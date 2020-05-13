Peter Jackel: Butler made a sudden impact

More than 22 years later, he has an NBA championship ring, collaborated on a book, “Tuff Juice,” that detailed his emergence from a troubled life, has worked as an analyst for NBA games and has often donated money and time to benefit his hometown. Also, his son, JC, became the all-time leading scorer in Racine County among boys as a senior at Prairie in 2018.

“He’s so versatile, he’s amazing,” said Case guard Taron Barker, who led his team to the Division 1 state championship in 1999. “He can do things that no big guy can do.. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can jump and he can play defense. Whenever you play a team that Caron’s on, you think, ‘We’ve got to get the ball out of his hands.’ “

Jim McIlvaine, St. Catherine’s, 1990

He took his first big step as a junior during the 1988-89 season, when McIlvaine averaged 19.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. McIlvaine occasionally missed games because of sickness, but he was an imposing inside presence when he did get on the floor. He earned second-team All-County honors as a junior before making a quantum leap to greatness.