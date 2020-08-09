Peter Jackel: A real tip of the hat to Gary Suhr

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The foundation was there. After all, Jay Suhr and his daughter, Madison, do this kind of thing for a living.

And the inspiration was certainly there. After all, their brainstorm is for a man who is not only dear to their hearts, but dear to an entire community.

On April 22, two days after the death of Racine broadcasting legend Gary Suhr at the age of 86, Jay hit on an idea. Why not honor his late father by designing a decal to be worn by all the football and basketball teams Gary tirelessly described over the airwaves for nearly 40 years?

The 61-year-old Jay, who is chief creative officer for T3, a digital innovation agency in Austin, Texas, started imagining potential designs. And then he joined forces with his his 27-year-old daughter, Madison, art director of The Honor Roll, an advertising and design firm in Austin.

What they designed is an emblem in the shape of a radio headset and microphone with the word “GARY” in the center. Jay came up with the initial sketch. Madison closed out the deal with her refinement.

It was a labor of love in the truest sense of the term that took just two days to complete.