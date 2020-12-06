MCC boys basketball preview: St. Catherine's loaded for another deep run

Going on nine months after their dream season abruptly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Nick Bennett is going light on the sympathy.
He reserves that for Elijah Lambert, Elijah Sabala, Caleb Chernouski and Brock Naidl, his four seniors from last season who never again got a chance to put on their uniforms just short of the state tournament.
As for the rest of his players, hey, they’ve got another chance at a state championship. So Bennett is insisting that their the focus is on what they could accomplish this March, not what they missed out on last season.
“Our guys know what last year was and they know how it ended,” Bennett said. “The one time I brought it up to them, I said, ‘I’m not going to talk about last year because it’s over. You guys get to do this over again. I’ll never feel bad for you. I only feel bad for our four seniors who didn’t get to finish their career.’ “
Despite an All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, both of whom signed national letters of intent with Division 1 programs during the offseason, it won’t be as easy for Angels this time around.
Lambert was considered by Bennett to be the state’s finest defensive player last season and Sabala was crucial to the Angels’ chemistry. What’s more, the Angels are going to be a marked team after their success last season.
Still, the Angels obviously have tremendous potential.
“They’re extremely well-coached,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “Those kids aren’t free-lancing out there. They are coached well on both ends.”
Said Racine Lutheran coach Jeff Christensen: “When you’ve got two guards like that, they’re going to be absolutely terrific. Those two kids can do anything you want on a basketball floor.”
Here is a look at the four Racine County teams who play in the Metro Classic Conference:
Catholic Central Hilltoppers
COACH: Steve Smith, first year.
LAST YEAR: 16-9 overall, finished fourth in the in the MCC with an 8-8 record. Lost to Hustisford 66-56 in a WIAA Division 5 regional championship.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Neal McCourt, 6-0 guard; *Reid Muellenbach, 6-3 forward; *Gabriel Stitch, 6-1 forward. Juniors — Maxwell Robson, 6-0 guard; *Callahan Miles, 6-4 forward; Murphy O’Brien, 6-1 guard; Hunter Gilbert, 6-2 forward. Sophomores — Daniel von Rabenau, 5-10 guard; Christian Pedone, 5-9 guard; Mitchell Dietzel, 6-4 forward; Riley Sullivan, 6-2 forward.
OUTLOOK: Steve Smith, a former assistant at Catholic Central whose son, Matt, started on the Hilltoppers’ 2006 state championship team, knows this will be a process. Not only does he not have any returning starters, Smith knows his team will be regularly facing huge challenges as the only Division 5 program in the rugged MCC.
In terms of statistics from last season, there’s not much to speak of beyond McCourt, who averaged 4.5 points and 2.1 rebounds. He will be the starting point. Smith is filling in around McCourt with relatively experienced players the likes of Muellenbach, Stich, Robson and Miles along with sophomores Dietzel and Pedone.
Speaking of McCourt, Smith said, “He’s very polished. He’s going to be asked to take a lot of shots, he’s going to be asked to handle the ball and provide a lot of leadership.”
The season started on a rough note Thursday night when the Hilltoppers lost 68-32 to Kenosha St. Joseph. But Smith’s plan is to teach, takes things one step at a time and prepare his players to be competitive in the postseason, when they will be facing opponents more similar to their enrollment.
“Not only do they have a new coach and a new philosophy, we’ve had almost zero time together,” Smith said. “So it’s going to be interesting. We’re inexperienced, but I’m not really worried about that. We’re reasonably athletic, it’s just getting used to the new coach and the new system.”
Racine Lutheran Crusaders
HEAD COACH: Jeff Christensen, 33rd year.
LAST YEAR: 9-15 overall, finished sixth in the MCC with a 6-10 record. Lost to Prairie 61-54 in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Jackson Woodward, 5-10 guard; *Brady Wilks, 5-10 guard; *Scooter Molbeck, 6-4 forward; *Owen Jozawiak, 5-10 forward; *Henry Hoeft, 6-1 forward. Juniors — Dajahn Nelson, 5-10 guard; *Gavin Zawicki, 6-1 forward; Julian Ramsey, 5-10 guard. Sophomore — Eric Ibarra, 6-0 guard.
OUTLOOK: There’s plenty of experience with Woodward, Wilks, Molbeck and Zawicki all returning starters. But there’s also plenty of reason for concern because there are just nine varsity members on the team. There’s also the matter of having to travel to all practices and games because of restrictions enforced by the City of Racine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“No. 1 is you never get a break,” Christensen said of practicing with just nine players. “You’re always on the floor. A lot of times we have to have (assistant coach) Tim Demuth play with the kids. You can’t do as much five-on-five stuff as you need to do.”
