Peter Jackel: Eric Wilks the ultimate second banana for Racine Lutheran basketball

It was back in the early fall of 1988 when Eric Wilks, fresh out of Racine Lutheran High School, was going through UW-Platteville’s preseason conditioning program. He had been a three-year starter in basketball for the late Willie Eickhorst at Lutheran and Wilks wanted to see what he could do at the college level.
Platteville’s coach was a then 40-year-old perfectionist and taskmaster named Bo Ryan, who would go on to win three NCAA Division III championships at the school and one day take Wisconsin to the brink of a national title. Nothing came easily under Ryan, who retired in 2016 with a .762 winning percentage, and Wilks found that out quickly.
The conditioning involved running hills and treading water during an escalating six-week program. It was grueling, but Wilks stuck with it even after it became increasingly obvious to him that he did not have the skills to play at that level.
“It put me in the best shape of my life, but it made me realize how hard it is to even be a Division III athlete,” Wilks said.
But then, Wilks has always been about sticking with something.
One year after earning a degree in agriculture technology from Platteville in 1993, Wilks accepted an invitation from Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen to be one of his assistants.
He’s been there ever since.
It’s been more than of a quarter century, yet Wilks still takes a break from the 7,000-acre Yorkville farm he co-owns with an uncle and two cousins and makes the 12-mile drive to Lutheran daily from November until March.
He’s the ultimate second banana, aspiring to nothing more than the role he’s had since Bill Clinton’s first term as President of the United States and since when smartphones first became available for purchase.
Wilks plays the good cop to Christensen’s bad cop. He plays the bad cop to Christensen’s good cop. He comes up with strategy in tense moments, which Christensen has always encouraged from his assistants.
Sometimes Wilks and Christensen bark at each other in the heat of the moment, but they have remained close friends through most of Christensen’s 500-plus victories and three of his four state championships.
“I was an assistant coach (under Eickhorst) when he played and I knew he was smart at basketball,” Christensen said. “He wasn’t the most skilled, but he tried hard and he knew the game. So when he graduated from college and came back to work on the farm, I said to him, ‘You need to come and help me out. You know what’s going on.’
“He never cared about being the head coach.”
Wilks first sat on the bench with Christensen on Nov. 26, 1994, when Lutheran defeated St. Catherine’s 63-56 in overtime in Lutheran’s gymnasium. The Crusaders went on to win state championships his first two seasons as an assistant and won another in 1998, when they advanced to that game only after two miraculous comebacks in the regionals.
Kevin Christensen — Jeff’s son — was a freshman guard on that ‘98 team who would become the program’s all-time leading scorer. Kevin has been sitting with Wilks at Jeff’s side as a second assistant for nearly 15 years.
Yes, Wilks’ tenure has been that long. But Wilks, who sister, Becky, is Lutheran’s volleyball and softball coach and who is the uncle of former Lutheran standouts Tim and Ty Demuth, keeps plugging along.
He has missed two games during his time as Christensen’s assistant — for a wedding in 1998 and when his wife, Marcia, gave birth to Bennett in 2004. Sometimes the harvest season, during which Wilks works 12 and 13 hours a day, makes it difficult to attend practice for the first month or so of a season. But he estimates he has made 90 percent of practices during his 25-plus years with Christensen.
Why does he keep happily working in the shadows after all these years, especially when work on the farm can get pretty intense?
“A couple of reasons,” said Wilks, who turns 50 in April. “I like the people I coach with, I believe in the school, I believe in our mission here, I graduated from here and I love working with kids. The other thing is, it helps me lose track of my job and get my mine off everything I do. It’s a pressure relief, a little bit.”
There’s naturally been a gamut of emotions for Wilks during his run.
One of the best came Feb. 28, 1998, when Kevin Hagen took the inbounds pass from Kevin Christensen and frantically dribbled upcourt with 5.5 seconds left in overtime. The Crusaders were playing Watertown Luther Prep in a WISAA Division 2 semifinal at Wisconsin Lutheran College and had just fallen behind 62-61.
Hagen’s shot from the left of the top of the key rolled around the rim before dropping through the net as time expired.
“Jeff was pretty upset after they scored and I said, ‘Just draw up a play and these guys will do it,’ “ Wilks said. “He drew up a play to get Kevin Hagen the ball and he drove the length of the court.”
The low came 14 years later when the Crusaders lost to Sheboygan Lutheran March 17, 2012 in the WIAA Division 5 championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison. Racine Lutheran led 63-58 with 58 seconds remaining, but Sam Dekker went on to make three 3-pointers down the stretch to give Sheboygan a 67-66 victory.
“They had to make like eight plays in a row and it was pretty much Sam Dekker making every single one of them,” Wilks said.
It remains to be seen how long Christensen will continue as Lutheran’s coach. But this is for sure: Wilks will be his right-hand man until the end.
“Jeff and I are a team,” Wilks said. “I’m going to coach with him for as long as he wants to do it.”
