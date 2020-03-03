Peter Jackel: Burlington's Berezowitz, Union Grove's Pettit have deep mutual respect

An association that started nearly 25 years ago has become as comfortable as a pair of warm, broken-in slippers.
They’re casual friends who share a few jokes and a little banter courtside before locking in for a high school boys basketball rivalry twice a year that has been remarkably competitive.
Dave Pettit took over Union Grove’s program prior to the 1995 season as Bill Peterson’s replacement. In that same season, Steve Berezowitz succeeded Jeff Cebulski as Burlington’s coach.
The similarities between the two are extensive.
Both learned from strong coaching influences — Berezowitz’s father was a successful football coach at UW-Whitewater from 1985-2006 while Pettit played basketball for Bob Letsch at St. Catherine’s in the mid 1980s.
Both are mild-mannered with pleasant dispositions.
Both faced challenging situations when they started, considering Pettit took over a 2-19 team and Burlington was 8-13 the year before Berezowitz arrived.
Both inherited one of the best players they would coach that first season.
Both would have their hearts broken in games during this rivalry, with one of the memorable being the first.
Both have one son, both of whom started for their fathers at point guard with considerable success.
And both have coached more than 500 games at their respective programs even though they are still relatively young — Pettit is 50 and Berezowitz 48.
There was a 12-year-break in this rivalry starting in 1997 when Burlington was realigned in the Southeast Conference and Union Grove in the Lakeshore. But for 14 of the last 26 seasons, Pettit and Berezowitz have forged a deep respect for each other with their twice-a-year rivalry.
“With Dave, what you see is what you get,” said Berezowitz, who is a guidance counselor at Karcher Middle School in Burlington. “You appreciate what he does, because, quite honestly, he’s in it for the right reasons. His son graduated a couple years ago and it shows you his love for the game because he stuck with it.
“There has never been an ulterior motive with Dave. I just think he loves the game and loves sharing the game with his athletes.”
Pettit, who doubles as Union Grove’s athletic director, has similarly warm feelings about Berezowitz.
“I enjoy playing them because they play a similar style, he’s a classy guy and we can joke around before the games,” Pettit said. “He likes to compete, he likes to win like everybody else, but if he doesn’t win, he’s always complimentary, he’s classy and that’s enjoyable.
“It’s nice when you compete and when the game’s over you can shake hands and be good people and not pout or anything like that.”
That was put to the test during their first game against each other. It was on Nov. 30, 1995 in Burlington when Union Grove guard Jason Morgan, considered by Pettit to be the finest athlete he has coached, made a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Broncos a 70-69 victory. Burlington had led 56-41 going into the fourth quarter that night.
“I remember being as nervous as heck,” Pettit said. “I was only 25 or 26 and had what I thought was a pretty decent team. I remember we were down by two, I called a timeout and Morgan ended up getting the ball right in front of me.
“He just launched a ‘3’ and it went in. And then Steve called a timeout. In our huddle, I said, ‘OK, look, they have to throw a long one. Do not foul!’ And sure enough, they throw a long one and we foul. I don’t know who we fouled, but I know the kid ended up missing two free throws and we ended up winning the game.
“I guess that was a great way to start my career.”
Burlington’s star player that game was a sophomore guard named Tony Romo, who just signed a $17 million-a-year deal to continue as the top color football analyst for CBS Sports. Romo, who would be named third-team AP All-State as a senior, scored 23 points that night.
What does Berezowitz most remember about that game?
“He had Jason Morgan, obviously, and we had kind of a young team with a young Tony,” he said. “Jason had 30 in that first game and just destroyed us in the second half.
“And the second time, he did the same thing. I think he hit a shot to push it into overtime and then they beat us. So that was definitely the Jason Morgan year where I thought we had them twice. I think Jason will tell you they snuck a couple out on us based on darn Jason Morgan knocking down a couple of really great shots.”
The law of averages would even out for Berezowitz. He has a 14-11 advantage over Pettit and won the only postseason game between the two coaches to date — by a 49-46 score in a regional game at Union Grove Feb. 28, 2014.
And each would enjoy plenty of high-water marks.
Perhaps Berezowitz’s best team was in 2010-11 when the Demons went 20-3 and won the Southern Lakes Conference championship behind high-scoring forward Travis Crayton.
One of Pettit’s finest teams was in 2017-18, when senior guard Jack Pettit, Dave’s son, led the Broncos to a 19-5 record and the SLC championship.
It’s been Berezowitz’s turn to shine this season. Behind junior guard Joey Berezowitz, Steve’s son, the Demons have won 10 straight going into Friday’s regional semifinal against either Fort Atkinson or — you guessed it — Union Grove at Burlington.
No matter what the circumstances are when the Demons and Broncos face each other again, two gentlemen will enjoy the chess match against each other — and the hearty handshake that comes before and after.
“That’s the great thing about having somebody that you respect,” Berezowitz said. “You can look down every once in a while, just kind of put your arms up and get a giggle out of him. That’s the whole fun of coaching, too.”
Added Pettit: “It’s a nice rivalry, we have a good relationship and we both enjoying competing.”
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