If the Crusaders can overcame that hurdle, there’s plenty of experienced talent for this team to be a force.
The cornerstone is the backcourt of Wilks and Woodward, who are starting their fourth season together. Wilks averaged 16.2 points, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.0 rebounds last season. Woodward averaged 15.9 points, 2.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals.
There’s also Molbeck, who averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals.
“Those three seniors bring a real nice nucleus to our team,” Christensen said. “They’ve all got experience, they can all score, they all can defense. And Gavin Zawicki has played very well in practice. He’s done a lot of really good stuff.”
St. Catherine’s Angels
HEAD COACH: Nick Bennett, fifth year.
LAST YEAR: 25-0 overall, won the MCC. Defeated Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy 67-53 in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal (the season was ended at that point because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Kamari McGee, 6-0 guard; *Jameer Barker, 6-2 guard; *Victavian Thomas, 5-7 guard; *Tyrese Hunter, 6-1 guard; *Dion Daniels, 6-1 forward; *Calvin Hunter, 5-10 guard; *Marcel Tyler, 6-5 center. Juniors — Micah Smith, 5-11 forward; Alijah Matthews, 5-11 guard; Phillip Peterson, 5-10 guard; Demarcus Imani, 6-3 forward. Sophomores — Davion Thomas, 5-11 guard; Domonic Pitts, 6-4 forward; Evan Moherek, 5-11 guard.
OUTLOOK: Even without Lambert and Sabala, there’s still plenty here for the Angels to build on from last season. It obviously starts with Hunter (21.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.0 steals), who has signed with Iowa State, and McGee (11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.3 steals), who has signed with UW-Green Bay.
The other returning starter is Barker (14.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.6 steals).
“I get those guys for one more year,” Bennett said. “And quite frankly, my goal is to get them better for one more year. I want them to become more well-rounded human beings and more well-rounded players.”
But there’s no denying that Lambert and Sabala have left a huge void.
“We’re going to miss those two dearly,” Bennett said. “Elijah Lambert, I truly felt was the best defender in the state. And Sabala was one of those tough glue guys who kept the ball moving.”
If there’s a challenge on this team, it’s a lack of height. Only Tyler (4.0 points, 4.4 rebounds) and Pitts have the size to be a force in the paint.
“We’re going to be small,” Bennett said. “We’re going to be really small. We’re going to have to make up for that in other ways.”
The Prairie School Hawks
HEAD COACH: Jason Atanasoff, 10th year.
LAST YEAR: 15-10, tied with Kenosha St. Joseph for fifth place in the MCC. Lost to the Milwaukee Academy of Science 86-64 in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal.
ROSTER (* — denotes returning letterwinner): Seniors — *Malcolm Moses, 6-0 guard; *Kody Krekling, 6-3 guard-forward; Wendell Funderburg, 5-9 guard; *Antuan Nesbitt, 6-4 guard-forward; *KJ Williams, 5-9 guard; *Jacob Fallico, 5-10 guard; Joe Fiegel, 6-3 forward. Juniors — *Asanjai Hunter, 5-11 guard; Arjun Kumar, 6-3 forward; *Jayce Jaramillo, 6-1 guard. Sophomores — *Ashe Oglesby, 6-6 forward; *Kaleb Shannon, 5-11 guard.
OUTLOOK: Starting with Nesbitt (19.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, 6.1 assists), there’s a lot here. Nesbitt is a three-year starter who has already received scholarship offers.
“He’s a matchup problem for a lot of teams,” Atanasoff said. “He’s 6-4, he can post up, you can play him at that point ... he’s got a very unique skill set.”
Another potential force is Oglesby, whose mother, Bree Mahone, is a former standout at St. Catherine’s. Oglesby averaged 10.9 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.
“He’s 6-6, he can handle the ball, he can shoot the 3-pointer well,” Atanasoff said. “We need him to play the post, we want him to have that freedom to step out and shoot the ‘3’ every now and then.
Other established players include Hunter (10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds), Krekling (9.6 points, 4.7 rebounds), Fallico (9.4 points, 3.4 rebounds), Shannon (4.5 points) and Williams (4.4 points).
Undefeated And Driving For State
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
Tyrese Hunter
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
03072020-JT-WIAA_BBBALL_LM_ST_CATS-GSP
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!