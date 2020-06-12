Local sports: New complex at Pritchard Park will be major upgrade for county

Anyone who has traveled on Roosevelt Avenue in the vicinity of Regency Mall recently has likely heard the rumble of bulldozers and seen the activity of construction workers milling about in the dust at a still undeveloped parcel of real estate.
By the end of this summer, that area on the southwest corner of 69-acre Pritchard Park will be transformed into a field of dreams. The project, jointly financed by Racine County and the Racine Unified School District, will help this community start to close the gap with surrounding areas that have updated sports facilities.
And when fans start walking into the complex later this summer, they will pass under a sign that reads “The SC Johnson Community Sports Complex at Pritchard Park.” Once they get inside, those fans will likely be thrilled by what they see.
The multi-purpose complex will be state of the art. According to Michael Lanzdorf, Assistant Corporation Counsel for Racine County, it will feature an artificial turf field for football, soccer and lacrosse, an unusual 1,500-person capacity top-loading bleacher system, a community plaza, areas for concessions, restrooms and a ticket stand, a press box, a scoreboard, stadium lighting, team locker rooms and a party room with an observation deck.
For larger events, temporary seating will be able to be placed on the east side of the field.
The synthetic turf field was funded by a $250,000 grant from the Packers and the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program. Packers president Mark Murphy attended the official groundbreaking ceremony last October.
Construction is is expected to be completed by August to allow for fall sports, assuming there won’t be delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The venue represents a massive upgrade for the Racine area, which had fallen behind such communities as Kenosha County, Union Grove and Waukesha County in terms of sports facilities. But with the 2018 opening of the SC Johnson Community Aquatics Center just a little north of the current construction, the installation of artificial turf for football and baseball at Horlick Field and this new sports complex, the gap is being closed.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, a 1991 Case High School graduate, was once a basketball and baseball standout. He appreciates what this sports complex will mean to the community as much as anyone.
“I looked at the landscape of our parks in Racine County,” he said. “You compare them to Kenosha County and Waukesha County and Milwaukee County and Walworth County and they were just woefully inadequate.
“I’m also a big youth sports and high school sports fan. With that in mind, I wanted to have an opportunity and convey a vision of how we can upgrade our parks. We’ve done that through Quarry Lake and Browns Lake and other parks.
“In 2016, I put $2.25 million into really looking at building a community-wide complex for football, soccer, lacrosse — and even for our bands — the Racine Kilties and our high school bands could use it and there could be other events out there, as well.”
The first step for this vision was the construction of the aquatics center, which SC Johnson funded with a $6.5 million donation.
“It was something that was needed in our community,” Delagrave said. “We didn’t really have one east of I-94. We had some drownings in the Racine Community area. So to be able to provide not only recreation, but swimming lessons and water-safety opportunities, especially for our kids, that became really paramount.
“Once that was built, we moved back to the multi-purpose athletic turf sports complex.”
The tentative plan is for the new venue to serve as the primary field for Park’s football team. With Case hosting games at Hammes Field and Horlick at Horlick Field, that would give each of Racine’s three public school programs its own home venue.
However, other county football programs, such as St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran, will also have the opportunity to host games there. In recent years, St. Catherine’s and Lutheran have hosted playoff games at Kenosha Indian Trail and Union Grove, both of which have synthetic surfaces, to avoid playing on the battered, muddy turf that was typically seen at heavily-used Horlick Field by October each season.
“This is going to be a community-wide amenity and we want everybody to be able to use this and enjoy it,” Delagrave said.
Delagrave’s goal is to eventually add baseball and softball fields at Pritchard Park, to be funded by private donations, that will transform the area into even larger sports mecca.
“We really think with the aquatic center and phase two and phase three (of the total project), this will be the premier park in Southeastern Wisconsin with so many amenities and so many things that the community not only can enjoy, but come together,” he said.
“There’s a plaza that’s going to be a part of this where people can get together informally and talk and communicate. And hopefully, they can talk about the past, what’s going on in the present, talk about the future and just enjoy each other and really make this a community feel.
“I think it’s going to be a great asset for our county.”
