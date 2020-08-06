Peter Jackel: Homestead football coach Keel played mind games well

An all-time great high school football coach in Wisconsin retired last week when Dave Keel stepped down at Mequon Homestead. As coach of the Highlanders since 1989, Keel led the program to six WIAA state championships.
My one encounter with Keel came in 2005, when I left a message with him for an interview prior to Park’s Division 1 state semifinal against Homestead at Waukesha North. On the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2005 he left this message on my office voice mail: “Hello, this is Dave Keel. Sorry you weren’t in. I’ll try to call later, but certainly you can understand how busy we are right now. We’re preparing for one of the greatest high school football teams I’ve ever seen.”
It was the old Lou Holtz routine, when he used to claim his team barely deserved to be on the same field with its opponent, no matter who that opponent was. I kiddingly called out Keel on this when I called him back, but he insisted he was serious.
And then his Highlanders came within a whisker of depriving the Panthers their second and, to date, most recent trip to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.
Bottling up All-State running back Johnny Clay like no one had all season, Homestead gave Park everything it could handle before losing 20-13. In fact, if not for the heroics of defensive back Nate DeGroot, who died in 2017, Keel might have retired with one more state championship.
In the second quarter, DeGroot returned a fumble forced by Dab Gustin 46 yards for a touchdown. And with 1:23 to play, after Homestead advanced to Park’s 13-yard line, DeGroot wrestled the ball away from Brian Gensrick in the right corner of the end zone for a game-clinching interception.
A long delay followed as officials discussed the play.
“(DeGroot) brought it down into his body and then the guy clamped around it,” said Jim Winters, Park’s offensive line coach on the 1988 and 2005 state championship teams. “I don’t know if he tried to pull out the ball of whatever happened. It was on the opposite of the field from where we were. So there was a dispute as to whether it was taken away from DeGroot or he held onto it.
“Obviously, they came out with the fact DeGroot had held onto it, it was an interception and, as Robert Blake said, ‘That’s the name of that tune.’”
Looking back on Homestead nearly 15 years later, Winters said, “They were as formidable as any opponent we faced that year.”
My total interaction with Keel came only that week. Nevertheless, I’m going to miss him simply because Keel was a credit to his profession. High school football in Wisconsin needs all the Dave Keels who are out there.
Suffering in Chicago
The Chicago Cubs’ infamous 1964 trade of a young Lou Brock for a washed-up Ernie Broglio has been folklore in Chicago for more than 50 years.
But that’s nothing compared with what happened in Chicago in 1992.
That’s when Cubs management allowed a 26-year-old Greg Maddux, who loved Chicago, to walk via free agency just 95 victories into a career that saw him win 355 games. That’s eighth most in the history of Major League Baseball.
But that’s nothing compared to what happened in Chicago in 2017.
That’s when Chicago Bears general manager gave up a boat load of draft choices to move up one position in the draft to select quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Left on the board was Patrick Mahomes, who led the Kansas City Chiefs to the Super Bowl championship in February, was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, and recently signed a contract worth up to $503 million. Oh, and Deshaun Watson was also available.
As for Trubisky, the Bears have so much confidence in him three years into his career that they signed Nick Foles to compete for the job this season.
As for Pace, here’s his scorecard five years into the job: Just 13 of his 20 draft picks from 2015 to 2017 remain with the team. Pace’s Day 1 and Day 2 draft selections during that stretch that didn’t make it with the Bears beyond their rookie contracts include Kevin White, Leonard Floyd, Adam Shaheen, Hroniss Grasu and Jonathan Bullard.
In explaining how the Packers recovered from a 24-game deficit in the all-time series against the Bears in 1992 to their current 99-95-1 advantage, start with quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. But right behind that are the personnel decisions made by Pace and several of his predecessors since Favre came to Green Bay in 1992.
Trivia time
Anybody out there want to take a crack at this one? Who has the distinction of being the first Racine high school football player to rush for at least 1,000 yards in a season? Hint: He played for St. Catherine’s and he accomplished his feat in 1974 (Answer below).
A mentor
Major League umpire Rick Reed, who had a distinguished career in the Big Show, died at the age of 70 July 16. Racine native Jim O’Brien, who served as a replacement during the 1979 umpire’s strike, can personally vouch that Reed was also a pretty special man.
“May 10, 1979 seems like a lifetime ago,” O’Brien said. “With 10,864 fans in attendance on a warm 78-degree afternoon I found myself behind the plate at County Stadium working the Brewers-Indians game, an 8-1 Indians win. The night before, Rick Reed had worked his first major league game behind the plate.
“In the 12 games that I worked, including one rain-shortened game, it was normal procedure for the guys brought up from the minor leagues, including John Shulock and Daryll Cousins, who eventually also had major league careers along with Reed, to work the plate. So I was the most surprised guy in the stadium when I was tabbed to do the plate, and Reed worked second base.
“I had brought along my plate gear from Day 1, never thinking it would be used. I remember him being very supportive and encouraging before the game. After the game, my first plate game of the year at any level, he was very complimentary, along with Indian catcher Gary Alexander and Brewer catcher Charlie Moore.
“Rick returned to the International League after the strike ended, but had a three-decade career in the major leagues, working seven post seasons. He also appeared in the movie ‘For the Love of the Game’ with Kevin Costner, working as the plate umpire. I did not know that he had suffered two strokes during his major league career. Later he became a major league umpire supervisor and died at age 70, also my age.”
Trivia answer
Rick Jackson, who rushed for 1,009 yards for the Angels. In the Nov. 5, 1974 Journal Times, it was written, “A check through a ton of records failed to produce a former Racine prep runner gaining 1,000 yards in one season, a feat accomplished by Rick Jackson with 1,009. For the record, he rushed for 608 as a junior, giving him 1,617 for his two years in 301 tries, a 5.4 average.
