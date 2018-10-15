Kaleena Vasil had heard the name Bojana Pozder making the rounds in tennis circles this year, but she had never seen the young phenom play.
And then practice started for the Case High School girls tennis team in early August and Vasil, the Eagles' third-year coach, realized almost immediately that she had a new No. 1 singles player. Maybe even an eventual state champion.
Just what did Vasil see in Pozder?
"Really, everything," she said. "Our freshmen this year were very, very competitive but just watching her, she's a step above everybody."
That remained the case at the highest level of high school tennis Saturday, when the freshman outlasted Logan White of Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels for the WIAA Division 1 championship. After working up a sweat against White in a pair of three-set matches this season, Pozder completed a 39-0 season with a 6-2, 6-0 victory at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
It was almost too easy. And to think the first player in Racine County history — male or female — to win a WIAA Division 1 state championship still has three seasons left.
Pozder was back in class Monday at the Racine Engineering, Arts, and Leadership School, one mile due west of the high school she represents. Sitting down to reflect on the championship she had won 48 hours earlier, the 14-year-old Serbian girl was shy, but composed.
Just as she was during 39 matches for the Eagles this season.
"I feel special," she said. "I feel like I've proved to myself that I could accomplish this and, for the future, I could win it also."
There you have it. Doing something that no other athlete in this community had ever accomplished was nothing more than a personal challenge to Pozder. And she expects to come back for more.
Where did all this come from?
The foundation was put in place by her parents, Ratko and Danijela, who knew each other in Croatia, but settled in the United States at different times in the aftermath of the Croatian War. The two, who were both born in Zadar, Croatia, arrived in the U.S. in 1999.
Danijela initially lived in Salt Lake City, Utah for about six months before relocating to Kenosha because her mother, Milenka, has family there. Ratko and Danijela were married in 2003 and became the parents of Bojana, followed by sons Nemanja, 11, and Pavle, 9.
By the time, Bojana was 7, Danijela noticed her daughter was a natural in tennis.
"She started in the basement," Danijela said. "Then we signed her up when she was 7 or 8 to Racine Community Tennis during the summer. She went there for like two years in a row and she liked it. Then she was in the Racine Tennis Club for two or three years."
Ratko, an assembly worker for Central Garden and Pet in Franklin, and Danijela, a coding specialist for health information and medical records at Froedtert South Hospital in Kenosha, always made time for their daughter.
"My parents would hit balls and I would hit with them," she said. "I remember they would feed me balls and I would just hit them back to them. And there would be a wall and I would just stand there and hit the balls back to the wall."
Through all the repetition, there was an epiphany for Pozder.
"I want to play in college and maybe even take it further," she said.
She's been paying the price to make that happen, pushing herself through endless practice. She has played regularly at the Paley Tennis Center in Glendale and estimates that she has competed in between 60 and 70 tournaments.
"I usually play every day and I just work on the same thing every day," she said. "And that's how you get better. You just keep doing it until you're good and it pays off."
That was especially the case with the backhand Pozer developed. Freshmen just aren't supposed to have that shot that refined, but Pozder used her backhand all the way to a state championship.
"Her backhand is phenomenal," Vasil said. "She doesn't miss. Her backhand has so much power and she has so much accuracy with that. Her forehand, too. And when she hits her slice, the ball just dies on the court and her opponent can't get there."
Pozder does allow herself a day off every now and then.
"Like yesterday I did," she said.
Well, having won a state championship the day before should merit a little down time.
What else is there to know about Pozder? A career in the medical profession appeals to her. And she loves animals, although she has no pets of her own.
"As a little kid, I loved coming to the zoo and especially seeing the monkeys," she said.
But what defines this 5-foot-3, 105-pound girl more than anything is tennis. And this is just the start.
"I just love going out there every day and doing it," she said. "It came naturally to me, so I really like doing it. It's amazing that I made history in Racine. It's pretty special."
