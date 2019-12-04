High schools: Zawicki, defense lead Racine Lutheran past Union Grove

The Panthers (1-2 overall) carried on and trailed 23-20 at halftime, then lost another player, whom Palacios didn’t name, in the second half.

“We have two freshmen coming off the bench and we’re battling with numbers,” Palacios said. “We fought to the end — everyone got on the floor and contributed, we just didn’t have enough at the end.”

Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig each had 12 points to lead Park, and Ombriana Barkley had six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Betker also had five steals and she and her freshman sister, Grace, each had four assists.

Jasani Williams led Indian Trail (2-2, 0-1 SEC) with 11 points.

JEFFERSON 43, BURLINGTON 30: The Demons were in a back-and-forth battle heading into halftime before running out of steam in a nonconference loss at Burlington.

“I could not be more proud of our girls tonight,” said Burlington coach Kyle Foulke, whose team trailed 18-15 at halftime. “It was a hard-fought battle all night, we just ran out of gas.”

Anika Preusker and Claire Walby each had six points for the Demons (0-2), who attempted just four free throws.