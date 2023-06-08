Designated hitter Jacob Pederson went 3 for 5 with an RBI for the Racine Kiwanis in their 12-5 Land O' Lakes League loss to the Sussex Cardinals Wednesday at Horlick Field.

Kaleb Steinmetz relieved starter Parker Jensen and allowed three runs in four innings.

"We're getting better," Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said. "We played much better against a very good team."

The Kiwanis (3-5) played two games Saturday at Menomonee Falls — against Stone Brook at 1 p.m. and against Menomonee Falls at 3 p.m.