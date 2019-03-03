Gary Pinnow had his moment on March 14, 1963.
Nearly 56 years later, the Horlick High School boys basketball program had its night.
In what was one of the biggest upsets in the history of Racine County boys basketball, a 10-13 Horlick team pulled off a 74-67 stunner over 22-1 Madison East, the top-ranked Division 1 team in the Associated Press state poll. The game was a WIAA Division 1 regional championship Saturday night at Madison East.
On a night when he became the second male player from Racine County to reach 2,000 career points, senior guard Marquise Milton scored 24 of his 35 points in the second half to carry the Rebels.
Stephon Chapman and Jaydin McNeal used the toughness they developed as linebackers on the Horlick football team to fortify the Rebels against a physical East team.
And others, including Patrick Wade, Maurice Ward and Leontae Ellis each did their part to make possible what was thought to be impossible.
It might have been the most dramatic moment for the Horlick boys basketball program since that night in 1963. That’s when Pinnow took an inbounds pass from Steve Klimek in the University of Wisconsin Field House, dribbled to the opposite side of the circle and connected on an eight-foot shot with three seconds left on the clock.
Pinnow’s basket gave the Rebels a 51-50 overtime victory in a state quarterfinal over top-ranked Milwaukee North, which had won 23 straight games going into the tournament.
There have been other March moments that have been remembered in this county’s history.
On March 10, 1974, top-ranked and undefeated St. Catherine’s was shocked 40-35 by a Whitefish Bay Dominican team that entered the game with a 14-11 record. St. Catherine’s had defeated Dominican twice during the regular season.
Another unforgettable upset occurred on March 7, 1977, when Park coach Tom Sager used a patient, deliberate offense for a 41-39 upset over Case, 19-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state, in a WIAA regional championship in a packed Park Fieldhouse.
Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar, a Milwaukee native, was 15 months old during that Park-Case showdown, so he can be excused for not having a comprehensive knowledge of this county’s sports history. But he would like to believe that what happened Saturday has earned its place in local history.
“In the world of basketball, yeah, this is going to be one of the bigger upsets in some time,” said the 43-year-old Treutelaar, Horlick’s coach since 2002. “We have to keep it it perspective that it’s just one game, but our guys just absolutely rose to the occasion.
“We caught them on a night when they probably weren’t expecting an eighth seed or a team with the record we had to give them as much energy and as much focus as we had that night.”
It started with Milton, a 6-foot senior guard. Milton, who averages 27 points per game and had a 53-point effort during the regular season, all but willed the Rebels to this victory with his huge second half.
As Horlick’s only returning starter, Milton long ago became used to being the focal point for opponents. Nevertheless, he did pretty much whatever he wanted to Saturday night.
“In the first half, I was just focused on getting defensive stops, trying to help my teammates and trying to get a feel for the game,” Milton said. “Then in the second half, when the game was getting closer, they just put the ball in my hands. They all trusted me and I trusted my teammates also.”
Milton’s performance increased his career-point total to 2,002. The only other male player from the county to reach 2,000 points is 2018 Prairie graduate JC Butler, who finished with 2,097.
Realistically, Horlick would have to win its two sectional games and advance to its first state tournament since 2009 for Milton to have a chance at becoming the county’s all-time leading scorer among boys. But at least it’s a possibility now that their upset has given the Rebels new life — especially which how much Milton has elevated his game.
“That would be incredible because that would mean we’d be playing in Madison,” Treutelaar said. “I haven’t thought about that too much, but he’s definitely shown the ability to put up some numbers that would allow him to get there (the scoring record) in three games.
“That’s going to be a tall task, but I wouldn’t put anything beyond that young man. The competition he has scored against is as top notch as you’re going to get.”
Next up for Horlick is a sectional semifinal against Sun Prairie Thursday at Verona. If the Rebels can continue their magic, they would play the winner of Waunakee, which eliminated Case and Park in the regionals, or Madison LaFollette Saturday for the sectional championship.
Will the Rebels have any gas left in their tank after Saturday?
“I felt we gained more confidence knocking off a team like that,” Chapman said.
Meanwhile, Treutelaar has gained a second wind as a coach after what happened Saturday.
“We have that regional trophy that my son (Reece) simply can’t put down,” Treutelaar said. “He wants to take it to his school Wednesday to do his presentation and show all his buddies, because it was a real special moment for him as much as it was for all the rest of us.”
