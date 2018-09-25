It was one month after a hobbled Kirk Gibson connected for a two-out, full-count, two-run pinch-hit homer in the ninth inning off Dennis Eckersley and jubilantly limped around the Dodger Stadium bases in the first game of the 1988 World Series.
It was one week after Park High School football players were celebrating on the artificial turf of Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, their WIAA Division 1 state championship trophy secured.
And then came Nov. 18, 1988, and there wasn't much jubilation when a 34-year-old upstart inconspicuously coached his first game for the Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team. Jeff Christensen had inherited a 10-11 team from Willie Eickhorst, who had led the Crusaders since 1965, and he wasn't expecting much that night.
He was right. A veteran Waterford team coached by Jerry Christiansen was dominant on Lutheran's home floor and rolled to a 70-40 victory.
"I had three or four sophomores starting and he had a senior-dominated team and they beat us pretty good," Christensen said of Waterford. "I knew we were really young and I knew those sophomores were going to be pretty good at some point. And they were."
Within two years, Christensen had Lutheran in the Class B championship game in the old Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association. And by 1991, he guided the Crusaders to a undefeated championship season — the first perfect record by a boys basketball team in Racine County since St. Catherine's 20 years earlier.
Christensen is still at it all these years later and his record speaks for itself. He's 493-229 with four state championships. His Crusaders have been state runners-up four times, the most recent of which stands as Christensen's most devastating loss. He's won 11 conference championships. And he's had just four losing seasons.
It's the stuff of a Hall-of-Fame coach. And that's just what the 64-year-old Christensen is going to be as of Saturday night, when he is one of eight coaches who will be inducted into the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Christensen said he will be joined by about 20 family members and friends at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells.
Gaining induction in the players division that night from Racine is Jim McIlvaine, who was the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin as a senior at St. Catherine's in 1990. McIlvaine, who was inducted into the Marquette University Hall of Fame July 11, will be accompanied that night by Bob Letsch, his coach at St. Catherine's.
For Christensen, a 1972 Lutheran graduate, Saturday will be a reward he probably couldn't have envisioned during that long evening of Nov. 18, 1988.
"It's quite an honor because there's a lot of great coaches and players who are in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame," Christensen said. "You've got to be in it for a long time and be successful for a long time or you don't get recognized."
Letsch, who had numerous classic showdowns with Christensen over the years, believes it's a well-deserved honor.
"His talent as a coach is he got his kids to play the way he wanted them to play," Letsch said. "Jeff's teams were always prepared to play you. His teams always played tough defense and we knew that going in. He made you work hard on offense. It was fun playing against him because you knew you had to play your top game to beat him."
Christensen will be the first to concede that no coach wins without talent and he had plenty of that over the years. That list includes Eugene Sims, Eric Kellner, Javan Goodman, Bob Hagen, Alex Scales, Ricky Collum, brothers Tim and Ty Demuth, Peter Drummond, Clay Stevens and Christensen's son, Kevin, who is Lutheran's all-time leading scorer.
But there were also some lean years, when Christensen got what he could out of what he had. And he kept after his players in a sometimes loud, unrelenting manner, refusing to allow them to settle for anything less than being the best they could be.
Sure, he wore on some of his players and there were some who quit over the years. But those who chose to tune into Christensen's message were usually happy that they did.
Take March 7, 1998, just after Lutheran had defeated Menasha St. Mary 61-46 in the Wisconsin Center Arena for Christensen's most recent championship to date. Kevin Christensen was a freshman standout on that team, which had pulled off two successive miracle finishes in the regionals to make it to that championship game.
Jeff Christensen had been demanding with his players since the previous November and a frequent target of his wrath was his own son. But when a long, sometimes frustrating season was finally said and done, those players were glad their coach was the taskmaster he had been.
"Hey, you've got to say something about our coach," Brad Weber said that night. "Coach Christensen is great. The guy is a genius. Coach Christensen knows what he's doing. He really knows basketball."
Twenty years later, he knows more than ever with 722 varsity games of experience. And even though he's coming off a 10-16 record with young talent he's trying to maximize and he sometimes ruffles feathers with the decisions he makes, Christensen remains on top of his game.
Just six years ago, only a deep 3-pointer by current NBA player Sam Dekker in the final seconds prevented the Crusaders from winning the 2012 WIAA Division 5 championship in Madison. The Crusaders' talent since then hasn't matched what was on that team, but Christensen continues to demand their best.
And, sometimes, an unexpected reward comes his way. Take last Saturday, when Christensen was relaxing in his living room and he saw a text pop up on his phone. It was from Clay Stevens, the 2013 All-Racine County Player of the Year who started on the state runner-up team as a junior.
"Coach, I was just sitting around reminiscing how great things were and how much you meant to me and what you did to make me a better basketball player," Stevens texted.
That makes it all worthwhile for a coach who has cared so much for his players over the years. His ultimate reward is just days away.
• McIlvaine, who is in the process of moving to Florida with his family, will also be be celebrating his induction Saturday night.
"It's really a surprise and an honor," he said. "We didn't win any state championships when I was at St. Cat's and that's one of my great regrets. But there was quite a bit of talent in the conference that made it a lot of fun and some of the favorite basketball that I played."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.