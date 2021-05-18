High schools: Wolverines gain upper hand in SLC

But Waterford maintained its pressure and broke the game open during a 30-minute stretch. Gordon scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute, Gordon scored again in the 69th minute on an assist from Megan Cornell and then Cornell scored in the 86th minute on an assist by Gordon.

Gordon has 19 goals this season.

Speaking of Kruse, Vogt said "she came off her line really well, smothered a lot of balls and made a couple of nice diving saves, especially in the second half. They were putting some pressure on us and she did played really well. That was probably the best she's played all season."

Union Grove coach Sean Jung was impressed by Waterford's performance.

"We started really flat and they punished us for it," he said. "They had really high energy in the first 10 minutes and they really deserved that first goal.

"I felt that we fought back. We had a lot of chances behind their back line and really felt that we should have had at least two first-half goals. But you've got to give them credit. I thought they really played well.

"I was really impressed with a couple of their players. Taylor Gordon is a good player and she's just a sophomore. And I was equally impressed with their goalkeeper. She made some really impressive saves."