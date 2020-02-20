Metro Classic girls: Racine Lutheran caps perfect regular season, Strande moves up scoring list

Lutheran made several clutch free throws down the stretch, going 17 of 19 at the line in the game, to secure the victory.

To go along with her 30 points, Strande had a team-high 10 rebounds to help Lutheran gain a 27-16 advantage on the boards.

Morgann Gardner had 16 points and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had 11 for the Crusaders, who won the outright MCC title Tuesday with a victory over Prairie and a loss by Martin Luther to Whitefish Bay Dominican.

Ava Hoppert led Martin Luther (14-8, 13-3) with 17 points.

DOMINICAN 52, ST. CATHERINE’S 44: The Angels were down by just three points at halftime, but lost a tightly contested Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

St. Catherine’s (6-16, 4-12 MCC) kept the game close in the first half and trailed 24-21 at halftime. In the second half, Dominican (13-9, 11-5) began to pull away midway through and held on.

The Angels got within six points with two minutes to play, coach Jeff Tarkowski said, but they couldn’t capitalize on their free throw opportunities late. St. Catherine’s shot 10 for 21 from the free-throw line.

“We just couldn’t make the shots down the stretch to get back into it,” Tarkowski said.