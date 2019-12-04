MCC boys basketball preview: St. Cat's elite backcourt could help Angels rule the conference

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OUTLOOK: The good news for Christensen is that he has an experienced backcourt in Woodward and Brady Wilks, who are starting their third season together. Molbeck has had a growth spurt since last season and Nate Zawicki has shown quite a bit of athleticism so far. The bad news is that his team will be seriously height-challenged, with no player taller than the 6-3 Molbeck, who has grown two inches since last season.

“It is a concern,” Christensen said of that lack of height. “Scooter Molbeck, who played quite a bit as a sophomore, has grown. He’s not a very thick kid, but he’s got long arms and he’s a smart player. And Nate Zawicki, who’s 6-2 and jumps very well ... we need those guys to be our key rebounders. But it has to be a team-rebounding deal.”

Lutheran will be led offensively by Brady Wilks (15.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals) and Woodward (14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.4 steals).

“They haven’t gotten any taller, but they’ve gotten a little bigger,” Christensen said. “They’re very steady players. They can pretty much do it all. They can play offense and defense. They can handle the ball and they’re leaders. Everybody knows that they’re going to be our two main scorers.”

St. Catherine’s Angels