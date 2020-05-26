Jackel: Girls basketball in Racine County has come a long way in the last 50 years

The final installment of my all-decade girls basketball teams from Racine County closes today with a look at the 1970s. But a brief look makes it appear there realistically can’t be an all-decade team for the 1970s.
The first private schools state tournament for girls wasn’t until 1975. The public schools didn’t sanction one until 1976. The Journal Times first published an All-County basketball team for the girls in 1976.
There was a reason for that. Interest in girls basketball prior was less than robust as the following examples from the archives indicate:
In a Nov. 18, 1973 Journal Times story about the disparity between boys and girls sports, it was written that, “a study of last year’s Unified District budget shows that the district spent $111.81 for each high school boy in athletics. It spent $18.31 for each high school girl.” Also in that story was this: “When former Horlick girls basketball coach Bonnie Blaser asked the boys coach for more basketballs last year, ‘he sent five of the used balls — the shiny split ones, the ones they didn’t want.’ “
Two years later, there only appeared to be minimally more interest in girls basketball. That was evidenced in a Nov. 23, 1975 column by Ralph Trower, the late Journal Times sports editor, who described his coverage plans for the winter sports season for readers.
“We plan, indeed, to turn up at a gymnastics meet, or maybe a girls basketball game, in place of the traditional boys basketball contest, depending on the importance of the event,” Trower wrote.
No disrespect is intended for gymnastics here. But at that point, it appeared that there was a wash between that sport and girls basketball in terms of interest.
And there probably was. On Jan. 29, 1974, a two-paragraph blurb buried on a back page of The Journal Times sports section led off with this: “A pair of high school girls basketball games Monday found Case downing Lutheran 62-37 and Horlick beating St. Catherine’s 61-32.”
It seems incredible now, but programs that would one day produce major college players the likes of Sonja Henning, LaTonya Sims, Samantha Logic, Krystal Ellis and Caroline Strande merited only a brief mention on a back page in those days.
Indeed, times were different back then.
And then, ever so slowly, things started to change. It was reported in November 1974 that participation in girls basketball in Wisconsin had increased from 2,340 to 6,600 in two years. In that story, St. Catherine’s coach Barb Dopke addressed the stigma that was then common of girls competing in high school sports.
“It’s considered a joke by many,” she said about girls playing sports. “Our philosophy is that you should be able to retain your femininity and still go out and be competitive.”
Her Angels would clear that hurdle during the next three months. They advanced to the first private schools girls state tournament in Wisconsin, held at Madison Edhewood High School, and lost to Manitowoc Roncalli 65-62 in the championship game Feb. 22, 1975.
That game story was buried under a feature story about new Green Bay Packers coach Bart Starr addressing the challenge of reversing the team’s fortunes. But at least it was on the front page. Progress was being made.
One year later, St. Catherine’s completed a 21-0 season by defeating Roncalli 47-30 for the championship. The headline was simple in the Feb. 22, 1976 Journal Times — “Angels win state.” But it was bold and it was the dominant headline on the page.
One month later, the first All-County team for girls was published in The Journal Times. The charter first-team members were Jane Nalied and Mary Biondi of St. Catherine’s, Mary Jo Geenen of Prairie, Carey Jensen of Case and Colleen Douglas of Park.
Girls basketball was becoming established in the county. And it was St. Catherine’s that was leading the charge.
In the fall of 1976, 5-foot-11 freshman center Margie Ruetz enrolled at St. Catherine’s. A case could be made that she was the first superstar girls basketball player in county history and the Angels remained dominant for the rest of the 1970s.
St. Catherine’s won another state championship in 1979, when Missy Kaufmann — the county’s player of the year that season — and Ruetz led the Angels to a 59-44 victory over Edgewood in the championship game.
It heralded a decade when there was an explosion of interest in girls basketball, not only in the county, but nationwide. Outstanding players started emerging yearly in the county, such as Park’s Beatrice McFarland and Horlick’s Sheila Driver. In 1983, probably the greatest female basketball player the county has seen — Sonja Henning — enrolled at Horlick and raised the bar even higher during her four seasons on the varsity.
And out in Waterford, coach Joe Whitford developed one of the best programs in the state. In 1985, the Wolverines became the first public school team from the county to win a state championship. And they played under the bright lights of the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison, where the boys state tournament was also held at that time.
Waterford almost made it two straight in 1986, but were stunned by Durand 56-54 in overtime. That ended a four-year run when the Wolverines went 90-5 and Whitford died of cancer the following February.
The 1970s marked when girls basketball got its start. And the 1980s is when it truly took off into something memorable.
Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com
