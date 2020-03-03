Peter Jackel: Burlington's Berezowitz, Union Grove's Pettit have deep mutual respect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

That was put to the test during their first game against each other. It was on Nov. 30, 1995 in Burlington when Union Grove guard Jason Morgan, considered by Pettit to be the finest athlete he has coached, made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Broncos a 70-69 victory. Burlington had led 56-41 going into the fourth quarter that night.

“I remember being as nervous as heck,” Pettit said. “I was only 25 or 26 and had what I thought was a pretty decent team. I remember we were down by two, I called a timeout and Morgan ended up getting the ball right in front of me.

“He just launched a ‘3’ and it went in. And then Steve called a timeout. In our huddle, I said, ‘OK, look, they have to throw a long one. Do not foul!’ And sure enough, they throw a long one and we foul. I don’t know who we fouled, but I know the kid ended up missing two free throws and we ended up winning the game.

“I guess that was a great way to start my career.”

Burlington’s star player that game was a sophomore guard named Tony Romo, who just signed a $17 million-a-year deal to continue as the top color football analyst for CBS Sports. Romo, who would be named third-team AP All-State as a senior, scored 23 points that night.

What does Berezowitz most remember about that game?