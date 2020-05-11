Peter Jackel: My all-decade team for the 2010s

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Considering Racine County has long produced some of the highest-profile high school boys basketball players in the state, this was one tough assignment.

Still, I’m going to give it a go. With the sports world at a virtual standstill because of the COVID-19 pandemic, I figured now is as good of a time as any to come up with my all-decade boys team for the 2010s. This undertaking involved some agonizing decisions, but it came down to this: Everyone has an opinion and the selections on this team just happen to be mine.

So if you want to let me have it with a, “How could you pick so-and-so over so-and-so?,” my contact information is at the bottom of this column. Hey, aren’t good old-fashioned debates what helps make sports so fun?

I have chosen a player of the decade, four other first-team players and then a list of the best of the rest. I have limited the latter to five players.

One clarification: To be eligible, a player must have graduated between 2010-19. That means St. Catherine’s junior Tyrese Hunter, certainly one of the 10 best players I have covered during the last 41 years, is not eligible for this team. He will be for whomever comes up with a team covering this decade.

So here goes: