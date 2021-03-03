Names in the Spotlight: GCAW honors Union Grove girls for academics

GCAW honors Broncos for academics

The Union Grove High School girls golf team has received Team Academic All-State Bronze recognition from the Golf Coaches of Wisconsin.

The Broncos, comprised of sophomore Norah Roberts, senior Veronica Parco, junior Ali Torhorst, sophomore Allie McBryde and freshman Lexi Manteufel, compiled the third-best grade-point average among WIAA Division 1 teams.

Wauwatosa East/West earned Gold recognition and Tomah earned Silver in Division 1.

Park, comprised of seniors Alexis Betker and Elisabeth Greulich, sophomores Grace Betker and Julia Keeran, and freshman Isabella Wentorf, received Honorable Mention in Division 1.

High school boys All-Broadcast Team

Five Racine County seniors head the 12th annual All-Broadcast first team.

Jameer Barker, Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee of St. Catherine’s, Joey Berezowitz of Burlington and Antuan Nesbitt of Prairie earned first-team honors on the team selected by Dick Graceffa, the voice of DG Sports online at www.mixlr.com