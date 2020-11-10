Peter Jackel: Every day was sunny with Mallwitz

What mattered most to Mallwitz were his players, who he considered to be his sons. Anyone who played for Mallwitz was expected to do things right both on and off the diamond. He wouldn’t hesitate to chew them out for what he deemed as unacceptable performances, but this same man would be the first to embrace his kids after big victories.

“I coached with ‘Mal’ my first nine years at Prairie, 2007-15,” said Jason Atanasoff, who is now the school’s athletic director and boys basketball coach. “After huge wins, here you have this retired police officer who loves to yell and bark at players during practice ... but he would stop midway through speaking to the team and have to gather himself as the tears started to roll down his face as he searched for the right words to tell these young men how much they mean to him and how proud he was of them.”

Always on the lookout for those kids, Mallwitz could be hard on umpires when he felt his team was wronged. Someone I know in the profession once told me that umpires had to earn Mallwitz’s respect — that word had such enormous meaning in this man’s life — but once they did, it was usually clear sailing as far as working his games.

Janetzke recalls an altercation Mallwitz once had with an umpire that set the table for a longtime running inside joke between the two coaches.