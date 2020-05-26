Peter Jackel: Henning was queen of county basketball

The 1980s was the first full decade of high school girls basketball in Racine County and a memorable one it was.
The start of the decade was highlighted by St. Catherine’s Margie Ruetz, who was one of the most well-rounded female athletes in county history. She sure inherited the genes. Her grandfather, Babe Ruetz, played for the Racine Legion of the National Football League in the 1920s. Her father was a defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s.
Out in Waterford, the late Joe Whitford put together one of the first great girls basketball programs in the county. In 1985, the Wolverines became the first county girls team to win a WIAA championship and they came within a last-second play of making it two straight.
But the greatest player not only of that decade but perhaps in county history played at Horlick. Some of her achievements are still unmatched in county history.
Player of the decade Sonja Henning, Horlick, 1987
Where does one start with Henning? She was the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin in 1987. She almost led Horlick to a state championship that season. She was the county’s all-time leading scorer until Racine Lutheran’s Caroline Strande broke her record last season. She ran on two state championship track teams at Horlick. She led Stanford to the 1990 NCAA championship and was a first-team All-American one year later. She won a WNBA championship with the Houston Comets in 1999. She earned a law degree from Duke. She served as president of the Women’s National Basketball Players Association for two years in the early 2000s.
To say the least, Henning has made something of her life.
Born in Jackson, Tenn., Henning was raised in Racine and enrolled at Horlick as a freshman in 1983 (the first year Racine’s public high schools transitioned from three to four grades). Playing for first-year coach Barb Chambers, the Rebels went just 7-13 during the 1983-84 season, but Henning still earned honorable mention All-State honors and was first-team All-County after averaging 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
And then came a memorable run, when Horlick went 63-7 during the next three seasons. As a sophomore, the 5-foot-7 Henning led Horlick to a 17-3 record and was third-team All-State after averaging 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 3.4 steals. She took it to another level as a junior, averaging 25.2 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.3 steals for the 21-2 Rebels.
Henning went out in style at Horlick. The Rebels went 25-2 and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 championship game at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison. Kimberly played a sagging man-to-man defense on her, yet Henning still had had 23 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four steals. What sank the Rebels that afternoon was their shooting (13 for 51) and turnovers (21).
“I think that Sonja is the greatest player in the state and one of the greatest players in the nation,” Chambers said after that game.
Henning became the first girls player from the county to be named the state’s Player of the Year that season after averaging 28.3 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 4.8 steals per game.
And three years later, she won a national championship. Playing in the state in which she was born, Henning scored a team-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Stanford’s 88-81 victory over Auburn in Knoxville, Tenn., April 1, 1990.
Thirty years have passed and Henning continues to achieve great things. Not surprisingly, she was a charter member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
“I saw Sonja for the first time when they had basketball tryouts at Gilmore,” Chambers, then an assistant coach at Horlick under Mary Fowlkes, said in 2011. “After seeing her play, Mary and I looked at each other and I said, ‘Did you see that skinny, little girl with the big feet? She’s going to be pretty good.’ That was the understatement of understatements.”
The other four Margie Ruetz, St. Catherine, 1980
She might be considered the first superstar in the county for girls basketball. The 5-11 Ruetz earned nine letters at St. Catherine’s — three in basketball, three in volleyball, one in track and field and two in softball while also finding the time to be a cheerleader. And this was during a time when freshmen weren’t eligible to letter at the school.
As a sophomore in 1978, Ruetz shared the county’s player of the year honor with Horlick’s Diedre Driver after averaging 14.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game for the 19-6 Angels. In a 56-49 state consolation victory over La Crosse Aquinas, Ruetz erupted for 35 points and 24 rebounds.
One year later, St. Catherine’s defeated Madison Edgewood 59-44 in the WISAA championship game at Fond du Lac to complete an undefeated season. Ruetz scored 13 points in that game.
As a senior, Ruetz averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds for the 21-3 Angels, who lost to Milwaukee Pius XI 57-29 in the championship game. And she was named the county’s player of the year for a second time (teammate Missy Kaufmann won it the previous season).
