Meet Wisconsin's All-State Boys Basketball teams, including the Case High standout honored

We can now call it a clean sweep for Seth Trimble.

Earlier this month, Trimble, the senior from Menomonee Falls, was named Mr. Basketball, the honor given by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association to the state’s top senior, as well as the Gatorade state player of the year.

Monday the 6-foot-3 point guard, who will play at North Carolina next season, was announced as the state player of the year by The Associated Press.

“I feels nice to get the respect that I feel I deserve,” he said. “I’ve put in a lot of work …. I appreciate the compliments.”

Trimble won the award unanimously. Three other players were nominated: Lake Country Lutheran senior Luke Haertle, Whitnall senior Danilo Jovanovich and Brookfield Central senior Andrew Rohde.

Trimble’s award-winning season was fueled by the opportunity to take Menomonee Falls basketball to heights it either had not reached in some time or had never achieved.

Falls hadn’t won a conference championship since 2010 and it never qualified for the state tournament. With Trimble leading the way, the Phoenix achieved both goals this season and finished with a 25-4 record.

He finished the season with team highs in scoring (26.2 ppg), assists (4.2), steals (2.5 apg) and blocks (1.6 bpg). He ranked second in rebounds with 7.4 per game.

“The efficiency he scores at is totally off the charts,” Falls coach Jason Hallenbeck said. “This isn’t a volume kid, who you say he’s the best player so he’s taking 25 shots a night.”

Trimble averaged 17.2 shots per game. His .558 shooting percentage was his best since his freshman season when he didn’t have as many attempts. The growth in his game, however, came more from his ability to be a three-level scorer than a dramatic increase in his shooting percentages.

Hallenbeck also spoke about Trimble’s ability defend the top threat on the opposing team regardless of size. The coach also appreciated his star player’s leadership after the team started 4-2.

“Whether they’re making mistakes (or having) sloppy practices, to have a voice from your players point that out is a huge thing,” Hallenbeck said. “Seth came into his senior year with really high goals and I think he did step up as far as realizing that he and the players around him needed to be pushed. I think he was a big part of that for us.”

