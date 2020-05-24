Peter Jackel: A tough call, but Case's Logic best girls basketball player of 2010s

“I know Sam well enough to know that all these awards don’t mean anything to her,” Case coach Willie Maryland said in 2010, one week after Logic’s spectacular performance in Madison. “All that mattered to her was that the team didn’t get the gold ball. That’s the kind of person she is. She wants everyone to enjoy the moment and the moment would have been a state championship.”

The honors kept coming for Logic even though she never focused on statistics. While she had a brief career in the WNBA, Logic continues to play overseas to this day.

Shortly after being named third-team All-American in 2015, Logic was asked if he could ever see herself telling her children one day of that honor.

“I won’t bring it up,” she said. “It doesn’t really define who you are. It wouldn’t ever be anything I would say unless they ask me.”

That’s what Samantha Logic was all about.

The other four Gabbi Ortiz, Prairie 2012

When discussing her team’s prospects for the 2010-11 season, Prairie coach Melody Owsley singled out a freshman guard named Gabby Ortiz. This kid, Owsley said, could be one of the finest players to ever play for Prairie. How right Owsley turned out to be.