Peter Jackel: A tough call, but Case's Logic best girls basketball player of 2010s

Samantha Logic or Gabbi Ortiz?
Both were the biggest standouts of the 2010s in the Racine County girls basketball. And both present a strong case for being selected as Player of the Decade in the county.
Despite playing at one of the smallest high schools in the Wisconsin, the 5-foot-9 Gabbi Ortiz was first-team Associated Press All-State three times after earning second-team honors as a freshman for Prairie. She went on to play for the University of Oklahoma, where she was named the Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year and continues to play overseas.
Logic, also 5-9, was fourth-team All-State as a sophomore at Case and then first-team as a junior and senior. In 2011, she became the most recent player from the county — boy or girl — to be named the AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin. She went on to earn third-team AP All-American honors as Iowa as a senior in 2015 and was a lottery pick in the WNBA draft that same year.
Both girls grew up playing the game under the guidance of their fathers — Gabbi with Shawn Ortiz and Samantha with Steve Logic. Both took their respective teams to the WIAA state tournament. And both merited considerable Division I attention while they were being recruited out of his high school.
To quickly digress, those graduating this year were not eligible for this team since it goes through 2019. That means such outstanding players as Racine Lutheran’s Caroline Strande, the county’s all-time leading scorer, Horlick’s Olivia Pitrof and Waterford’s Katie Rohner were not considered.
So who is the Player of the 2010s from the country? The drum roll, please ...
Player of the decade Samantha Logic, Case 2011
The edge goes to Logic, who became the first player in women’s college basketball history to compile 1,500 points, 900 rebounds, 800 assists and 200 steals. In addition to being named third-team All-America by the AP, she earned first-team honors by the United States Basketball Writers Association as a senior and was a first-team All-Big Ten Conference player as a junior and senior.
On the afternoon of March 25, 2010, Logic played on the greatest games I have seen from a county girl. Case was playing three-time WIAA Division 1 champion Milwaukee Vincent in a quarterfinal at the Kohl Center in Madison and Logic, a junior that season, almost single-handedly carried the Eagles to an upset victory.
Playing all 32 minutes, Logic went 13 for 25 from the floor and finished with 32 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, four blocks and three assists before fouling out. Case was in position to take out Vincent, but ended up losing 68-62. Even though Case went 76-19 during Logic’s four years as a starter, that turned out to be her only appearance in the state tournament.
Logic led all scorers that day only because that’s how she saw her role against Vincent. As an ultimate team player, she would have preferred setting up her teammates. And even though she won numerous honors in high school and returned to Case to see her No. 22 jersey hung in the fieldhouse, all that stuff was secondary to winning for Logic.
“I know Sam well enough to know that all these awards don’t mean anything to her,” Case coach Willie Maryland said in 2010, one week after Logic’s spectacular performance in Madison. “All that mattered to her was that the team didn’t get the gold ball. That’s the kind of person she is. She wants everyone to enjoy the moment and the moment would have been a state championship.”
The honors kept coming for Logic even though she never focused on statistics. While she had a brief career in the WNBA, Logic continues to play overseas to this day.
Shortly after being named third-team All-American in 2015, Logic was asked if he could ever see herself telling her children one day of that honor.
“I won’t bring it up,” she said. “It doesn’t really define who you are. It wouldn’t ever be anything I would say unless they ask me.”
That’s what Samantha Logic was all about.
The other four Gabbi Ortiz, Prairie 2012
When discussing her team’s prospects for the 2010-11 season, Prairie coach Melody Owsley singled out a freshman guard named Gabby Ortiz. This kid, Owsley said, could be one of the finest players to ever play for Prairie. How right Owsley turned out to be.
At seven months old in November 1996, Gabbi was being held by her mother, Lorie, when Lorie suffered a heart attack and died. She was only 31. From that point, Shawn Ortiz became a father and mother for his daughter and was so dedicated that he traveled to every one of her games through her senior season at Oklahoma.
Without exception, Shawn left each one of those games as one proud papa. Playing basketball since the age of 4, Gabbi became accomplished in AAU and was an accomplished player by the time she reached Prairie. Just how good was she? Even though Prairie, one of the smallest programs in the state, went just 11-13 her freshman season of 2010-11, Ortiz still earned second-team AP All-State honors. He averaged 18.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.5 assists that season.
And then came the golden years. During her next three high school seasons, Ortiz led Prairie to successive records of 18-7, 24-3 and 24-1. And she was first-team All-State each of those seasons.
As was the case with Logic, Ortiz played in only one state tournament game in her high school career. Also like Logic, it was during her junior year and it was a heart-breaker. Not able to get her shot to drop, Ortiz went just 6 for 23 from the floor and Prairie was edged 42-41 by Colfax in a Division 4 semifinal March 14, 2013 at the Resch Complex in Ashwaubenon.
Her high school career ended almost one year to the day later when Prairie, 24-0 and ranked No. 1 in Division 4, was defeated 35-34 by Whitefish Bay Dominican in a sectional semifinal at Horlick’s John R. Belden Fieldhouse.
As both a junior and senior, Ortiz was a finalist for AP Player of the Year in Wisconsin. But she finished second both years to Milwaukee DSHA’s Arike Ogunbowale. Ogunbowale went on to be the hero of Notre Dame’s NCAA national championship in 2018.
