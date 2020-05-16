Peter Jackel: Chones is a slam dunk for the '60s

There was a blurb of breaking news in the March 15, 1968 Journal Times sports section that was only four paragraphs, but still deemed important enough to put at the top of the page. The first paragraph read, “Jim Chones, who won all-Big Eight Conference honors at Washington Park High this winter, may be doing his basketball playing at St. Catherine’s in his senior year.”
On Feb. 25, Chones and Park, ranked third in the state with a 17-1 record, hosted Horlick in a regional. The big center, listed at 6-foot-7 that season, did his part with 18 points, but the Panthers were ousted with a stunning 72-68 loss. No one could have known it at the time, but Chones had just played his final game for Park.
Three weeks later, Chones transferred several blocks east on 12th Street to St. Catherine’s and the controversy started bubbling over. Journal Times sportswriter Ralph Trower defended Chones, writing in the March 26, 1968 Journal Times, “Inevitably, there will be those crying ‘foul,’ but it can be emphatically stated once and for all that nothing more is involved here than a personal decision of a boy who was unhappy at one school and wanted to try another.”
Chones corroborated that in a 1992 interview with The Journal Times, saying, “Much to everyone’s surprise, I was never recruited when I went to St. Catherine’s. I had never met (coach) John McGuire until I got over there. I didn’t even know who he was then.”
Extraordinary things started happening for Chones. So much so, that he is the easy choice for best player in Racine County for the 1960s. And a strong case could be made that he still is the greatest player ever come out of this area.
Player of the decade Jim Chones, St. Catherine’s, 1969
Things worked out pretty well for Chones after he made his bold decision. As a 6-11 center for St. Catherine’s during the 1968-69 season, he earned first-team All-State honors after an undefeated state championship season.
In his final high school game, Chones produced 25 points and 14 rebounds in the Angels’ 59-51 overtime thriller over Milwaukee Don Bosco, coached by a young Tom Sager (who went on to be Park’s coach from 1974-92). Chones scored 94 points in three games, tying the tournament record at that time.
And then he switched coaches from John McGuire to Al McGuire and became a first-team All-American at Marquette. In two seasons from 1970-72, Chones averaged 19.0 points and 11.7 rebounds per game before jumping to the American Basketball Association on the advice of Al McGuire on Feb. 17, 1972. It was a controversial development because Marquette was 21-0 and ranked second in the county to Bill Walton and UCLA at the time.
“I knew the merger between the NBA and ABA was going to happen pretty soon and when it did, the (monetary) numbers were going to decrease,” Al McGuire said in 1992 when explaining why he encouraged Chones to go pro. “So I put the word out on Jimmy. I had spoken to the Nets and some other people in the NBA. What I did was illegal, but I didn’t care. The ABA was fighting for its life. It was just too much money for Jimmy not to take.”
In Chones’ two seasons under McGuire, Marquette went 49-1. Following his early departure, the Warriors split their final eight games.
Chones went on to a 10-year professional career that started with the New York Nets of the ABA in 1982 and concluded with the Washington Bullets in 1982. He won an NBA championship on the same 1980 Los Angeles Lakers that included legends Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
In 788 professional games, Chones averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds. He has spent most of his post playing career in broadcasting for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he played for from 1974-79.
“I think Jimmy kind of revolutionized what the big-man game was all about here,” longtime Racine basketball coach Wally Booker said in 2004. “When he went to St. Catherine’s, all his skills came out.”
Chuck Wood, St. Catherine’s, 1960
Wood will tell you that as a sophomore, he couldn’t walk and chew gum at the same time. By his senior year, he was a unanimous All-State player and the face of John McGuire’s previous two teams, which went 56-6, with one state championship, one runner-up finish and a memorable second-place finish in a national tournament.
It started with his junior season of 1958-59. Wood earned second-team All-State honors after averaging 15.3 points on the state champion Angels. In a story about his honor in the April 1, 1959 Journal Times, it was noted that, “Coach John McGuire had high hopes for the 6-2 junior with uncommon spring in his legs. However, Wood had seen little action as a soph reserve on the Angels’ 1958 state championship team and there was no assurance he would come through in such a big way.”
That was only the beginning. Despite playing with a spur on his left instep that forced him to jump off the wrong foot his entire senior season, Wood, now 6-3, shot 58% from the floor and led a balanced offense with an average of 14.0 points and 12.0 points per game.
St. Catherine’s went 30-2 his senior year, losing 32-30 to Menasha St. Mary’s in the state championship game and 57-55 to Archbishop Carroll in a national tournament in Washington D.C. The Angels were just four points away from the most successful season in the history of boys basketball in this county.
Wood went on to play for Loyola of Chicago and was a junior sixth man on a 1963 Ramblers team that defeated two-time defending NCAA champion Cincinnati in the NCAA championship game. Loyola coach George Ireland chose to play only his starters in that game, so Wood never got in, even though he reported to the scorer’s table on several occasions to check in.
