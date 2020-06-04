Peter Jackel: Local radio great Suhr was voice of a generation

Six weeks after the passing of a local broadcasting legend, Gary Suhr’s family has yet to schedule a memorial service. Suhr’s widow, Joan, believes it would be too difficult to commit to a date these days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Until proper respects are paid to a man who was beloved in this community for so many years, I want to host a memorial of my own. Over the years, I have written several columns about how this dedicated man overcame all kinds of obstacles to do his job — we’re talking about everything from trying to concentrate over the blasting horn of a slow-moving freight train to being mooned by some rowdy teenagers during a broadcast — but I wanted to go beyond that.
The focus this time is on an ordinary man who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. A man who loved classical music, who used to relish taking his wife and five sons on camping trips and who never made his broadcasts about himself.
“The players and the game were the story,” said Jay Suhr, one of Gary’s sons. “As an announcer, I think he saw himself as a storyteller without a need for catch phrases or playing to the home crowd.”
Until his final assignment in 2002, Suhr prepared for each of his broadcasts as passionately as a college kid cramming for a test. Absolutely nothing was left to chance.
And when he sat behind a mic, Suhr maintained a measured tone of voice. Suhr insisted on showing no favoritism, but he did offer his respect for the home team with a tie that had a hint of its colors.
“If a Racine team was not playing another Racine team, his one show of local support was in his tie,” Jay Suhr said. “As kids, we would look and see green in his tie and know he was doing a Case game somewhere. Black accents meant St. Cats.”
He was a professional until the very end, right down to that tie and sharp clothes he insisted on wearing, even though his audience could never see him. Parkinson’s Disease eventually robbed him of the voice he so masterfully used over the years, and, as Jay said, “In radio terms, he just faded to silence.”
But what Suhr represented to so many people for such a long time won’t fade anytime soon. There’s a reason why the press box at Horlick Field was named in his honor years ago. And when the Suhr family is finally able to host that memorial service, the memories will flow.
Joan Suhr recalls several years of when she and her retired husband were snowbirds in Melbourne Beach, Fla. Gary, a longtime devout reader of pretty much any book he could get his hands on, decided to put his voice to use by becoming involved in a Rolling Readers program for young students in public schools.
But Gary made a far bigger commitment than that. Joan recalls her husband carefully choosing titles to read that he thought would appeal to his young audience. And when he read to them, he did so with the same voice enunciation and inflection that he had perfected throughout nearly 30 years of bringing sporting events alive for his audience.
Hey, this was another assignment. Suhr wouldn’t think of not giving it everything he had.
“Gary spent 11 years reading to elementary school children,” Joan said. “We would choose the books and he would rehearse it and time it. He got such pleasure out of reading to those kids and interacting with them. They really loved him.”
Jay Suhr, who lives in Austin, Texas, can still hear his father reading to those children in his mind.
“If you think about being a broadcaster, there is definitely a theatricality about doing that,” he said. “I remember him reading to our kids. There was performance to what he was doing. And he liked to use his voice to surprise them and keep them interested. And that’s different than someone just reading a book in the way most people read books.”
During four decades of bringing sporting events to life for his WRJN audience, Suhr was subjected to all kinds of challenging conditions. Yet he always managed produce another first-class broadcast.
How did he consistently manage overcoming those loud, cramped press boxes packed with so many unwanted people, those horrible vantage points and those countless occasions when he tried to decipher a muddy player’s uniform number with no spotter at Suhr’s side?
Simple. He did it with preparation, which he never compromised even after he became a well-respected veteran of the airwaves. And that brings us to those Thursday phone calls longtime Park football coach Phil Dobbs used to receive during the season.
“The day I got to Racine, I said, ‘That guy is a professional!’ “ said Dobbs, Park’s coach from 1973-95. “He was such a professional and he worked alone most of the time, so he was talking all the way through and that’s not easy to do.
“He would always call on Thursday because, by then, you would have your lineup ready, which he wanted. He had his charts with all the starters, offensively and defensively, and the backups who were likely to play. He was very detailed in that manner, so he could look at that chart and right away know who what position that number was playing and that name.
“That was a very important thing — that phone call during the week.”
Jay Suhr, who used to follow his dad to sporting events as a boy, quickly learned just how meticulous this man was.
“During a high school football game at Horlick Field, he pointed out the name ‘Grzyb’ on the opponent’s roster,” Jay said. “He asked me, ‘How do you pronounce that?’ I mangled a response. He answered with, ‘It’s pronounced ‘jib,’ which he marked on his roster. Sure enough, Mark Grzyb got into the game and on the radio with his name intact.
“His football two deeps and basketball scorecards were always color coded with Flair markers and ballpoint ink. Blue numbers with orange and blue names for Park. Black numbers with red names for Horlick. Black and green for Parkside. Position, height, weight, year-in-school were all noted.”
Don Ford, a longtime athletic director and coach for the Racine Unified School District, was friends with Suhr and frequently played golf with him. Ford recalls his son, Tom, referring to Suhr as another Eddie Doucette (referencing the legendary Milwaukee Bucks broadcaster).
But Don Ford remembers Suhr as a person even more than he does as a broadcaster.
“He was a great friend and he was a plus to the Racine community,” Ford said. “He was known all over the state and probably all over the Midwest.”
By the way, Suhr approached the golf links just as he did a broadcast — with an understated desire to succeed.
“He was a little guy, but he could hit the ball,” Ford said. “He never said much. He was just all business playing golf.”
On the subject of being all business, former Racine Raiders general manager Joe Mooney recalls partnering with Suhr for broadcasts toward the end of Suhr’s career.
“We were doing a game from Springfield, Ill., from the top bleacher of like six bleachers,” Mooney said. “There were people who were constantly wanting to be on the radio, but Gary never lost his cool. I was like, ‘Just leave us alone!,’ but Gary never lost his cool. I just thought, ‘If he can do that, then no matter where we’re broadcasting, it’s easy not to lose your cool.’ “
Fortunately for this community, all that Suhr represented on the airwaves has been carried on by another perfectionist. His name is Don Wadewitz and he brings the same preparation and detail to each of his Raiders broadcasts that Suhr did.
But then, Wadewitz realizes he has quite a legacy to maintain.
“I appreciate what he built in Racine when it comes to sports at all levels,” Wadewitz said. “When he came here (in 1962), we only had the Park-Horlick football game that was broadcast on WRJN. He saw there was a yearning for that in our community and he built that.
“You heard from people who walked into a gym or a stadium and saw that when Gary was there, it was a big game. He built that and I don’t think it can be overlooked what a legend that he is in Racine when it came to radio.”
Mooney certainly saw Suhr as someone who should be remembered. That’s why he borrowed so much of Suhr’s style, right down to the simple signature signoff at the end of broadcasts.
“I would always give the final score and say, ‘From Historic Horlick Athletic Field, along with John Wosyk, this is Joe Mooney. Have a good night everybody.’
“That’s what Gary always said and how he said it. Honestly, I tried to mimic his voice. That’s how much he meant to me. I just always wanted him to be a part of our broadcast.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by caling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
