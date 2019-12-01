MCC girls basketball preview: Racine Lutheran ready to make state run

WHAT TO LOOK FOR: With a returning quartet of Caroline Strande (29.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 4.8 steals per game), Gardner (18.0 points, 8.1 rebounds), Peterson (6.8 points, 3.3 rebounds) and Bell, an excellent defender, the Crusaders will be a serious contender for a WIAA state tournament berth. Beyond those four, the skill level of the rest of the team is close, Shaffer said.

“Whoever steps up from this group to provide the spark off the bench and join the top players will determine the style of play that we will have this season,” Shaffer said.

Prairie School Hawks

HEAD COACH: Alan Mills, fourth season

LAST SEASON: 18-7 overall, 11-5 in MCC, fourth place; lost 64-49 to Milwaukee Academy of Science in WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.

ROSTER (*-returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Andrea Palmen, 5-7 guard; *Kate McPhee, 5-3 guard; *Mackenzie Wienke, 5-3 guard; *Emma Bryant, 5-3 guard; Kaja Baran, 5-9 forward; Ayanna Crenshaw, 5-7 forward; Diya Mehra, 5-4 guard. Juniors — *Abby Decker, 5-10 guard; Sonya Babu, 5-4 guard; Erin Kutsch, 5-5 guard. Sophomores — Jill Decker, 5-6 guard; Reya Babu, 5-8 forward.