Peter Jackel: Glen Kuiper recalls 1980 Case football - the best Eagles' squad ever

“I think he was conscious of my last name,” Kuiper said. “He told me that one time and I always remembered that. He said, ‘Listen, people are going to look at you differently. You need to know that. They’re going to expect different from you.

“I think what he was saying was not so much, ‘You need to play better,’ but, ‘You need to act the right way.’ He knew what was going on with me.”

Duane has said that Glen was the finest athlete among the three Kuiper brothers. And when Glen took control of the Eagles’ wishbone offense in what was his only season as the starting quarterback, good things happened — things that are still unprecedented in the history of this program.

But Veit never treated Kuiper as a star, anymore than anyone else on the Eagles. He saw him as just another player on a team that stressed unity and a one-for-all, all-for-one mindset. Even though Case came within one victory of playing for a state championship that season, the teamwork perspective is what mattered most to Veit, not so much what remains the best record in the program’s history.

Kuiper, who is in his 17th season as voice for the Oakland Athletics for NBC Sports California TV, understands why Veit felt that way four decades later.