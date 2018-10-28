Now that another Racine County Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony has passed us by, I can’t help but think about local athletes who should be honored some day.
To come up with a group of names that cover the last century of sports played in this county would be virtually impossible. What I can do is list some names that have especially resonated with me from the last 39-plus years at this job along with other names I’ve heard about from old-timers.
I am excluding one name I heard was supposed to be inducted this year, but was unable to make the trip to Racine. Thus, his induction is being delayed until next year. I am also excluding active athletes the likes of Chris Maragos, Samantha Logic and Gabbi Ortiz since they are not yet eligible.
So here’s my list, which is not ranked in any order of preference. And by no means does it begin to cover everyone out there who should one day be inducted:
MIKE RATLIFF: This is someone I was conversing with by email maybe five or six years ago and I was almost able to convince him to be interviewed for a feature. I have since fallen out of contact with him, unfortunately.
Ratliff, a 1968 Horlick graduate, was cut from his junior high school basketball team and started out as a manager in high school. Talked into trying out for the team as a junior, Ratliff spent that season on the JV team.
But he became a starter as a senior after growing to 6-foot-6. By his freshman season at UW-Eau Claire, he was 6-10 and the Blugolds-leading scorer and rebounder. By his senior season, Ratliff was first-team Little All-American in 1972.
He played the 1972-73 season in the NBA with the Kansas City-Omaha Kings after being their second-round draft selection and then played overseas until 1978.
J.C. DAWKINS: Dawkins was the only two-way starter as a junior on Phil Dobbs’ deep 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship football team at Park. Five years later, he was a starting wide receiver on the University of Wisconsin’s first Rose Bowl championship team. That was the team that heralded the program Wisconsin is today.
TIM NAEGELI: Naegeli was a 6-4 freshman center for Racine Lutheran my first year as a sportswriter during the 1979-80. He grew into one of the most dominating big men I have seen, became just the second freshman to start for the legendary Dick Bennett at UW-Stevens Point, earned NAIA All-American honors as a senior and was the school’s all-time leading scorer when he graduated.
He was drafted by the Boston Celtics in 1987, but didn’t report because his knees were shot by then. How good was Naegeli? Consider this quote from former University of New Orleans coach Benny Dees from Naegeli’s playing days: “Tim moves without the ball better than anyone I’ve seen since Larry Bird.”
JIM FEEST: The St. Catherine’s football team was a powerhouse in the late 1940s and 1950s under coach Eddie Race and several old-timers have told me Feest was the best from that run of teams. The stocky fullback, who died of a heart attack in 1970, was compared to Alan Ameche, the 1954 Heisman Trophy winner from Wisconsin, but entered the military service and never played beyond high school.
“Jimmy was the greatest fullback who came out of the City of Racine and probably out of Wisconsin,” Dick Bebow, his high school teammate, told me in 2005.
MIKE DRUMMOND: He was a 5-foot-8 magician with a basketball who was a rare sophomore to see much playing time under John McGuire at St. Catherine’s. He became the first two-time City Player of the Year as a senior in 1974 and went on to play for Oregon in what was then the Pac-8 Conference.
I only saw Drummond play once, but that memory resonates with me nearly 45 years later. He was quite remarkable, especially for someone who always prioritized setting up his teammates over scoring.
TONY ROMO: OK, he’s more of a slam dunk than probably anyone out there. He was the Walter Payton Award winner at Eastern Illinois. We know what he did as quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys for 10 years. He was third-team AP All-State in basketball as a senior at Burlington in 1998 and is an exceptional golfer.
But as No. 1 broadcaster for CBS Sports these days, would he be able to attend an induction ceremony? We may have to wait awhile on Romo.
GARY PINNOW: He made one of the famous shots in Racine County history as a senior at Horlick in 1963, when his clutch jumper beat national power Milwaukee North 51-50 in a quarterfinal of the state tournament at Madison.
But it wasn’t all about that moment with Pinnow. He was one of the greatest athletes to come out of Horlick and he once signed a minor-league contract with the San Francisco Giants.
JIM HALUSKA: Haluska graduated with Feest at St. Catherine’s in 1950 and went on to hand off to Ameche at Wisconsin. He was the starting quarterback for Wisconsin in the 1953 Rose Bowl and went on to play briefly for George Halas with the Chicago Bears.
Haluska, who died in 2012, had a long and successful coaching career at Milwaukee Saint Thomas More High School.
ALEX SCALES: He was an electrifying forward on two Racine Lutheran state championship basketball teams in mid 1990s, then went on to play for Oregon. Scales had a cup of coffee with the San Antonio Spurs and was playing overseas as recently as 2017.
CHUCK WOOD: He was one of the greatest high school basketball players in the history of this county, starting on a 1960 St. Catherine’s team that almost knocked off mighty Archbishop Carroll of Washington D.C. in the National Invitational Catholic Basketball Tournament. That team was led by center John Thompson, who went on to coach Georgetown and Patrick Ewing to the 1984 NCAA championship.
And then Wood went on to play for Loyola of Chicago when it knocked off two-time defending NCAA champion Cincinnati in the 1963 NCAA championship game. I believe Wood is still the only male from Racine County to play for an NCAA champion in men’s basketball.
There are so many other names that come to mind that I’ll have to come up with future columns on the scores of others who are deserving. But this is what I came up with for now.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emaling him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.