MCC girls basketball preview: There's plenty of talent in MCC, but pandemic lingers over season

When Jeff Tarkowski was asked what he considered to be a realistic goal for his team, his answer is one that pretty much any coach in Wisconsin could say,
“Just try to play any games we can,” the coach of the St. Catherine’s High School girls basketball team said with a chuckle.
That’s putting it mildly. Going on nine months after the girls season was ended abruptly during the WIAA Tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that virus remains a paramount concern.
St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran will practice and play all games outside the City of Racine limits because of restrictions. That was also the case this fall with the fall sports programs for the two schools.
The other two Racine County programs who participate in the Metro Classic Conference won’t be impacted by those guidelines — Prairie, which is located in Wind Point, and Catholic Central, which is 30 miles west in Burlington.
Here are previews of the four county teams in the MCC:
Catholic Central Lady Toppers
HEAD COACH: David Beebe, first season.
LAST SEASON: 7-17 overall, 2-14 MCC, lost 58-46 to Oakfield in WIAA Division 5 regional championship.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Juniors — *Julia Klein, 5-10 guard; *Maddy von Rabenau, 5-6 guard; *Morgan Ramsey, 5-9 forward; *Katie Walkington, 5-7 forward. Sophomores — *Kayla Loos, 6-0 forward; Cate Debell, 5-3 guard; Olivia Ricci, 5-4 guard; Eva Lynch, 5-7 guard; Stephanie Jabrial, 5-2 guard. Freshmen — Addison Schwenn, 5-4 guard; Jayden Garrett, 5-5 guard; Paige Kerkhoff, 5-4 guard; Myah Ramsey, 5-7 guard.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Beebe, a 31-year-old graduate of Muskego High School with head coaching stints that include Cudahy and UW-Waukesha, takes over the program. He inherits a team that returns five starters in Von Rabenau (10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds), Loos (4.4 points), Klein (8.0 points, 3.1 rebounds), Morgan Ramsey (4.3 points) and Walkington.
That group showed progress last season when the Lady Toppers won six of their first eight games. But then they lost 15 of their last 16.
Beebe is encouraged by what he’s seen so far.
“It’s a very young team, but they all have things that they’re good at and we can work with,” Beebe said. “There’s a lot of different skill sets that they have. So you’re able to put people in different spots to be successful. When you look at our starting lineup, there’s a lot of boxes you can check with different abilities.
“So we’re young. But we have expectations and they’re hungry. So I think it’s going to be a very interesting year.”
Beebe likes high-intensity defense, “where we lock in 100%,” Beebe said.
Among the other players who could help is Garrett.
“She’s a little raw, but her drive and energy is going to be something that can really set the tone for us,” Beebe said.
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
HEAD COACH: Steve Shaffer, sixth season.
LAST SEASON: 24-1 overall, 16-0 MCC, won conference championship; lost 54-47 to Brookfield Academy in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Morgann Gardner, 6-2 forward; *Alexis Peterson, 5-8 forward; *Madison Mohar, 5-4 guard/forward. Juniors — *Nevaiah Bell-Tenner, 5-8 guard; *Bella Jaramillo, 5-6 guard; Megan Walek, forward; Mary Schwabe, guard; Sam Fischer, guard. Sophomores — *Ellie Jaramillo, guard; *Sarah Strande, guard.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Barring any changes during the season, the Crusaders will travel to all practices and games. There’s also the matter of replacing the fifth-leading scorer among girls in state history in Caroline Strande, who is now a freshman guard at the University of Minnesota. Finally, one starter and a top reserve from last season decided not to return.
Nevertheless, the Crusaders should continue to be a force behind Gardner, who recently signed a national letter of intent to play for Division I Nebraska-Omaha. Gardner, the second-leading scorer in the program’s history, started the season impressively with 22 points and 18 rebounds against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran. She averaged 16.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game last season.
“She’s in the gym putting the hours in constantly to make herself better,” Lutheran coach Steve Schaffer said. “She can play inside or outside, she can shoot the ‘3,’ she can drive the ball, she can post up, she rebounds well and her defense has gotten better every single year.”
Also returning as starters are Bell-Tenner and Peterson. Bell-Tenner, who averaged 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals, has developed into an elite defender and will be the Crusaders’ full-time point guard after sharing the role with Strande last season. Peterson averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds and is considered by Schaffer to be “a very cerebral player who understands the game.”
