Local sports: New complex at Pritchard Park will be major upgrade for county

“In 2016, I put $2.25 million into really looking at building a community-wide complex for football, soccer, lacrosse — and even for our bands — the Racine Kilties and our high school bands could use it and there could be other events out there, as well.”

The first step for this vision was the construction of the aquatics center, which SC Johnson funded with a $6.5 million donation.

“It was something that was needed in our community,” Delagrave said. “We didn’t really have one east of I-94. We had some drownings in the Racine Community area. So to be able to provide not only recreation, but swimming lessons and water-safety opportunities, especially for our kids, that became really paramount.

“Once that was built, we moved back to the multi-purpose athletic turf sports complex.”

The tentative plan is for the new venue to serve as the primary field for Park’s football team. With Case hosting games at Hammes Field and Horlick at Horlick Field, that would give each of Racine’s three public school programs its own home venue.