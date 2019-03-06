County players selected for All-Star games
Seven Racine County high school seniors have been selected to play in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star Games this summer at UW-Oshkosh.
Players on the South Large Schools roster are offensive lineman Robert Carillo from Case, linebackers Stephon Chapman and Jager Clark from Horlick, and offensive lineman Jake Francisco from Waterford.
Three St. Catherine’s players are on the South Small Schools roster — defensive linemen DJ Carter and Adrian Garcia, and offensive lineman Tim Carthron.
As an All-Star selection, players are required to raise money to benefit Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Last year, players and coaches raised more than $487,000.
The All-Star Games will be played on Saturday, July 20, with the Small Schools game at 1:30 p.m. and the Large Schools game at 5 p.m. at UW-Oshkosh's Titan Stadium.
