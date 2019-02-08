Breaking
Injunction hearing scheduled for Waterford wrestler trying to compete
RACINE — Sophomore Hayden Halter, the state champion wrestler looking to defend his title, has an injunction hearing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. today at the Racine County Courthouse. Judge Michael J. Piontek is listed as the responsible official for the case, according to online court records.
The Waterford High School wrestler and his family filed a complaint in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday night in hopes of restoring Halter’s eligibility for Saturday's WIAA Division 1 regional meet at Pewaukee.
Halter won state last year with Burlington High School, but has since transferred to Waterford. Last Saturday, he was disqualified from competing individually for the remainder of the season following the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Elkhorn, after receiving two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the 120-pound championship match.
In the complaint, a copy of which the Halter family's attorney, Jeremy P. Levinson, provided to The Journal Times, Halter asks the court to issue a temporary restraining order on the WIAA and allow him to participate in all meets for the rest of the season — which is what will be up for discussion at this afternoon's hearing.
“He got a goofy suspension,” Levinson said. “And this alleged one-game suspension, in reality, is more like a three-game suspension because he wouldn’t be able to compete at sectionals or state.
“I think we have a very compelling case,” Levinson continued. “I’ve reviewed the video several times and I don’t think Hayden did anything wrong. I’m hopeful that the judge who oversees this can see that this isn’t worth suspending a kid over.”
The complaint says Halter’s actions at the SLC meet were “in no way disruptive, disrespectful, flagrant, vulgar, or otherwise ill-mannered or unsportsmanlike.”
On the other hand, the complaint said that the actions of the referee of the match — Michael Arendt, the athletic director at St. Catherine’s High School and a former teacher and coach at Union Grove High School — were “arbitrary, capricious, and contrary to the standards promulgated by WIAA and NFHS (National Federation of High Schools)."
The complaint also said that Waterford wrestling coach Tom Fitzpatrick attempted to have Halter serve his suspension by preparing to compete in a junior varsity match at Lake Geneva on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Halter made weight and was eligible to compete in the meet, but sat out, therefore serving his suspension.
But the WIAA deemed that insufficient and told Halter he was barred from a second match — the regional match on Saturday — according to the complaint.
If the disqualification stands, Halter could wrestle again if the Wolverines win the regional team title at Pewaukee on Saturday, but would be ineligible to defend his state title.
Halter would be allowed to wrestle at the Division 1 team sectional dual meet scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Mukwonago. The winner of that meet would be one of eight Division 1 teams to qualify for the state team tournament March 1-2 at Madison.
