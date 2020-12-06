MCC boys basketball preview: St. Catherine's loaded for another deep run

Going on nine months after their dream season abruptly ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Nick Bennett is going light on the sympathy.

He reserves that for Elijah Lambert, Elijah Sabala, Caleb Chernouski and Brock Naidl, his four seniors from last season who never again got a chance to put on their uniforms just short of the state tournament.

As for the rest of his players, hey, they’ve got another chance at a state championship. So Bennett is insisting that their the focus is on what they could accomplish this March, not what they missed out on last season.

“Our guys know what last year was and they know how it ended,” Bennett said. “The one time I brought it up to them, I said, ‘I’m not going to talk about last year because it’s over. You guys get to do this over again. I’ll never feel bad for you. I only feel bad for our four seniors who didn’t get to finish their career.’ “

Despite an All-State backcourt of Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, both of whom signed national letters of intent with Division 1 programs during the offseason, it won’t be as easy for Angels this time around.