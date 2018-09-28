RACINE — After its first regular-season Southeast Conference loss in more than two years Friday night, the Horlick School football team is down and out at the moment.
Oak Creek coach Joel Paar believes the Rebels will be back on their feet with a vengeance sooner rather than later.
Oak Creek rallied for two touchdowns in the final nine minutes to defeat Horlick 28-21 Friday night at Horlick Field. It was Horlick’s first SEC loss since Sept. 23, 2016 — Franklin defeated the Rebels 35-13 that night — ending a streak of 14 straight victories in the conference.
While the Rebels (5-2, 4-1 SEC) have been decimated by injuries and played without leading rusher Jaydin McNeal for the second straight week, coach Brian Fletcher was upset by what he saw from his team.
“We lost to a more disciplined team,” Fletcher said. “It was Senior Night and our seniors wanted to win and they played their tails off. But I think as a group of individuals, we have to understand that we have to put in more work and more time into what matters most.
“I was a little disappointed with our focus this week. We have to be more mentally tough and disciplined and we got beat by a team that was just that tonight.”
That team is led by Paar, a 1986 St. Catherine’s graduate who is in his first year as Oak Creek’s coach. As impressive as Oak Creek (5-2, 3-2 SEC) has been under Paar, he realizes the Knights caught a break Friday night.
“They’re so aggressive,” he said. “This Horlick team overall, they’re missing a couple of really important guys and we know that. But they played amazing.
“No. 34 (linebacker Maurice Price) was a stud. We couldn’t block him all night. Coach Fletcher had them playing outstanding. I’m so impressed by him as a coach. He does things extremely well.”
Horlick appeared to be on its way to an inspiring victory with 10:31 to play. Leading 21-14, the Rebels took over on downs after stopping Oak Creek on a fourth and two at Horlick’s 6-yard line.
But three plays later, Horlick gave Oak Creek possession on the Rebels’ 7 after a fumble. Edwin Rodriguez went on to run for the game-tying touchdown and the momentum appeared to swing Oak Creek’s way.
Horlick went three and out on its next possession and senior quarterback Quinn Stulo kept an Oak Creek drive a alive by scrambling for 14 yards on third and 11 from the Knights’ 37.
Disaster struck for the Rebels a few moments later. On third and 8 at Horlick’s 47, Stulo bobbled the shot gun snap and then threw to Nolan Paar, Joel’s son. Nolan Paar bobbled the ball and then ran for what proved to be the winning touchdown. It was the first touchdown reception of his high school career.
“We needed to do that,” Joel Paar said. “To beat this team, we needed to have a lot of things go our way.
“They’re special and they’ll be in the playoffs. We may see them again and we’ll see another version. They’re good. They’ve very good. I was impressed with that team.”
Horlick scored in an uncharacteristic way on its first possession of the game. Nate Ramsey threw a short pass to Darquis Lampkin, who rumbled 55 yards for a touchdown as the Rebels took a 6-0 lead.
After two successive touchdowns gave Oak Creek a 14-6 lead, Allieas Williams gave Horlick a big lift. In three successive plays, he caught a 25-yard pass, scored on a 51-yard run and ran for a two-point conversion as Horlick tied the score 14-14 with 6:51 left in the second quarter.
Williams rushed for 96 yards on 12 carries. In the last two games, the junior has rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns.
“He continues to shine for us,” Fletcher said. “But he’s a guy who puts in the work in the offseason and does the little things right. It pays when you get out here on Friday night.”
Mike Weaver scored on a 47-yard run on Horlick’s first series of the second half as the Rebels took a 21-14 lead. But Oak Creek produced the big plays in the final 10 minutes of the game to hold on for the victory.