There will also be another Strande this season. Caroline’s sister, Sarah, saw some varsity minutes as a freshman and will contend for a starting position with sisters Bella and Ellie Jaramillo.
Prairie School Hawks
HEAD COACH: Alan Mills, fifth season
LAST SEASON: 2-21 overall, 2-14 in MCC, seventh place; lost 62-43 to Cedar Grove-Belgium in WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Abby Decker, 5-11 guard; Gabi Davis, 5-5 guard; *Erin Kutsch, 5-5 guard; Helena Frazier, 5-9 guard. Juniors — *Jill Decker, 5-5 guard; *Camden Perry, 5-9 forward; Kennedi Hamilton, 6-0 forward. Sophomores — *Sophia Lawler, 5-9 guard; *Jaclyn Palmen, 5-8 forward. Freshmen — Ava Collier-White, 5-4 guard; Reese Jaramillo, 5-8 guard; Lily Jorgenson, 5-8 forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: The Hawks often struggled last season after getting hit hard by graduation, but things are looking up. Abby Decker, who started as a freshman and sophomore but missed all last season with a shoulder injury, is back. She averaged 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds for the 18-7 Hawks two years ago. Her sister, Jill, was limited to 14 games last season because of ankle and knee injuries, but averaged 7.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.
And then there’s a huge youth movement. Palmen and Lawler became starters as freshmen toward the end of last season. There’s also a talented freshman group led by Collier-White, Jaramillo and Lily Jorgenson. Collier-White had an impressive debut with 17 points against Jackson Living Word Lutheran. Jaramillo, the daughter of former St. Catherine’s great Abby Garchek, and Jorgenson, a state tennis qualifier in October, also have considerable upsides.
“We hope we have some talent coming and and returning,” Mills said. “There’s a lot of unknowns. Abby Decker hasn’t played in more than a year. The three freshmen had some really good moments in our opener on Tuesday, but they also looked like freshmen some of the time, so they have plenty to learn.
“But all three want to work hard and get better. They’re highly motivated. If they develop and Abby Decker can return to the form she had has a sophomore, and the other returnees — Jill Decker, Lawler, Palmen, Kutsch — continue to be better, we could certainly be a better team.”
St. Catherine’s Angels
HEAD COACH: Jeff Tarkowski, second season; Tarkowski previously coached the Angels from 1998 through 2008.
LAST SEASON: 6-17 overall, 4-12 MCC; lost 65-59 to Edgerton in WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.
ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Amari Bell, 5-9 forward; *Jaidah Blunt, 5-7 guard. Juniors — *Tanyia Abdullah, 5-4 guard; *Heavenly Griffin, 5-5 guard. Sophomore — *Kennedee Clark, 5-10 guard. Freshmen — Emmerson Davidovic, 5-6 guard; Shyah Davis, 5-9 forward; Ariana Green, 5-8 guard; Leila Hadley-Cathy, 5-11 forward; Daryiah Johnson, 5-6 guard; Aaliyah Mayfield, 5-7 guard; Aniesa Neave, 5-6 guard; Angelina Ortiz, 5-8 guard; Natalie Pitts, 5-10 forward.
WHAT TO LOOK FOR: Clearly, this is a rebuilding season for the Angels. There’s no other way to put it with a varsity roster that has nine freshmen among its 14 players. But that doesn’t mean St. Catherine’s is in for a long season.
There was an improvement of two victories from the previous season in Tarkowski’s return to the program last season. It should continue with Clark, who averaged 13.2 points and 2.2 rebounds as a freshman guard.
“Kennedee’s got a lot of potential,” Tarkowski said. “She’s a very coachable player, she works hard every day in practice, she’s an excellent leader verbally and as a role model to the other players and she’s very mature for her age.”
Two other starters return in Griffin (11.3 points) and Blunt (8.2). Both are lauded by Tarkowski for putting in the effort to improve.
Others who should be in Tarkowski’s rotation to start the season are Abdullah and three freshmen — Ortiz, Pitts and Green.
“Our goal is always to become better basketball players, to learn teamwork concepts and to play together and work together for a single goal,” Tarkowski said. “Those are our goals. Wins and losses? I don’t think anybody can tell you that they know what’s going to happen.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!