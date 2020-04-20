Peter Jackel: 20 years after his tragic death, Tony Azarian's voice is still being heard.

Anthony D’Alie frequently drives down Highway 32 from his Rochester home en route to D’Alie Masonry, his longtime business in Racine. As he nears Five Mile Road by the railroad overpass, he inevitably thinks of a cherished friend who tragically died in that area 20 years ago this month.
Rather than his eyes moistening with tears, though, D’Alie can’t help but smile at the powerful memories his buddy left behind, memories that resonate with so many people two decades after his death. Tony Azarian packed his nearly 41 years on this earth with achievement and goodwill and his spirit is alive and well with just about anyone with whom he crossed paths during his life’s journey.
It was on April 15, 2000 when Azarian, a contractor for his family’s well-known longtime business, drove to a site near Highway 32 and Five Mile Road to cap off a sewer lateral. At 3:50 p.m., he called his secretary from his mobile phone to inform her that one side of the hole had collapsed.
It was the last time anyone would hear his voice.
Just after 4 p.m., the vehicle Azarian had been using — it was D’Alie’s green 1998 GMC truck — had been found at the site with its engine running. The horrifying truth would become known within a couple of hours: Azarian had gone into the 10-foot-hole to address the issue and was killed when the rest of it collapsed.
It was a tragic end for a man who had so much more to give. Twenty four years earlier, he had been an overachieving 5-foot-8, 150-pound nose guard for a Horlick High School football team that appeared in the first public schools state championship game in Wisconsin. He was also a state qualifier in wrestling.
Azarian went on to start four years at nose guard and was an All-American wrestler for UW-Whitewater, where he graduated magna cum laude. Afterward, kids became his top priority.
He and wife, Vannette, became the parents of four sons and two daughters as he worked tirelessly to expand the family business his late father, Sam, had started. And he became heavily involved in coaching youth football and wrestling in the community. If there was a piece of equipment a boy’s family couldn’t afford, Azarian quietly took care of it.
Anthony Alan Azarian, just a month away from his 41st birthday when he died, succeeded in just about everything he took on. He was a star. And that’s why D’Alie can’t help but smile when he thinks of Azarian every time he passes that site.
“I just have a good laugh because of all the good times that he and I had together,” D’Alie said.
The Spirit of ‘76
It was the bicentennial year of 1976 when Horlick football coach Dick Wojick had built a program that was among the finest in the state. The Rebels had run the table after losing their opener the previous season and now they had designs of making a run at the historic first state championship game hosted by the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association.
Their talent was nothing less than spectacular. There was quarterback Don Heinkel, who would go on to become the all-time winningest pitcher in college baseball history at Wichita State. He shared time with Roy Wittke, who would become Tony Romo’s quarterbacks coach at Eastern Illinois.
There were so many others, including defensive linemen Pat Sura and Greg Miskinis, both of whom played major college football, Kevin Dhennin, an All-State offensive tackle, kicker Steve Schonert, who perhaps had the most powerful leg in the state, and playmaking linebacker John Huston.
But the true spirit of this team was Azarian, who looked hopelessly overmatched as a smallish nose guard, yet always seemed to win the battle against far larger offensive linemen with his all-out motor and his uncanny ability to gain leverage.
“He was intense, he was relentless, super quick, strong and most people don’t realize that he was very intelligent, too,” said Heinkel, now a family practice doctor in Killen, Ala. “We had a very aggressive defense and he knew leverage from wrestling. He was able to get into the gaps so well and he disrupted people’s offenses a lot.”
How alive was Azarian’s spirit? Heinkel recalls one practice during that 1976 season.
“It was during the dog days of the season when it’s easy to just go through the motions in practice,” he said. “I remember we were scrimmaging and he broke through and made a tackle for a loss. He got up and jumped and yelled.
“He was always that intense. When the leaders on the team care that much and you know it means that much to them, it just helps everybody step up their play and give 100% all the time. I can’t ever remember seeing him slacking off.”
Horlick’s season ended on a heartbreaking note when Azarian, playing fullback, fumbled deep in the Rebels’ territory early in the state championship game at UW-Oshkosh. Antigo recovered the ball, went on to score and that 6-0 score stood for the rest of the game.
But it could be said that without Azarian relentless spirit, Horlick might not have even played in that game in the first place.
“It was a privilege getting to play with him,” Heinkel said.
A rock to remember
Ed Morelli recalls playing in a youth football game at Jerstad-Agerholm School some time around 1968. Morelli was in fifth grade and Azarian was a diminutive fourth grader who didn’t appear all that imposing.
