Peter Jackel: Horlick's Jamil Wilson was king of 2000s

As a senior, he averaged 23.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.8 steals in leading Lutheran to a 19-4 record. But his most remarkable statistic might have been his average of just 1.3 turnovers a game despite having the ball in his hands most of the time.

“Kevin Christensen, to me, epitomized the intelligent player on the court,” said the late Norb Wishowski, who led Catholic Central to the Division 4 state championship in 2001, the first season following the WIAA-WISAA merger. “He knew how to play the game with the ball, he knew how to play the game without the ball and he moved so well. He was deceiving on the court that when you were guarding him, you always had to worry. When he slowed down, look out, because he was going to turn it on.

“I admired him for the last three years where I said, ‘Man, this kid just knows how to play the game.’ You could tell he was the son of a coach because that’s usually who does that stuff.”

Christensen has been a longtime assistant for his father at Lutheran.

Best of the rest

Bryan Bedford, Case, 2000

Nate Perry, Case, 2003

LaVontay Fenderson, St. Catherine’s, 2004