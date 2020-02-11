Peter Jackel: Eric Wilks the ultimate second banana for Racine Lutheran basketball

It’s been more than of a quarter century, yet Wilks still takes a break from the 7,000-acre Yorkville farm he co-owns with an uncle and two cousins and makes the 12-mile drive to Lutheran daily from November until March.

He’s the ultimate second banana, aspiring to nothing more than the role he’s had since Bill Clinton’s first term as President of the United States and since when smartphones first became available for purchase.

Wilks plays the good cop to Christensen’s bad cop. He plays the bad cop to Christensen’s good cop. He comes up with strategy in tense moments, which Christensen has always encouraged from his assistants.

Sometimes Wilks and Christensen bark at each other in the heat of the moment, but they have remained close friends through most of Christensen’s 500-plus victories and three of his four state championships.

“I was an assistant coach (under Eickhorst) when he played and I knew he was smart at basketball,” Christensen said. “He wasn’t the most skilled, but he tried hard and he knew the game. So when he graduated from college and came back to work on the farm, I said to him, ‘You need to come and help me out. You know what’s going on.’

“He never cared about being the head coach.”