To date, Wood is the only male from Racine to play on a Division I national championship basketball team. Prairie graduate Jim Dudley was a member of Marquette’s 1977 championship team, but he is from South Milwaukee.
Tom Schilke, St. Catherine’s, 1961
John McGuire ended the 1960s with Chones, perhaps the most dominating player in county history. What may not be as widely known is that he also started the 1960s with a dominating inside force.
His name was Tom Schilke.
On April 4, 1961, it was announced that the 6-9 Schilke had earned first-team All-State honors. The story quoted Wisconsin coach John Erickson as saying Schilke was, “the best big man prospect in the state.” It was also pointed out that, “the towering Schilke averaged close to 20 points and 15 rebounds a game although he spent a lot of time on the bench after St. Catherine’s rolled up big leads.”
It was different world back then, when high school basketball prospects weren’t nationally ranked by recruiting publications and websites. In those days, it was rare for high school players to even be quoted. So even though Schilke was being heavily recruited by major college after helping St. Catherine’s to a three-year record of 82-8 and two state championships, that didn’t receive anywhere close to the headlines it would today.
Schilke ultimately decided on Marquette in the pre-Al McGuire era, but he was unhappy there. He had also suffered a broken leg in an accident. In June 1963, it was announced that he was transferring to Montana.
He appeared in 25 games for Missouri during the 1964-65 season — his only year of college basketball — and averaged 9.2 points and 6.9 rebounds. Schilke went on to live in Alaska for many years before returning to Montana.
Tom Manchester, Park, 1967
There was a tremendous talent run at Park from 1966-73. In addition to Chones, players the likes of brothers Tom and Gary Manchester, T.J. Carr, Bobby Jackson, Jim Mitchell, Chuck Chambliss, Bob Townsend and Gary Cole wore the Panthers’ blue and orange.
Tom Manchester was among the best although his statistics did not jump out at anyone. The 5-11 guard was named The Journal Times’ Player of the Year in Racine and earned second-team All-State honors as a senior in 1967 after averaging 15 points and seven assists per game. He led Park to a 21-2 record that season.
The Panthers advanced to the sectional championship at Horlick’s fieldhouse against Milwaukee Lincoln, which had won state championships in 1961, ‘62 and ‘66. Carr scored 21 points for Park that night, but Lincoln went on to win 96-84 and went on to achieve its fourth state championship of the decade.
Manchester was described as, “a brilliant floor leader,” in the March 14, 1967 Journal Times when he was named the All-Big Eight Conference Player of the Year. In that story, it was written, “Manchester, no better than 10th in scoring (in the conference), won rave notices in all conference cities for his leadership, playmaking, ballhandling and various other skills which helped bring Park its first clear title since 1943.”
Manchester went on to coach basketball at La Crosse Logan for 21 years. He was inducted into the Park Hall of Fame in 2018.
Gary Pinnow, Horlick, 1963
Three thoughts about Pinnow: He finished his basketball career at Horlick with 999 points. He was one of the finest high school athletes in county history, excelling in football, basketball and baseball. And he made perhaps the most famous shot in county history.
It was March 14, 1963 and 12,898 fans at the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison were watching a WIAA quarterfinal between Horlick and state power Milwaukee North. North was 23-0 and ranked No. 1 in the state. Horlick, making only its second state appearance since 1930 — two years after the school opened — had recovered from a 4-7 record in February.
Remarkably, this game went into double overtime. And then Pinnow, the Racine Player of the Year as a senior who also earned fourth-team All-State honors, produced his magic.
Wilbert Fair of North made a long jump shot with 13 seconds left in the second overtime to put North up 50-49. The late Steve Klimek frantically passed to Pinnow, who dribbled to his left to the opposite side of the circle and swished a twisting 18-foot jumper at the buzzer.
Horlick was eliminated the following night, but the memory of Pinnow’s shot holds up after all these years.
Pinnow signed a football scholarship at Wisconsin, but his contribution was limited to one catch for 12 yards in 1966. He also played baseball for the Badgers before signing with the San Francisco Giants organization.
From 1967-69, he hit .298 with 13 homers and 125 RBIs in the Giants’ organization before returning to Racine.
“I figured it was going to take too long to work my way up in the Giants’ chain,” Pinnow said in 1975. “There were too many ahead of me and the Giants were not noted for trades. The year I quit, I had an AAA contract, but I decided that I had a good job in Racine with Wisconsin Electric Power and here is where I wanted to stay.”
Best of the rest
Rocke Calvelli, St. Catherine’s, 1961
Rick Jackson, St. Catherine’s, 1962
T.J. Carr, Park, 1968
Mike Ratliff, Horlick, 1968
Gary Manchester, Park, 1969
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
