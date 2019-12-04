High schools: Zawicki, defense lead Racine Lutheran past Union Grove

There was a lot that Jeff Christensen liked from his Racine Lutheran High School boys basketball team in its season opener Tuesday night. And it started with Nathan Zawicki.
The 6-foot-2 forward excelled on offense and defense, leading the Crusaders to a 54-37 nonconference victory over Union Grove in Lutheran’s gymnasium.
Zawicki went 6 for 7 from the floor and finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and three steals. He also played strong defense, helping limit 6-5 Broncos senior center Sam Rampulla to 10 points and four rebounds.
Lutheran outrebounded Union Grove 36-20.
“Zawicki did a great job of fronting the post,” Christensen said. “He has high energy. He can really make a difference for us.”
Brady Wilks added 13 points and Jackson Woodward had 11.
Rampulla was the only player to score in double figures for Union Grove, which went 17 for 47 (36 percent) from the floor. Noah Hilarides added eight points.
NEW BERLIN WEST 68, HORLICK 66: Turnovers and missed free throws in the second half spoiled the season opener for the Rebels as they lost a nonconference game at New Berlin West.
“We just had way too many turnovers in the second half and they took advantage of the mistakes,” Horlick coach Jason Treutelaar said. “When you lose by two, the missed free throws definitely stand out as the potential game-changing factor.”
Horlick missed 10 free throws (12 of 22) in the game, seven in the second half. The Vikings (2-0) went 18 of 26 at the line, but were 15 of 20 in the second half.
The Rebels had three players reach double digits in scoring — Kasey Mitchell had a game-high 16 points, Darrien Long had 15 and Patrick Wade added 12.
“Mitchell started the game off strong with a couple 3s and Long played well in the second half,” Treutelaar said. “Wade had a tough assignment covering their big guy (Cody) Soik, but managed to hold him to just 10.”
Noah Daniels led West with 15 points.
Girls basketball
WATERFORD 49, WISCONSIN LUTHERAN 32: The Wolverines continued their strong defensive play, holding the Vikings to just 16 percent shooting in a nonconference victory Tuesday at Waterford.
Waterford (3-0) started off strong, coach Dena Brechtl said, and took a 29-20 halftime lead.
With a physical effort on defense, Brechtl said, the Wolverines held the Vikings to 12 points in the second half and 8 of 50 from the field (1 of 17 from 3-point range) in the game. Waterford also got 12 steals, eight by Meghan Schmidt, and won the rebounding battle 41-33.
Katie Rohner led the way for Waterford with an efficient 19 points on 7 of 13 shooting, and she also had seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Annie Benavides finished with a team-high 10 rebounds and Schmidt had three assists.
Jendaya Howard led Lutheran (0-3) with 12 points.
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 46, HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 37: Sophomore guard Maddy Von Rabenau, who played sparingly last season, scored 21 points for the Lady Toppers in their nonconference victory at St. Luke Church in Milwaukee.
The 5-foot-6 Von Rabenau went 8 for 16 from the floor, including 4 for 10 from 3-point range.
“She’s growing with confidence,” Catholic Central coach Joe Spierenburg said. “She made a lot of rhythm shots and she’s finding ways to score.”
Julia Klein added 10 points for the Lady Toppers (3-0), who led by three points with 90 seconds to play before pulling away.
Isabelle Phillips added seven points and Katie Ramsey had seven rebounds for Catholic Central.
Jael King led the Patriots with 19 points.
BRADFORD 62, HORLICK 55: The Rebels led 27-26 at halftime at Kenosha, but costly turnovers and missed free throws came back to haunt them in their Southeast Conference-opening loss.
“We really shot ourselves in the foot with the turnovers and missed free throws,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “Credit to Bradford, though, they played like the better team.”
Olivia Pitrof had a double-double with 25 points and 14 rebounds for the Rebels (1-2 overall). Jaylnn Golden had 14 points and Vantaya Johnson had six points and nine rebounds. Horlick had 23 turnovers and missed 14 free throws.
“We had some girls out due to illness so we had to use some JV players and Pitrof definitely stepped up as a vocal leader for them,” Sanders said.
Jordyn Brown of Bradford led all scorers with 31 points (nine 3-pointers).
FRANKLIN 66, CASE 46: At Case, not a lot went right for the Eagles Tuesday in their Southeast Conference opener.
“We were outrebounded on the offensive boards about three to one,” Case coach Wally Booker said. “And turnovers didn’t help either. We had at least 20.”
Another issue was two starters behind held out of the first five minutes of the game as punishment for missing practice.
INDIAN TRAIL 50, PARK 42: The Panthers battled all the way with the Hawks Tuesday in their Southeast Conference opener, but couldn’t overcome the loss of one of their starters in a loss at Park.
Park coach Carey Palacios said starting senior guard Azia Price badly twisted her ankle in the early stages of the game to leave his team shorthanded at the outset.
The Panthers (1-2 overall) carried on and trailed 23-20 at halftime, then lost another player, whom Palacios didn’t name, in the second half.
“We have two freshmen coming off the bench and we’re battling with numbers,” Palacios said. “We fought to the end — everyone got on the floor and contributed, we just didn’t have enough at the end.”
Alexis Betker and Adele Senzig each had 12 points to lead Park, and Ombriana Barkley had six points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Betker also had five steals and she and her freshman sister, Grace, each had four assists.
Jasani Williams led Indian Trail (2-2, 0-1 SEC) with 11 points.
JEFFERSON 43, BURLINGTON 30: The Demons were in a back-and-forth battle heading into halftime before running out of steam in a nonconference loss at Burlington.
“I could not be more proud of our girls tonight,” said Burlington coach Kyle Foulke, whose team trailed 18-15 at halftime. “It was a hard-fought battle all night, we just ran out of gas.”
Anika Preusker and Claire Walby each had six points for the Demons (0-2), who attempted just four free throws.
“It was really promising with the steps we took forward today,” Foulke said. “It was good to see a very balanced scoring attack.”
Jefferson was led by Claire Beck with 12 points.
Boys swimming
BRADFORD 91, HORLICK 64: The Rebels won five events, but lost a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Horlick in their season opener.
Austin Lentz led the way for Horlick with three victories, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 2:20.14, the 500 freestyle in 6:09.31 and joining Joe Abel, Michael Cerny and Ben Adams on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.81).
Abel also won the 100 backstroke (1:15.41) and Eric Herrmann won the 100 breaststroke (1:26.72).
INDIAN TRAIL 138, PARK 38: The Panthers got two first-place finishes by junior Josh Abel in their season-opening Southeast Conference loss at the Callahan Branch of the Kenosha YMCA.
Abel won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:10.96 and the 100 butterfly in 58.53.