Peter Jackel: Berryhill led the star-studded 1980s

If there was ever a high school player from the county who approximated the explosive, show-stopping skills of Michael Jordan, it was Berryhill. He was a kid who admittedly thrived on junk food when he was growing up, yet won the genetic lottery to such an extent that his eating habits didn’t matter.

What an athlete he was. Pete Henkes, a longtime Racine running official who was the boys track coach at Horlick while Berryhill was at the school, once made this claim: Berryhill was such an extraordinary athlete that basketball might have actually been his weakest sport, relatively speaking of course. Henkes thought Berryhill might have been even more special as a wide receiver or defensive back in football or as a long jumper in track.

The 6-foot-4 forward came to Horlick as a sophomore in 1983 and immediately started under coach Dave Krause. Together with Barnes, a senior forward who was the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin that season, and Tony Baumgardt, a 6-10 junior center, the 1983-84 Rebels had one of the most talented teams in state history.

The Rebels advanced to the state tournament for just the fourth time in school history that season, but lost to Milwaukee North 69-63 in a quarterfinal at the University of Wisconsin Field House.