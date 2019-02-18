WIND POINT — It’s 10:30 p.m. in Palatine, Ill., on any given night of the week and a dark blue 2015 Toyota Camry with more than 100,000 miles on its odometer is parked in a lot across the street from the Arlington Race Track.
Practice for the Chicago Young Americans, a girls hockey team, will end any minute at the Orbit Ice Arena and 18-year-old Claire Coffman will soon be walking to that Camry for the 75-minute drive back home to Racine.
“She’s a good driver, but it’s one of those things where you’ve got to give it up to God,” Laura Coffman said about her daughter driving long distances at night. “Every night when you hear the garage door open, you say, ‘Thank you.’ “
Claire will routinely get to bed around midnight, wake up at 8 a.m., leave her house 10 minutes later and be at The Prairie School at precisely 8:27 — just in time for another day of challenging classes during her senior year.
Welcome to the world of Claire Jenkins Coffman, who just might be one of the most accomplished major-college athletes in Racine, even if a lot of people don’t realize that.
The daughter of Prairie headmaster Nat Coffman has received a combined academic and athletic scholarship to play hockey for the University of Maine women’s hockey team starting this fall and she did it the old-fashioned way. She earned it.
Coffman puts at least 100 miles a day on the car her mother gave her while she maintains a 3.9-grade point average at an academically-demanding school. She lifts weights in either Palatine of Delafield several times a week to further sculpt her 5-foot-7, 140-pound frame and she participates in regular practices and games for the Young Americans 61 miles from her house.
Despite her packed schedule, Coffman loves her fulfilled life, even if there are precious few moments along the way to just let it loose.
“I wouldn’t change anything,” she said. “I love the life I live and I love how hockey has changed my life forever.”
Coffman was born in Chicago in 2000 and relocated with her parents and older brother, Matthew, to San Diego when she was 2. The determination that defines her was evident by the time she was about 4.
“When we were in San Diego, she was a little kid, like in preschool or kindergarten, and she was learning to jump rope,” said Laura Coffman, who is the women’s water polo coach at Carthage College. “You know how you just try to get kids tired? I had a rope tied to a pole and I was turning the jump rope. And she couldn’t get it.
“It was San Diego, so it was hot outside, and she was out there for over two hours until she could get 25 times. I was like, ‘I’m tired of turning this rope! I’ve got to make dinner!’”
Claire became interested in hockey through her uncle, Paul, who got to know the Chicago Blackhawks owners though his liquor distributorship and had a strong interest in hockey. She even wanted to play hockey in San Diego, only to be reminded by her mother that it wasn’t exactly the sport of choice in that warm city.
That changed when the Coffman family moved in 2007 to York, Pa., where they would remain until 2014, when Nat was hired to become head of Prairie. It was there where Claire truly immersed herself with playing hockey and her parents supported her every step of the way.
Laura recalls plenty of 85-mile drives to Rockville, Md., two or three times a week for Claire’s practices through the congested Baltimore and Washington D.C beltways. And then there were similar trips for her games on weekends.
After enrolling at Prairie for the eighth grade, she attended a hockey school for two years in Windsor, N.H. Coffman lived with a host family during the first year and with her coach for the second year. During her stay in New Hampshire, Coffman took online high school classes.
It was during that time from of 2015-17 when Coffman truly became a hockey player.
“That definitely skyrocketed my development,” she said. “That made me the hockey player I am today. It definitely took me that next level where I could see the ice and my hockey IQ was way up.
“And it definitely matured me as a person. Moving away from my family at 14, not a lot of people can say they did that — especially just as a hockey player focusing alone on hockey. No, not a of people can say they’ve done that.”
Coffman returned to Prairie for her junior year and her life became more full than ever. How does she maintain her exceptional academic record in classes that include Chinese, physics, diversity studies, pre-calculus ans robotics with the all-out commitment she’s made to hockey?
“It’s all about prioritizing my time and really being useful with my time,” said Coffman, who plans to play soccer for Prairie’s program for the first time this spring. “Let’s say we have 20 minutes in between a skate and a lift. That’s 20 minutes to read a chapter, that’s 20 minutes to read a math problem, that’s 20 minutes for one of my teammates to break down this math problem I don’t understand. That’s how I get my homework done.”
It was Coffman’s hockey background and academic record that led to a scholarship at Maine, a region of the country where hockey rules. Richard Reichenbach, who is in his ninth season as Maine’s coach, is well aware of the player who will be joining his program this fall.
“I think she’ll have the opportunity to play right off the bat depending on how well she transitions to the game,” Reichenbach said. “It’s such an adjustment, but Claire’s speed and her strength and her ability to win battles is second to none. She’s one of the strongest athletes that we’ve ever recruited, she understands the game real well and I think those are the keys to success.”
Coffman will have attended high school at Prairie for only two years. But she made the most of every day.
“Her dedication to making herself the best hockey player she can be is unbelievable,” Prairie athletic director Jason Atanasoff said. “She takes getting bigger, stronger and faster very seriously. Equally impressive is she’s a stud in the classroom, as well.”
