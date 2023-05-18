As Jack Schiestle approaches his 80th birthday June 9, he's still doing what he loves the most: Teaching a new group of young baseball players the finer points of the game and then molding another competitive team.

Schiestle, who entered the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame last October, has been at this since 1964. The bigger the challenge, the better, as far as he's concerned.

And it's going to be one heck of a challenge this season, which starts Sunday with games against Pewaukee (1 p.m.) and West Bend (3 p.m.) in West Bend.

After going 18-11 and finishing second in the Land O' Lakes League last season, Schiestle must figure out how to replace his two top pitchers and seven players from his lineup.

It's not going to be easy. But it sure is going to be enjoyable trying to fit together the pieces to another puzzle for Schiestle.

"My comment would be, 'Let's build a team for next year,' " Schiestle said. "We expect absolutely nothing this year. And I don't mean we don't expect to win a game, but we don't have any expectations with our team at all.

"These are almost all new ballplayers. We're going to be very, very raw this year."

The biggest void has been left by the departure of pitchers Kaden Pfeffer, a former Union Grove High School standout, and Charlie Brockman. The left-handed Pfeffer went 9-1 with a 1.71 earned run average in a team-high 68⅓ innings. Brockman, a right-hander, went 4-2 with a 3.21 ERA.

Also missing this season are reliable starters who include Alec Spang, Kyle Sagan, Bennett Spolar and Kyle Semrad. Spolar led the Kiwanis in hitting last season with a .355 average and Spang drove in a team-high 19 RBIs.

But there are still some building blocks as Schiestle transitions into a new era. Perhaps the most notable to shortstop Matt Friesema.

Matt Friesema, who missed last season with a back injury, returns to anchor the infield. He is a former standout from Case who Schiestle believes is one of the best shortstops in the league.

With Schiestle still waiting for some of his players to complete their high school seasons, he will open Sunday with Jacob Pederson at catcher, Alex Sadowski at first base, 15-year-old Tre Hatfield at second and former Prairie standout Kody Krekling at third. Jayden Wendt, a senior at Horlick, will eventually be contending for playing time at catcher.

Krekling, who plays for Carthage College, also figures prominently with the Kiwanis as a pitcher. He worked just three innings last season, but Schiestle sees someone who has the stuff to be his ace with more experience.

Another prospect is Jacob Thoresen, who was 2-1 with a 4.13 ERA last season. Others include Parker Jensen, a senior at Horlick, Aiden Trusky and left-hander Jonathan Hills.

"There's four or five kids who we've never even seen throw," said Schiestle, also referring to his assistant, Rick Friesema (Matt's father).

The outfield is similar as far as inexperience. The most established is Alex Hale (.342, 11 RBIs), who, "reads the ball extremely well off the bat," Schiestle said. Sebastian Rublis also saw a great deal of playing time last season.

Otherwise, Schiestle said, "the outfield is up for grabs. It's wide open."

Among those contending for playing time are Kaleb Steinmetz (Horlick), Rylan Taylor, Logan LaBuda, Matthew Kirchoff and Jonathan Bouwma.

It's going to take some time to sort out. But Schiestle has been making an annual habit of sorting things out for 60 years.

"I do feel it," said Schiestle, referring to his age. "But I love being with the kids. They really keep me going. I do feel a lot younger when I'm around them, but when I come home, I feel 5,000 years old."

Kiwanis schedule

MAY

21 — at Pewaukee (DH) 1 and 3 p.m. 28 — KENOSHA (DH), Noon and 2 p.m. 31 — KEWASKUM, 7:30 p.m.

JUNE

4 — at Waterford (DH), noon and 2 p.m. 7 — SUSSEX, 7:30 p.m. 10 — at Stone Bank (Menomonee Falls), 1 p.m., at Menomonee Falls, 3 p.m. 14 — SUSSEX, 7:30 p.m. 17 — Teddy Miller Memorial Tournament (DH). 21 — BROOKFIELD BLUE SOX, 7:30 p.m. 25 — at Kenosha (DH), noon and 2 p.m. 28 — at Kenosha, 7:30 p.m.

JULY

1 — WATERFORD, noon. 2 — BURLINGTON, noon. 8 — Teddy Miller Memorial Tournament, TBA. 9 — MILWAUKEE (DH), noon, 2 p.m. 12 — SUSSEX, 7:30 p.m. 15 — Brookfield Bulldogs, 1 p.m.; at Rome, 3 p.m. 19 — BROOKFIELD BLUE SOX, 7:30 p.m. 22 — at Clyman (DH), 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. 26 — KENOSHA, 7:30 p.m. 30 — at Burlington, noon.

AUGUST

5 — at Milwaukee Heavy Hitters, noon. 6, 12, 23, 19 — Playoffs and championship.

Racine Kiwanis roster

No. 1: Alex Hale, OF; No. 2: Jonathan Hills, P; No. 3: Jayden Wendt, C; No. 4: Colin Henry, 1B; No. 5: Kaleb Steinmetz, P-OF; No. 6: Rylan Taylor, OG; No. 8: Kody Krekling, IF-P; No. 9: Matt Friesema, IF; No. 10: Logan LaBuda, P-OF; No. 12: Aiden Trusky, P; No. 13: Jaycen Bardega, P; No. 15: Carson Reinhardt, IF; No. 18: Sebastian Rublis, OF; No. 19: Tre Hatfield, IF; No. 20: Parker Jensen, P; No. 21: Matthew Kirchoff, OF; No. 22: Jacob Thoresen, P; No. 23: Jonathan Bouwma, OF; No. 27: Jordan Bierdemann, P; No. 28: Jacob Pederson, C; No. 32: Noah Johnson, P; No. 34: Alex Sadowski, IF-OF.