Ruetz signed with Nebraska, but her career was short-lived. After deciding not to play her freshman year following the abrupt resignation of coach Lorrie Gallagher, Ruetz suffered a stress fracture in her left foot and played just 18 games as a sophomore. She left the school in 1982 with 25 points, 15 rebounds and four assists.
Reflecting on her development as an athlete in a 2004 interview, Ruetz said, “We grew up in a time when you didn’t have video games. We had each other, which was wonderful, and we would always be playing outside in the neighborhood or on our basketball court. There were kids around all the time.”
Ruetz, whose married name is Carrington, has a daughter, Kelsey, who is graduating from St. Catherine’s this year. The 6-2 Kelsey Carrington has received a scholarship to play volleyball for Oklahoma.
Beth Greil, Waterford, 1985
How much of a basketball factory was Waterford in the 1980s? Through the 1984-85 season, coach Joe Whitford had a 132-38 record (he died of cancer in February 1987). Probably the Wolverines’ best player that decade was Beth Greil, who went 65-4 during in her three seasons on the varsity.
As a junior and senior, she shared the county’s player of the year honors with Jodi Robers of Burlington St. Mary’s (now Catholic Central). It was her senior season when the 5-9 Greil made local history with that first public schools state championship by a county team.
She averaged 22.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals for the 24-2 Wolverines, who defeated Algoma 64-45 for the WIAA Class B championship in the University of Wisconsin Field House. Greil, a second-team All-State player that season, led the way with 28 points in that game.
Greil, whose married name is Letto, went on to UW-Milwaukee, but elected to play volleyball for the Panthers. As talented as she was in volleyball, though, basketball is what Greil will be remembered for at Waterford.
“Greil was the best I saw all year,” Park coach Jim Kerkvliet said in 1985. “She really did amaze me.”
Jodi Robers, Burlington St. Mary’s, 1985
Thirty five years after she graduated from Catholic Central, Robers might still be the most dominant player in the history of the Lady Toppers’ program. The 6-0 Robers was the two-time county player of the year with Waterford’s Beth Greil in 1984 and ‘85. To date, she is the only player in her program’s history to receive that honor.
Then it was on to Colorado State, where she left as that program’s all-time leading scorer. And for the last 18 years, she has been as assistant coach for the Iowa State women’s program.
Robers (whose married name is Steyer) was a three-year starter for St. Mary’s. She came into prominence as a junior, when she averaged 18.7 points and 9.0 rebounds for the 21-3 Lady Toppers.
She was even better as a senior, averaging 20.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.5 steals. The Lady Toppers went 18-3 that season, but had been moved up to Class A and lost to St. Catherine’s in the regionals. Robers was fourth-team All-State as a senior.
“Robers is probably the best player I’ve seen in eight years of being in Wisconsin,” Racine Lutheran coach Mike Carey said in 1985.
In 112 games at Colorado State, Robers became CSU’s career leader in points scored (1,598), field goals made (619), field goal percentage (.540) and free throw percentage (.848). She ranked second in the nation in 1988-89 in free throw percentage (.911) and 17th in field goal percentage (.593).
Mynette Clark, Case, 1988
When the late Steve Benkert summarized Clark’s career in 1988, he was effusive in his praise.
“Mynette is the finest player to have attended Case High School,” the longtime Case coach said. “She sees the floor very well and plays both ends of the floor hard. She has accomplished great individual achievements, but has always placed team success ahead of her own.”
During Clark’s three seasons as a starter, the Eagles went 51-14. With a 23-inch vertical leap, the 5-9 guard guard-forward averaged 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.3 steals and 2.3 blocks as a senior. She was second-team All-State that season.
Clark, who signed with Wisconsin prior to her senior season, went on to achieve more success in college. She ranks 26th on UW’s all-time scoring list with 1,008 points and finished her career ranked first in 3-point goals with 129. She was second-team All-Bug Ten Conference as a senior in 1992.
Best of the rest
Beatrice McFarland, Park, 1981
Sheila Driver, Horlick, 1982
Melanie Eland, St. Catherine’s, 1986
Vanessa Gardner, Horlick, 1988
Teketa Harmon, Case, 1989
