Peter Jackel: Henning was queen of county basketball

The 1980s was the first full decade of high school girls basketball in Racine County and a memorable one it was.

The start of the decade was highlighted by St. Catherine’s Margie Ruetz, who was one of the most well-rounded female athletes in county history. She sure inherited the genes. Her grandfather, Babe Ruetz, played for the Racine Legion of the National Football League in the 1920s. Her father was a defensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers in the 1950s.

Out in Waterford, the late Joe Whitford put together one of the first great girls basketball programs in the county. In 1985, the Wolverines became the first county girls team to win a WIAA championship and they came within a last-second play of making it two straight.

But the greatest player not only of that decade but perhaps in county history played at Horlick. Some of her achievements are still unmatched in county history.

Player of the decade Sonja Henning, Horlick, 1987