AP ALL-STATE BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR – *Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls COACH OF THE YEAR – Joe Garceau, Manitowoc Roncalli FIRST TEAM *Leon Bond, 6-6, sr., Wauwatosa East Luke Haertle, 6-4, sr., Lake Country Lutheran Danilo Jovanovich, 6-8, sr., Hales Corners Whitnall Andrew Rohde, 6-7, sr., Brookfield Central *Seth Trimble, 6-3, sr., Menomonee Falls * unanimous SECOND TEAM Steven Clay, 6-5, sr., Menomonee Falls Learic Davis, 6-7, sr., Milwaukee Bradley Tech Milan Momcilovic, 6-8, jr., Pewaukee Jackson Paveletzke, 6-3, sr., Kimberly Max Weisbrod, 6-4, sr., DeForest THIRD TEAM Tayshawn Bridges, 6-2, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science Terryon Brumby, 6-1, sr., Racine Case Nick Janowski, 6-4, so., Pewaukee Luke Pautz, 6-4, sr., Manitowoc Roncalli Marcus Tomashek, 6-5, sr., Ashwaubenon FOURTH TEAM Chevalier Emery Jr., 6-0, sr., Neenah Sam Grieger, 6-5, sr., Randolph Johnny Kinziger, 6-0, jr., DePere Kon Knueppel, 6-5, so., Wisconsin Lutheran Casey Verhagen, 6-1, sr., Sheboygan Lutheran. High Honorable Mention (received at least two votes) Demarion Burch, jr., Milwaukee Hamilton; Jack Campion, sr., Milton; Tyran Cook, jr., Waukesha South; Devon Fielding, sr., La Crosse Central' Marcus Hall, jr., Schofield D.C. Everest; Colin Hardrick, sr., Wauwatosa West; Ashton Janowski, sr., Pewaukee; Derek Lindert, sr., Pardeeville; Amari McCottry, so., Milwaukee Saint Thomas More; Xzavion Mitchell, fr., Oshkosh North; Maximus Nelson, sr., Appleton North; Ben Olson, sr., Sun Prairie; JJ Paider, sr., Neenah; Jack Rose, sr., Westosha Central; Cody Schmitz, so., Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau; LJ Wells, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Mac Wrecke, jr., Hartland Arrowhead Honorable Mention (Geographically represented list that draw from each region) Andrew Alia, sr., Kenosha St. Joseph; Travis Alvin, sr, Randolph; Miles Barnstable, sr., Howards Grove; Logan Baumgartner, jr., Medford; Nacir Beamon, so., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Boser, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Noah Compan, sr., La Crosse Central; Braden Crubel, jr., River Ridge; Dusty Derousseau, sr., Tomah; Cooper Diedrich, sr., Athens; Brennen Dvorachek, Sr., Reedsville; Noah Feddersen, sr., Menomonie; Joah Filardo, sr., Mineral Point; Gus Foster, sr., Walworth Big Foot; Tim Franks, so., Mequon Homestead; Dillon Garthwaite, sr., Dodgeville; Caleb Glaser, jr., Appleton East; Jordan Glenn, sr., Wisconsin Lutheran; Davion Hannah, fr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Will Hornseth, so., De Pere; Gavyn Hurley, jr., Middleton; Amari Jedkins, sr., Racine Case; Tanner Jones, jr., Bangor; Peter Lattos, jr., West Salem; Carson Leuzinger, sr., Monroe; Arhman Lewis, jr., Madison La Follette; Jeremy Lorenz, Jr., Brillion; Jordan Malmlov, jr., Prescott; Tristan McRoberts, sr., Melrose-Mindoro; Michael Modahl, Sr., Sheboygan Christian; Chris Morgan, sr., Kaukauna; Koy Nelson, sr., South Shore; Ashe Oglesby, jr., The Prairie School; Carter Olson, sr., Cuba City; Parker Prahl, sr., Iola-Scandinavia; Mason Prey, jr., Newman Catholic; Andre Renta, sr., Hudson; Brady Ring, sr., Lodi; Tyson Skalecki, sr., Union Grove; Mekhi Shaw, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; Ryan Sweeney, sr., Green Bay East; Josh Terrian, sr., Pewaukee; Carter Thomas, sr., Neenah; Isaac Verges, sr., Franklin; Craig Ward, sr., Marshall

Coach of the year

Not many across the state picked Roncalli to defeat Milwaukee Academy of Science in the WIAA Division 4 state championship.

On March 19, the Jets defeated the Novas 55-45 at the Kohl Center in Madison to give Roncalli, which is located in Manitowoc, and coach Joe Garceau a second state title in five seasons, having been D4 champions in 2018 as well.

Garceau was named The Associated Press state coach of the year on Monday for the first time on the back of that state championship. Six other coaches were nominated: Pewaukee’s David Burkemper, Randolph’s Tyler Fischer, St. Thomas More’s John Hoch, Neenah’s Lee Rabas, Waukesha South’s Bo Richter and Brookfield Central’s Dan Wandrey.

“Just surprised,” Garceau said of winning the award. “It’s an honor. If the players didn’t work as hard it wouldn’t be possible. Just another team accomplishment.”

Quick to deflect attention, Garceau credits what his former coach at Roncalli and then mentor Joe Rux built.

“When I got hired I told my brothers I got the keys to a Cadillac,” Garceau said of the program built by Rux. “I didn’t want to see the program change that Joe Rux built. It’s a continuation of what a lot of people do, not just me.”

In Garceau’s seven seasons leading the program, the Jets have been to state four times and reached the sectional final in 2020 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

Following the state championship, senior standout Luke Pautz talked about what Garceau meant to the players.

Garceau sacrificed sleep on many nights to do as much preparation as possible, creating detailed scouting reports up to six pages on upcoming opponents.

“He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever played for,” Pautz said. “He’s one of the best coaches in the state. There’s nights he doesn’t go to bed because he’s making sure we know everything inside and out about the next team. I love him. I love playing for him. I wouldn’t want to be coached by anyone else.”

The lack of sleep was worth it Garceau says.

“Been telling myself the last few weeks to keep grinding,” Garceau said. “As tired as I was it was for the players we have and everyone who came before. (The players) were able to get to that pinnacle, that mountaintop.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0