The Horlick High School boys soccer team graduated 10 seniors from last season’s team, so young players will make up a big part of this year’s squad.
The young Rebels showed what they could do on Tuesday, beating Wilmot 4-1 in Horlick’s season-opening match at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Freshman Danny Arando put the Rebels on the board first by scoring in the 15th minute. In the 33rd minute, Johan Martinez delivered a perfect strike on a free kick from 20 yards out, giving the Rebels (1-0) a 2-0 lead.
Horlick (1-0) added two more goals before Wilmot scraped one across in the 70th minute.
“We played as a team today and I was really proud of our effort,” said Horlick coach Zeke Gutierrez. “There’s a lot of freshmen on this team and it was good to see them control the tempo of this game.”
UNION GROVE 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: After a scoreless first half at Union Grove, Logan Farrington kicked it into high gear for the Broncos, scoring three goals in a nonconference win.
Farrington scored his first goal in the 48th minute off an assist by Brandon Dodge. In the 72nd minute, he scored his second, then completed the hat trick two minutes later off on an assist by Sawyer Richardson.
Goalkeeper Jacob Bulgrin had five saves to post the shutout for the Broncos (1-0).
BURLINGTON 6, PARKER 1: The Demons led 4-0 at halftime and cruised to a nonconference, season-opening win at Janesville. Dylan Melchiorre scored three goals, two in the last five minutes of the first half and another early in the second.
Girls golf
UNION GROVE 193, ELKHORN 216: The Broncos won their first Southern Lakes Conference dual meet of the season at Ives Grove Golf Links.
Sydney Staaden earned medalist honors with a 6-over-par 42 for Union Grove (1-0 SLC).
WATERFORD 195, WILMOT 220: Aubrie Torhorst continued her fast start to the season for the Wolverines, earning medalist honors with a 40 at a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Rivermoor Golf Club.
Sophia Schoenfeld finished with a 46 for Waterford (1-0 SLC).
BADGER 176, BURLINGTON 254: Saige Heelein shot a 50 for the Demons in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet loss at Browns Lake Golf Course.
Girls tennis
UNION GROVE 6, WATERFORD 1: The Broncos’ doubles squads stepped up in Southern Lakes Conference victory at Waterford.
Broncos’ No. 1 doubles team of Chloe Woods and Kaitlyn Krause defeated Emilie Allen and Olivia Cammers 6-2, 6-2, while No. 2 doubles Maddy Hansen and Hannah Ramcke followed suit with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Grace Henrichs and Kayla Heinze.
No. 1 singles Kayla Maurer also had a strong showing for the Broncos (1-0 SLC), defeating Miranda Vescio 6-1, 6-2.
The lone win for the Wolverines (0-1 SLC) came from No. 2 singles Whitney Beaston, who defeated Brooke Weis 6-1, 6-1.
FRANKLIN 7, PARK 0: It was a difficult day for the Panthers at the Village Club in Franklin, losing a Southeast Conference dual meet.
Girls volleyball
RACINE LUTHERAN INVITATIONAL: The host Crusaders placed second at their 5-team invitational, finishing 3-1.
The Crusaders (6-3 overall) defeated Beloit Turner (21-13, 21-13), Milwaukee King (22-23, 21-11, 21-6) and Sheboygan Lutheran (21-8, 21-16), and lost to the invitational champion University School of Milwaukee (21-15, 21-12).
Jackie Kellner had 20 kills and three blocks. Alexa Peterson had 53 assists, while Kenzie Scanlon served seven aces and had 34 digs. Morgan Gardner and Mya Leguia both recorded 14 kills and Kendra Joubert had 26 digs.
UNION GROVE QUADRANGULAR: The Broncos started their season on a high note, going 3-0 in their own quadrangular.
Union Grove defeated St. Catherine’s (25-21, 25-8), Horlick (25-16, 25-21) and Case (25-11, 25-14).
For the Broncos, Karlee Lois had 52 assists, Kelsey Henderson had 20 digs and served four aces, while Bailey Berger had 14 digs and 11 kills.
St. Catherine’s went 2-1, losing to Union Grove, beating Case (25-15, 25-22) and Horlick (25-18, 25-23). Case went 1-2, losing to Union Grove and St. Catherine’s and beating Horlick (27-26, 25-23).
Football
AP STATE POLL: In the first Associated Press state high school football poll of the season released Tuesday, St. Catherine’s and Racine Lutheran are ranked seventh in their respective divisions.
The Angels, who beat Cudahy 42-0 Thursday, received one first-place vote and are ranked seventh in the Medium Division (enrollment of 301 to 899).
The Crusaders, who beat Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 42-12 Saturday, are seventh in the Small Division (300 and lower).
