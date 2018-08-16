Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Case girls swimmers earn major honor

The Case High School girls swimming and diving team earned a major national honor this week.

The Eagles had the eighth-best team grade-point average in the nation for the 2017-18 fall season and earned their sixth straight National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Scholar Gold Team Award.

The team’s GPA of 3.934 was the highest in team history and Case was the best of the 10 Wisconsin teams honored by the NISCA.

The No. 1 team in the nation was duPont Manual from Louisville, Ky., which had a GPA of 3.983. Brookfield East (3.889) and Madison Memorial (3.882) were also in the top 25.

