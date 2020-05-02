Peter Jackel: A small guard provided some huge inspiration

Not true, Drummond said about the two basketballs. But he did make it clear that he was obsessed with becoming the best he could possibly be back in the day.

“I pretty much dedicated every summer from the time I was going into seventh grade through the time I was in high school to just playing basketball,” Drummond told me that day. “I had a routine and I did the routine religiously every day and I rarely missed a day during the summer.

“I would get up around 8 or 8:30 and I would do isometric exercises and situps and wall sits and stuff like that for about 25 minutes. I had a little routine I did like exercises and strengthening and stretching and then would do my ball-handling routine. I dribbled two balls doing that and that was for about 45 minutes.

“And then I would shoot 500 jumpers with 100 foul shots and I kept track of how many I made and how many I shot. And I had different shots, like one dribble to the left. I had different spots I started from. I did catch-and-shoot and all these little things I made up just to keep the boredom away. And when you’re rebounding for yourself, that can take awhile.”

There was a reason the 5-foot-8 Drummond was someone I would never forget when I saw him the night of March 1, 1974 and that was it.