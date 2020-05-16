Peter Jackel: Chones is a slam dunk for the '60s

Extraordinary things started happening for Chones. So much so, that he is the easy choice for best player in Racine County for the 1960s. And a strong case could be made that he still is the greatest player ever come out of this area.

Player of the decade Jim Chones, St. Catherine’s, 1969

Things worked out pretty well for Chones after he made his bold decision. As a 6-11 center for St. Catherine’s during the 1968-69 season, he earned first-team All-State honors after an undefeated state championship season.

In his final high school game, Chones produced 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Angels’ 59-51 overtime thriller over Milwaukee Don Bosco, coached by a young Tom Sager (who went on to be Park’s coach from 1974-92). Chones scored 94 points in three games, tying the tournament record at that time.

And then he switched coaches from John McGuire to Al McGuire and became a first-team All-American at Marquette. In two seasons from 1970-72, Chones averaged 19.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game before jumping to the American Basketball Association on the advice of Al McGuire on Feb. 17, 1972. It was a controversial development because Marquette was 21-0 and ranked second in the county to Bill Walton and UCLA at the time.