Metro Classic girls: Racine Lutheran caps perfect regular season, Strande moves up scoring list

It was a record-setting night for the Racine Lutheran High School girls basketball team Thursday.
The Crusaders capped off an unbeaten regular season with a 68-64 victory over Greendale Martin Luther in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.
More important, it gave Lutheran (22-0, 16-0 MCC) its school-record 22nd victory.
“It’s a great accomplishment for the players,” Crusaders coach Steve Shaffer said. “Every player on this team brings something to the table to make us a better team.”
That wasn’t the only accomplishment for Lutheran, however.
Senior guard Caroline Strande moved up to fifth place on the all-time Wisconsin girls career scoring list, scoring 30 points to move past Racine resident and Shoreland Lutheran graduate Chelby Koker. Strande is at 2,454 points; Koker finished at 2,444.
Strande also passed Koker to be the all-time leading scorer in conference history.
The Crusaders needed every bit of Strande’s scoring against the Spartans in a contest that was close throughout.
After going back-and-forth early on, Lutheran was able to get out to a 36-32 lead at halftime. The Crusaders never trailed, pushing their lead to 10 points early in the second half before the Spartans battled back.
Lutheran made several clutch free throws down the stretch, going 17 of 19 at the line in the game, to secure the victory.
To go along with her 30 points, Strande had a team-high 10 rebounds to help Lutheran gain a 27-16 advantage on the boards.
Morgann Gardner had 16 points and Nevaiah Bell-Tenner had 11 for the Crusaders, who won the outright MCC title Tuesday with a victory over Prairie and a loss by Martin Luther to Whitefish Bay Dominican.
Ava Hoppert led Martin Luther (14-8, 13-3) with 17 points.
DOMINICAN 52, ST. CATHERINE’S 44: The Angels were down by just three points at halftime, but lost a tightly contested Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Whitefish Bay.
St. Catherine’s (6-16, 4-12 MCC) kept the game close in the first half and trailed 24-21 at halftime. In the second half, Dominican (13-9, 11-5) began to pull away midway through and held on.
The Angels got within six points with two minutes to play, coach Jeff Tarkowski said, but they couldn’t capitalize on their free throw opportunities late. St. Catherine’s shot 10 for 21 from the free-throw line.
“We just couldn’t make the shots down the stretch to get back into it,” Tarkowski said.
Kennedee Clark led the Angels with 12 points and Heavenly Griffin had 10.
Alicia Burgos-Schroeder had a game-high 19 points for the Knights, who finished third in the MCC behind Racine Lutheran and Martin Luther.
KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 52, PRAIRIE 27: The Hawks lost the battle of the boards and ended the regular season with a Metro Classic Conference loss Thursday at Kenosha.
Prairie (2-20, 2-14 MCC) struggled to contain the Lancers (14-8, 9-7) on the glass as they had a 36-23 rebounding advantage, including 19 offensive rebounds. St. Joseph took advantage of that rebound advantage, and a cold shooting night by the Hawks, to take a 26-13 lead at halftime.
In their first meeting with the Lancers, on Jan. 17, the Hawks lost 46-31.
“In both games, we did a lot of things well enough to win,” Prairie coach Alan Mills said. “We played reasonably good defense, but we struggled to rebound.”
Andrea Palmen led Prairie with 10 points and two steals.
Katie Matrise and Deja Rivers each had 11 points to lead the Lancers.