In the imaginary world of Fortnite, Red Dead Redemption II, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds and so many other video games that dominate kids' minds these days, Malik Tiedt has routinely taken a pass.
"Never," his mother, Heidi, said when asked if she ever saw her son playing a video game. "He wants nothing to do with them. He feels they will rot your brain."
Instead, the Burlington High School senior has budgeted his time with the care of a CEO and made a model student-athlete out himself. A young man who has never received a grade lower than an "A" in his educational career was rewarded recently when he was selected among 16 senior boys and 16 senior girls as finalists to receive the 2019 WIAA Statewide Scholar Athlete Award.
Tiedt, the third of five boys, is the first Burlington student-athlete to receive this recognition. The finalists, their families and school representatives will be recognized at an awards ceremony May 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.
"Actually, I was quite surprised to receive it and am extremely humbled to be chosen out of such a large pool of nominations," he said. "It was really unexpected. I did not think I was that impressive."
Now, there's where Tiedt is wrong. From a young age, he was almost obsessed with excelling in his classes, to the extent that he has pulled several "all-nighters" of studying for tests while at Burlington.
One factor for such devotion to the books was a means to escape emotionally following his parents' divorce.
"I almost used my education and my athletic involvement as an outlet because those were places I was able to have control over and those were places where I was able to succeed through hard work," he said.
Still, that dedication was clearly something that defined Malik from an early age.
"He was probably in fifth grade," Heidi said when asked for a favorite story about her son's dedication. "He went to St. John's Lutheran School in Burlington and they always had memory work there where they had to learn Bible passages and such.
"One day, I got to school to drop him off and he realized he hadn't learned his memory work yet. It was a 20-minute battle to get him to get out of the car because he was going to get an 'F' and it was going to be the worst thing that ever happened to him!"
There have been no such lapses for Tiedt at Burlington. He allows himself a little recreation, but not too much because he has goals to reach.
Tiedt has a weighted 4.43 grade-point average and will graduate June 7 — the day after his 18th birthday — as valedictorian of his class. His advanced-placement class load this semester is biology, psychology, chemistry, calculus, art and English.
Meanwhile, he has excelled in athletics just like older brother Hegeman, who is an outside linebacker on the University of Wisconsin's roster. Only, Malik is a different mold of athlete.
His best sport is volleyball, where he was the All-Racine County and All-Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year last fall. His secondary sport is tennis, where he is more of a grinder who has pushed himself to the limit.
As a member of the Demons' No. 1 doubles team his first three years of high school, he progressed with records of 4-12, 11-10 and 13-7. He made the move to No. 1 singles as a senior and is off to a 7-5 start.
"I've had him not only in class, but I have him in tennis, too," said Ken Savaglia, an economics teacher and tennis coach who has been at Burlington for 23 years. "His dedication academically is probably in the top four of anyone I've had in my classes.
"He completely takes notes upon notes in trying to understand and does extra work. I asked other teachers, 'Is he doing the same thing for you?' and it was universal that he will do everything he can to fully understand and to fully grasp what's going on in the classroom."
Tiedt's educational career won't be ending anytime soon. He plans to enroll at the University of North Carolina this fall — he will be receiving financial aid — and pursue a career in medicine.
"They have the No. 2-ranked school in public health in the nation and I'm really looking to go in the public health field," Tiedt said. "I want to get into pro-medicine and I'll be majoring in nutritional research and I'll be minoring in medical anthropology and biology.
"After my undergraduate years, I hope to apply for an MD-PhD program. I want to see the clinical side of things in hospitals, but I also want to implement my research into practice."
What's the best advice Tiedt will pass along to his kids one day?
After a long pause, Tiedt said, "I would probably tell them to not just do things because other people told them they had to do them to be successful.' I would tell them, 'Being successful is finding out what you're passionate about and really pursuing it — being the best you can be at that specific thing.' "
