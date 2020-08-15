Peter Jackel: Horlick Field facelift nearly complete

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Racine is mere days away from shedding its status of being out of step with the times when it comes to high school sports facilities.

The finishing touches are being put on a renovation at Horlick Field that will have a total price tag of about $2 million. If football is played this fall, teams will be showing their stuff on a new artificial turf field that has become common in surrounding communities as well as in the nation. And just a little west at the complex, a new baseball diamond with an artificial turf infield will be awaiting city teams starting next spring.

Football traditionalists may lament that the days of mudfests are over forever at Horlick Field, where icons the likes of Curly Lambeau and George Halas were roaming a century ago. One of the most remembered examples of this is that mudbath of a national championship game between the Racine Raiders and Brooklyn Mariners that 6,300 rain-soaked fans witnessed the night of Nov. 26, 1988 (the Raiders won 5-3).

But those who feel classic images of mud-caked players battling it out is a part of football will likely be dwarfed by another crowd. This crowd consists of fans who were tired of seeing Horlick Field battered for the balance of a season after the first heavy rainfall each summer.