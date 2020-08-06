Peter Jackel: Homestead football coach Keel played mind games well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An all-time great high school football coach in Wisconsin retired last week when Dave Keel stepped down at Mequon Homestead. As coach of the Highlanders since 1989, Keel led the program to six WIAA state championships.

My one encounter with Keel came in 2005, when I left a message with him for an interview prior to Park’s Division 1 state semifinal against Homestead at Waukesha North. On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2005 he left this message on my office voice mail: “Hello, this is Dave Keel. Sorry you weren’t in. I’ll try to call later, but certainly you can understand how busy we are right now. We’re preparing for one of the greatest high school football teams I’ve ever seen.”

It was the old Lou Holtz routine, when he used to claim his team barely deserved to be on the same field with its opponent, no matter who that opponent was. I kiddingly called out Keel on this when I called him back, but he insisted he was serious.

And then his Highlanders came within a whisker of depriving the Panthers their second and, to date, most recent trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.