As a four-year starter at Oklahoma, Ortiz finished 29th in school history with 1,171 polnts. She earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
Speaking of Ortiz in 2018, Oklahoma teammate Mandy Simpson related what Ortiz meant to the program.
“She’s our best leader because she’s our best friend,” Simpson said. “And I think that’s kind of hard to lead your best friends. But Gabbi does a tremendous job at it. She’s a great listener and, at the end, all she wants is for us to get better. That’s all she wants.”
Sydney Tepley, St. Catherine’s 2012
As a high school junior, Tepley was nothing special as a 6-2 center. But then she dedicated herself to making the most of her senior season by losing 40 pounds.
Leaner and lighter, Tepley developed into a force during the 2011-12 season, averaging 21.4 points, 13.9 rebounds in leading St. Catherine’s to an 17-8 record. As a junior, she had averaged 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds as a junior.
The new and improved Tepley became the seventh player in the history of St. Catherine’s program to reach 1,000 career points and she earned first-team AP All-State honors. She was a finalist with two others for the coveted AP Player of the Year award in Wisconsin.
How impressive was Tepley as a senior? She led the Angels to within three victories of the Division 3 state tournament even though three returning starters and two top reserves decided not to return prior to that season.
As it turned out, less of Tepley turned into a lot more of Tepley on a basketball court.
“I’m not going to lie — it was awful,” Tepley said in 2012 of her diet between her junior and senior seasons. “I would go to friends’ houses and just stare at all the food I wanted to eat, but couldn’t. And then I would go to the gym and sweat until I was almost dying. It was tough. It was probably the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life.”
Case coach Willie Maryland, who knew something about dominant players after having Samantha Logic the previous four seasons, summed up Tepley in 2012.
“Her presence on the court was just phenomenal,” he said. “Obviously, she towered over our players, but it was her work ethic, it was her desire to be successful … she was going to leave it on the floor and that’s what impressed me.”
Tepley went on to play for American International, a Division II program in Springfield, Mass. She appeared in 91 games with 69 starts and averaged 6.2 points and 6.0 rebounds.
Olivia Braun, St. Catherine’s 2013
Playing in the shadow of Sydney Tepley as a junior during the 2011-12 season, Braun was honorable mention on the All-Racine County team. When the spotlight turned to her a senior, Braun responded by earning third-team AP All-State honors
Developing into one of the most well-rounded players in the state under St. Catherine’s coach Sean Brady, the 6-1 Braun averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.3 blocks. Even though there was a huge void left by the graduation of Tepley, the Angels actually improved, going 19-5 and advancing to a regional championship.
“Olivia is the most unselfish player I’ve coached,” Brady said in 2013. “She came into the year asking what did she need to do to help the team win. As a senior and top player, she could have expected 20-plus shots.”
Braun received a full Division 1 scholarship to Toledo, but only appeared in 31 games during the next two seasons. And then she transferred to Western Illinois, where Braun truly found a home.
Starting during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, Braun helped the Leathernecks to successive records of 26-7 and 22-10. As a senior, Braun averaged 6.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 blocks. She finished with 160 blocks — second most in the program’s history.
And on Nov. 18, 2017, Braun was part of what is described on Western Illinois’ website as the greatest victory in the program’s history. The Leathernecks pulled off a 71-64 stunner over Stanford, then ranked No. 18 in the country, behind 12 points, seven rebounds, four blocks and two assists by Braun.
Speaking of Braun in March 2017, Western Illinois coach JD Gravina said, “She has a ton of blocked shots and what you don’t see on the stat sheet is the number of shots she changes and the charges she’s taken. We have a goal to take 100 charges a year and I’ll bet she’s taken 30.”
Madison Blair, Waterford 2015
It was some task trying to defend the 6-0 Blair, who was just as proficient on the outside and she was on the inside. She left Waterford as the program’s all-time leader in 3-pointers (123), but she also has all kinds of effective post moves.
As Burlington’s Jessa Burling reflected in 2015, “She could do everything. She was really unpredictable, She could either shoot a ‘3’ or do an amazing move to the basket. And it was just hard to figure out what she was going to do or read the passes that she was going to make.”
For Blair, a four-year starter, it all came together her senior season. She earned fourth-team AP All-State honors after averaging 16.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.8 steals and 2.4 blocks. Waterford went 23-3 that season and advanced to a Division 2 sectional championship, where the Wolverines lost 68-55 to Waunakee on March 7, 2015.
That turned out to be the final organized basketball game for Blair, who left Waterford as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,162 points (which was broken last season by Katie Rohner). Blair enrolled at the University of Wisconsin, where she concentrated on her academics.
“Madison is one of the most well-rounded young ladies I’ve had the chance to coach,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said in 2015. “For many reasons, Madison has been a role model for the youth in our community.”
Best of the rest
Janelle Shiffler, Union Grove, 2017
Brooklyn Bull, Union Grove, 2017
Sammie Woodward, Prairie, 2016
Jessa Burling, Burlington, 2018
Alyssa Thomas, Union Grove, 2011
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!