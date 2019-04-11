Mark Your Moment Showcase set for Saturday
The seventh annual Mark Your Moment Showcase, which features basketball games between the Racine County and Kenosha All-Stars girls and boys teams, will be held Saturday in the Park High School fieldhouse.
The Showcase is sponsored by Mark Your Moment and by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.
The Showcase begins with games featuring unsigned local seniors who get a chance to play in front of college recruiters from Wisconsin and across the country. Admission to the daytime games is $3 for all day.
The Girls All-Star game begins at 6 p.m. and the Boys All-Star game begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for both games.
For more information about the Showcase, please contact tournament director Andrew McNairy at 262-880-0634 or Racine Parks and Recreation at 262-636-9131.
PGA Junior Golf League at Ives Grove
Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville has joined the PGA Junior Golf League family.
Ives Grove is looking for 12 boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13 to join its team; all skill levels are welcome).
Team member will have eight weeknight practices and six Sunday afternoon events with five other area courses. The cost is $225, which includes a home and away jersey, professional instruction and the chance to advance to regional, sectional, and national competitions.
The deadline to sign up is May 1. For more information, please contact the golf course at 262-878-3714 or visit www.pgajrleague.com
