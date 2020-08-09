Peter Jackel: A real tip of the hat to Gary Suhr

The foundation was there. After all, Jay Suhr and his daughter, Madison, do this kind of thing for a living.
And the inspiration was certainly there. After all, their brainstorm is for a man who is not only dear to their hearts, but dear to an entire community.
On April 22, two days after the death of Racine broadcasting legend Gary Suhr at the age of 86, Jay hit on an idea. Why not honor his late father by designing a decal to be worn by all the football and basketball teams Gary tirelessly described over the airwaves for nearly 40 years?
The 61-year-old Jay, who is chief creative officer for T3, a digital innovation agency in Austin, Texas, started imagining potential designs. And then he joined forces with his his 27-year-old daughter, Madison, art director of The Honor Roll, an advertising and design firm in Austin.
What they designed is an emblem in the shape of a radio headset and microphone with the word “GARY” in the center. Jay came up with the initial sketch. Madison closed out the deal with her refinement.
It was a labor of love in the truest sense of the term that took just two days to complete.
“When my dad passed away, we were just thinking of the impact he had in his community and how it was rare that he was really the voice of an entire community and of so many different teams in so many different sports,” said Jay, a 1977 Horlick High School graduate. “It just occurred to us that there’s very few broadcasters in the country have ever done at that level.
“I just had this idea that it would be really interesting if we could find a way to memorialize him. And I’m a sports uniform geek and pay attention to all kinds of varying things. I thought, ‘What about a helmet decal, which is not uncommon in football? And knowing what my dad looked like and what he did, that idea just popped into our heads.
“We thought this would be a great idea to rally all the teams in Racine.”
The next step was contacting the five Racine athletic directors with football programs — Park’s Joe Miller, Horlick’s Joe Wendt, Case’s Adam King, St. Catherine’s Mike Arendt and Racine Lutheran’s Jason Block — as well as representatives of the Racine Raiders.
“The response was pretty much immediate,” Jay said.
Jay sent all parties a rendering of the design and all embraced the idea, setting the stage for this: If high school football is played this season — that remains an open question because of the COVID-19 pandemic — players who weren’t even born yet when Suhr signed off for the final time in 2002, will be enhancing the legacy of a man who meant so much to this community.
The county’s basketball teams will also wear a “Gary” patch.
To say the least, it was so deserving for this legend.
He often worked alone in conditions that could be challenging, to say the least. He sometimes had to strain to make out a mud-caked jersey number while trying to maintain the flow of his one-man-show broadcast. His vantage points at some of the venues he worked sometimes forced him to crane his neck play by play. He even had to talk above the extended rumble of a passing freight train on occasion.
But through all of this and the head colds Suhr managed to stave off until the end of seasons, Suhr could be counted on for his extreme professionalism through his final assignment — a Raiders playoff game in Minneapolis Oct. 26, 2002.
“He had been the voice of Racine sports since 1962,” Jay said. “Only one game was on the radio and that was Park-Horlick. And then he came to town and it’s St. Catherine’s, it’s Lutheran, it’s Case, it’s Park, it’s Horlick, it’s the Raiders.
“And football tends to be the sport where helmet decals are used more frequently, so I think that’s where I started. And the football season is coming up. That’s really what initiated everything.”
This tribute by his son and grand daughter is the latest tribute to a low-key, book worm who loved opera. The press box at Horlick Field was named in his honor years ago. He is a member of the Raiders’ Hall of Fame. He received the Deep Roots Award by the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.
And now his legacy will be carried on by a new generation of kids.
“Here’s what I love about the helmet emblems,” said Adam King, Freshman Academy and Activities Director at Case. “There are so many people who help support community sports, from broadcasters like Gary to the scoreboard operator, the bookkeeper and security.
“They become ingrained in the culture of the community and Gary really did that. With his broadcasting, he did it for so long and pioneered the broadcasting of high school sports in Racine and supported our athletes.
“I really just want to honor Gary, our athletes really want to honor Gary and our kids were all for it. He’s done a lot for this community and all the schools want to do the helmet decal.”
Said Park athletic director Joe Miller: “The radio may seem like a passed time, but not sports. Gary had a voice for it, enthusiastically announcing the city’s smallest and biggest moments and making them exciting.
“More importantly, he had a heart for the youth of our city and it could be heard in his broadcasts. He will be missed by sports enthusiasts around the city and region.”
But with the help of Jay and Madison Suhr, he will sure be remembered.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times in Racine. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