Wrong.
“He hit me so hard that I saw stars!,” said Morelli, a 1976 Horlick graduate. “I’ve never been hit that hard by anyone I can remember. It was like, ‘Whoa!’ At that young age, I had total respect for him. He was not big, but he was a fierce competitor, even at that age.
“He had total presence and command on he football field.”
Morelli and Azarian became close friends and coached together in Racine Youth Sports in both football and wrestling. It was during that experience when Morelli saw just how much Azarian tried to make a difference in the lives of so many people.
“He was a fierce competitor with everything he did in live and, yet, he had a heart that was bigger than anyone I have ever known,” Morelli said. “He had time for everybody. When you were talking to Tony, he could have a hundred things going on, but you felt you were the most important part of his day.”
But it was the kids he coached who connected with Azarian the most.
“He treated all those kids like they were his own,” Morelli said. “When we coached, if there was a kid who couldn’t afford cleats or couldn’t afford whatever he needed for a uniform, Tony took care of it and never told anybody.
“One thing I got from Tony and carried on when I coached after he was gone is that every year, he would have ice cream parties after practice, he would have taco parties ... we took all the kids to a movie together and, a lot of times, he would pay for everybody’s admission. He just cared about kids.”
Within a couple weeks after Tony’s death, his brother, Sam, delivered a large decorative rock to Morelli’s yard. Tony had told Ed shortly before he died that the rock would be perfect for his yard and it remains there to this day.
“We had talked about it and, after he died, I forgot about it,” Morelli said. “All of a sudden, Sam pulled up in a dump truck and said, ‘Here. Tony told me that this is your’s.’ That rock will go wherever I go.”
There’s also a pair of white Nike wrestling shoes that Morelli keeps hung in his basement, where he works out.
“It gives me a reminder of Tony,” Morelli said.
His message lives on
When Azarian died, he left behind his wife, Vannette, sons Tony, Danny, Sam and Kody and daughters Brianne and Taylor. Despite the hectic schedule he maintained with the family business and his commitment to coaching, the elder Tony managed to forge deeply meaningful connection with each of his children.
Two decades after his death, Tony’s spirit has only intensified within each of his kids.
“One of the things I remember most and what sticks with me today was the way he taught us to never back down from a challenge,” said Danny, 34. “He constantly challenged us in everything we did. He would always demand one more sprint, one more push-up, one more pull-up, stating that champions always do one more.
“Another great example of him challenging us occurred at the youth wrestling tournaments. At most tournaments, the hosting team would decide who was going to wrestle in which bracket. My dad would find his way into the bracketing room and request that we be placed into the bracket with the kids he knew were the toughest, regardless of how much more they weighed than us.”
During his years as a football player and wrestler who squeezed every ounce of ability out of himself, Azarian accumulated numerous trophies and awards for his achievements. But once he stopped competing, all of that hardware got put away someplace because it wasn’t about himself anymore.
It was about the kids — both his own and the countless boys he molded into his own image.
“There was one day I asked him , ‘Dad why don’t you have all of your trophies, wall charts and medals on display at the house?’m” recalled the younger Tony, 36. “He said, ‘It’s not about what I accomplished, it’s about what you kids accomplish. You are the ones who are important!’
“I will always remember that. He was so inspired and dedicated to the sport of wrestling that he would make connections everywhere we went. He got an Olympic champion (Tom Brands) to have a camp at our house and it was one of the best memories of my childhood. My father also had a Bulgarian by the name of Ivan Ivnaov, an Olympian, stay with us for a while so he could train with Dennis Hall, another Olympian.
“He was always trying to allow us to get that upper edge on our competition.”
While a tragic accident cut short Azarian’s life, it can be said that he packed more into his nearly 41 years than so many people who live twice that long. He gave so much and he certainly would have given far more had fate not intervened.
But Azarian left behind so much and maybe all those he touched can be comforted by this thought: Rather then shed tears that he never had the chance to finish his life’s work, smile that he was here in the first place.
And that’s what Anthony D’Alie does every time he passes by where Azarian lost his life 20 years ago this month.
“He was a great role model for kids and he was an honest businessman,” D’Alie said. “He’d do a honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay.
“And when he worked with kids, you were going to pay attention. His motto was, ‘I only have you for an hour and a half and for an hour and a half, you’re going to be attention. We’re not going to be screwing around here.’ And the kids wanted to do it. He just motivated them to be better.”
Azarian’s voice was last heard around 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2000.
Then again, his voice has been heard ever since then.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@lee.net
