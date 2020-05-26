Jackel: Girls basketball in Racine County has come a long way in the last 50 years

St. Catherine’s won another state championship in 1979, when Missy Kaufmann — the county’s player of the year that season — and Ruetz led the Angels to a 59-44 victory over Edgewood in the championship game.

It heralded a decade when there was an explosion of interest in girls basketball, not only in the county, but nationwide. Outstanding players started emerging yearly in the county, such as Park’s Beatrice McFarland and Horlick’s Sheila Driver. In 1983, probably the greatest female basketball player the county has seen — Sonja Henning — enrolled at Horlick and raised the bar even higher during her four seasons on the varsity.

And out in Waterford, coach Joe Whitford developed one of the best programs in the state. In 1985, the Wolverines became the first public school team from the county to win a state championship. And they played under the bright lights of the University of Wisconsin Field House in Madison, where the boys state tournament was also held at that time.

Waterford almost made it two straight in 1986, but were stunned by Durand 56-54 in overtime. That ended a four-year run when the Wolverines went 90-5 and Whitford died of cancer the following February.

The 1970s marked when girls basketball got its start. And the 1980s is when it truly took off into something memorable.

Peter Jackel is a reporter for The Journal Times. You can reach Peter by calling 262-631-1703 or by emailing him at peter.jackel@journaltimes.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0