Peter Jackel: 20 years after his tragic death, Tony Azarian's voice is still being heard.

During his years as a football player and wrestler who squeezed every ounce of ability out of himself, Azarian accumulated numerous trophies and awards for his achievements. But once he stopped competing, all of that hardware got put away someplace because it wasn’t about himself anymore.

It was about the kids — both his own and the countless boys he molded into his own image.

“There was one day I asked him , ‘Dad why don’t you have all of your trophies, wall charts and medals on display at the house?’m” recalled the younger Tony, 36. “He said, ‘It’s not about what I accomplished, it’s about what you kids accomplish. You are the ones who are important!’

“I will always remember that. He was so inspired and dedicated to the sport of wrestling that he would make connections everywhere we went. He got an Olympic champion (Tom Brands) to have a camp at our house and it was one of the best memories of my childhood. My father also had a Bulgarian by the name of Ivan Ivnaov, an Olympian, stay with us for a while so he could train with Dennis Hall, another Olympian.

“He was always trying to allow us to get that upper edge on our competition.”