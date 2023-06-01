Striking out 18 times and committing six errors, the Racine Kiwanis lost to the Kewaskum A’s 10-0 Wednesday night in a Land O’ Lakes League game at Horlick Field.

The Kiwanis (3-2) were held to three hits: Matt Friesema, who was also hit by a pitch, Kody Krekling and Kaleb Steinmetz.

“Their pitcher was one of the best I have seen in this league,” Kiwanis coach Jack Schiestle said.

On the plus side for the Kiwanis, Park High School graduate Noah Johnson allowed two runs in 4⅔ innings of relief. He struck out three.

“He threw the ball extremely well,” Schiestle said. “I was really pleased with our pitching.”

The Kiwanis next play Sunday, when they travel to Waterford for a noon LOL doubleheader against the Rivermen.