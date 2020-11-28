MCC girls basketball preview: There's plenty of talent in MCC, but pandemic lingers over season

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Clearly, this is a rebuilding season for the Angels. There’s no other way to put it with a varsity roster that has nine freshmen among its 14 players. But that doesn’t mean St. Catherine’s is in for a long season.

There was an improvement of two victories from the previous season in Tarkowski’s return to the program last season. It should continue with Clark, who averaged 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds as a freshman guard.

“Kennedee’s got a lot of potential,” Tarkowski said. “She’s a very coachable player, she works hard every day in practice, she’s an excellent leader verbally and as a role model to the other players and she’s very mature for her age.”

Two other starters return in Griffin (11.3 points) and Blunt (8.2). Both are lauded by Tarkowski for putting in the effort to improve.

Others who should be in Tarkowski’s rotation to start the season are Abdullah and three freshmen — Ortiz, Pitts and Green.

“Our goal is always to become better basketball players, to learn teamwork concepts and to play together and work together for a single goal,” Tarkowski said. “Those are our goals. Wins and losses? I don’t think anybody can tell you that they know what’s going to happen.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0