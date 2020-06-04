Peter Jackel: Local radio great Suhr was voice of a generation

Fortunately for this community, all that Suhr represented on the airwaves has been carried on by another perfectionist. His name is Don Wadewitz and he brings the same preparation and detail to each of his Raiders broadcasts that Suhr did.

But then, Wadewitz realizes he has quite a legacy to maintain.

“I appreciate what he built in Racine when it comes to sports at all levels,” Wadewitz said. “When he came here (in 1962), we only had the Park-Horlick football game that was broadcast on WRJN. He saw there was a yearning for that in our community and he built that.

“You heard from people who walked into a gym or a stadium and saw that when Gary was there, it was a big game. He built that and I don’t think it can be overlooked what a legend that he is in Racine when it came to radio.”

Mooney certainly saw Suhr as someone who should be remembered. That’s why he borrowed so much of Suhr’s style, right down to the simple signature signoff at the end of broadcasts.

“I would always give the final score and say, ‘From Historic Horlick Athletic Field, along with John Wosyk, this is Joe Mooney. Have a good night everybody.’