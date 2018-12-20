Janet Parker was always there for members of the Waterford High School cross country and track programs. The wife of longtime assistant coach Eric Parker had a quick smile and an endless supply of encouraging words.
"She was a free spirit," Waterford cross country coach Nate Schreiber said. "She was somebody who was always happy, always looked at the bright side and always put things in perspective when things weren't going well.
"She was a fireball. She was just full of energy, full of life and full of happiness."
Parker died of bile duct cancer Oct. 24 at the age of 57, but steps have been taken to ensure her vibrant spirit will live on. An impromptu fun run that Eric Parker has been organizing at Waterford High School on Christmas Eve morning for the last several years will take on a new meaning Monday.
The first "Jingle for Janet," which features three- and five-kilometer races will be held Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. at the high school. Funds from the race will benefit bile duct cancer research.
"It means a lot to me," said Eric Parker, whose was married to Janet for 33½ years. "There's so much positive energy I've been able to put into this myself instead of sitting around and moping or whatever.
"This is the seventh year of what had been an alumni get-together because most people are home around this time. We'd go for a run, but there was no competitive aspect to it. It's therapeutic for me to plan this and the support I've had has just been overwhelming."
The same could be said of the interest that has been extended.
"I think we're going to draw easily over 400 total," said Schreiber, who will serve as the official timer for Monday's races.
About 100 of those are, "running remotely," which means donations are being given to the cause by people who will not actually compete.
The entry fee for either race is $25, while the running remotely charge is $23. Online registration, which is available until 8 p.m. Saturday, is available at: https://tracksidetiming.redpodium.com/jingle-for-janet
The age groups are 13-and-under, 14-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49,, 50-59 and 60-plus.
On-site registration and packet pickup begins at 8 a.m. on race day at Door 11 at Waterford High School.
Could this be the start of an annual tradition at Waterford?
"I truly hope it is," Schreiber said. "Cancer is a disease that needs continued funds. So I'm hoping that with Eric, we continue year in and year out to donate a nice chunk of money to the research of this cancer."
