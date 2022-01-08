KUSD decision impacts Racine

The Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail athletic programs in Kenosha made it a little over a full year without having to halt their athletic schedules due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

That "winning streak," so to speak, has come to an end, courtesy of the omicron variant.

On Friday, a halt was placed on all athletic activities for Kenosha's three Southeast Conference high schools through at least Jan. 17. The decision comes as those schools reached the 3% threshold of omicron cases, forcing instruction to go virtual.

The athletic directors from those three schools, John P. Ruffolo of Bradford, John Matera of Tremper and Eric Corbett of Indian Trail, confirmed Friday that athletic activities at their schools had been shut down until at least Tuesday, Jan. 18. On Saturday, via Kenosha Unified School District Athletic Director Bryan Mogensen, they also confirmed that the decision to suspend sports will be based on a school-by-school basis per the 3% threshold of omicron cases.

Therefore, KUSD middle school sports will continue for schools that have not reached the 3% threshold, even though athletic activities at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail have been suspended. The winter sports schedule for KUSD includes boys and girls basketball, gymnastics, boys hockey, boys swimming and diving and wrestling.

Additionally, KUSD high school Reuther has its own boys and girls basketball teams, and Reuther Athletic Director Nick Myers confirmed Saturday that the Bulldogs will continue to play for now. They hosted Faith Christian for boys and girls games Friday night and are scheduled to play again Tuesday at home.

At this point, winter sports teams at Bradford, Tremper and Indian Trail can resume practices Jan. 18, with offseason training, open gyms and weight lifting for fall and spring sports also resuming Jan. 18. Since the WIAA requires three days of practice to be completed before competition resumes, winter sports competition for those schools will not resume until Friday, Jan. 21, at the soonest.

When the COVID pandemic first struck the area in March 2020, the WIAA immediately halted the end of the winter sports schedule around the state and cancelled the entire spring sports schedule that year. The WIAA resumed athletics with fall sports practices in late August 2020. After the 2020 fall sports season concluded, KUSD put a stop on winter sports from Nov. 20, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021, at which time the season resumed.

KUSD athletics proceeded uninterrupted from that point, until they were shut down again Friday at the three SEC high schools, at least for the next 10 days.

Winter sports for the remaining five county high schools, Central and Wilmot of the Southern Lakes Conference, Shoreland Lutheran and St. Joseph of the Metro Classic Conference and Christian Life of the Midwest Classic Conference, will continue as scheduled.

