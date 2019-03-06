Gatewaysportsweb.org All-Broadcast team
Dick Graceffa, the voice of Racine County high school basketball on www.gatewaysportsweb.org, has selected his annual All-Broadcast team for the 2018-19 season. This is Graceffa’s 10th All-Broadcast team.
Leading the first team are three seniors — Marquise Milton of Horlick, Larry Canady of Park and Quinn Cafferty of St. Catherine’s — and rounding out the first team are sophomores JaKobe Thompson of Case and Tyrese Hunter of St. Catherine’s.
The second team is comprised of seniors Nobal Days of Park and Azarien Stephens of St. Catherine’s, juniors Bennett Wright of Catholic Central and Dylan Runkel of Burlington, and sophomore Brady Wilks of Racine Lutheran.
The third-team members are seniors Zyiere Carey of Park and Jaydin McNeal of Horlick, sophomores Isaiah Hoyt of Prairie and Joey Berezowitz of Burlington, and freshman Terryon Brumby of Case.
County players selected for All-Star games
Seven Racine County high school seniors have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games this summer at Titan Stadium on the campus of UW-Oshkosh.
Players on the South Large Schools roster are offensive lineman Robert Carillo from Case, linebackers Stephon Chapman and Jager Clark from Horlick, and offensive lineman Jake Francisco from Waterford.
Three St. Catherine’s players are on the South Small Schools roster — defensive linemen DJ Carter and Adrian Garcia, and offensive lineman Tim Carthron.
As an All-Star selection, players are also required to raise money to benefit Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Last year, players and coaches raised $487,000.
The All-Star Games will be played on Saturday, July 20, with the Small Schools game at 1:30 p.m. and the Large Schools game at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.