbs’ reign came at Horlick Field, where the Panthers lost to Kenosha Tremper 18-6 in a WIAA Division 1 second-round game.
Several steep peaks and valleys would be in store for Park following Dobbs’ departure. That gamut ranged from the 2005 state championship under his former assistant, Dennis Thompson, to a current stretch in which the Panthers have lost 51 of their last 55 games since 2012.
Danny Hernandez will become Park’s fourth head coach since Dobbs resigned to become the school’s athletic director in 1995. Hernandez will have some work to do, just as Dobbs had after replacing Bruce Wiegmann as Park’s coach in 1973. Can Hernandez dig Dobbs’ once-proud program out of the doldrums, the likes of which the Panthers have never endured in their 90-year history? Why not?
“First of all, he’s got a great personality,” Dobbs said. “I can see where he can relate to kids, which is probably the most important thing in coaching. I just like the way he thinks about how to build a program by taking care of first things first.”
What’s the best advice Dobbs can pass along to Hernandez?
“You build it from the ground up,” Dobbs said. “You start with a very strong sophomore-freshman program and then have a good coach at that level who is on the same page as the varsity. That’s really what it is.
“A lot of it is just as much about organizational things as it is offense and defense. Anybody can put together a good offensive and defensive plan, but you have to have the sound fundamentals where they’re doing the right things from when they get there to when they graduate.”
No one understands that more than Dobbs, who went 24-27-1 and lost to arch-rival Horlick six straight seasons to start his career before his 1979 Panthers went 8-1 and started the program’s winning trajectory.
By 1985, Dobbs took a 10-0 team into the second round of the WIAA Division 1 playoffs, where the speedy Panthers were neutralized in perhaps the worst field conditions he encountered in his career. Going on 33 years later, Dobbs still considers that 13-0 loss to Menomonee Falls as perhaps the most gut-wrenching he suffered as Park’s coach.
But in 1988, it all came together for Dobbs. Thirty years ago this month, a group of kids who were coming off a 5-4 record gathered for practice during that historically hot summer, with no way of knowing what they would carry off a state championship trophy from the Camp Randall Stadium turf within three months.
Brent Moss and J.C. Dawkins, who would start on Wisconsin’s 1993 Rose Bowl championship team five years later, were the two most obvious names. But there were so many other heroes from that team, including defensive lineman Ernie DeLaO, safety Chris Manley, linebackers Jason Nelson and Geoff Schick and quarterback Ron Quirk.
Park was so deep that season, that Dawkins, who doubled at wide receiver and defensive back, was Dobbs’ only two-way starter.
The journey started with a 41-0 nonconference blowout over Milwaukee Pulaski, followed by a 33-6 victory over Horlick. But the real validation came in Week 3, when the Panthers squeezed out a 26-20 victory over Kenosha Tremper, Park’s biggest rival in those days.
“When you beat Tremper, you know you have a chance to do something,” Dobbs said. “I always said that was the key game for us. They had such a great program. After we beat them, I said, ‘We can win the conference, get to the playoffs and, and once you get there, who knows?’ “
The Panthers’ only loss that season came in a nonconference showdown against eventual Division 2 state champion Kettle Moraine in the second-to-lead regular-season game. Moss was sidelined early in the game after taking a hard hit — it was the only time in his three-year varsity career that would happen — and the Panthers went on to lose 24-21.
“He went down hard and bruised his ribs or whatever, but he was hurt,” Dobbs said. “So we took him out, not wanting to take a chance. It was a nonconference game and we knew what we were going to be in the playoffs.
“I know that if we would have had Brent, it would have been a different outcome.”
Victories over Milwaukee Washington, Milwaukee Tech and Waukesha South put Park into the state championship game Nov. 11 against Superior at Camp Randall Stadium. Superior ran a wishbone offense, but Park was acclimated to stopping that from its annual rivalry against Case.
“We always had to get ready for Case every year,” Dobbs said. “So we knew what we wanted to do. We just had to make a couple of adjustments. I credit playing Case every year for the way we played against that offense in Madison.”
Superior’s high-powered offense was held to an average of 3.6 yards per rushing attempt that night. And with Moss rushing for 202 yards and three touchdowns, Park rolled to a 34-14 victory.
Dobbs had turned 44 that season. Now he’s going on 74 and spends about eight months of the year in Clermont, Fla., with wife, Gwen. There’s an entire wall of his home devoted to the memories from so long ago. His memorabilia includes a football signed by players from the 1988 champions.
“It was the pinnacle of my coaching career,” he said. “Pro teams want to win Super Bowls, college teams want to win national championships and high schools want to win state championships.
“When you have that, it really gives you some satisfaction among what you did.”
