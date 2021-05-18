High schools: Wolverines gain upper hand in SLC

The Waterford High School girls soccer team has put itself in prime position.
Taylor Gordon scored two goals and Skyler Kruse had 15 saves in the Wolverines' 4-1 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove Tuesday at Waterford.
The victory, Waterford's first over Union Grove since it defeated the Broncos 5-1 on May 12, 2015, moved the Wolverines into first place in the SLC with Westosha Central. Waterford (7-0-1 overall, 6-0 SLC) plays Westosha Central at Paddock Lake next Tuesday.
Union Grove (5-1, 3-1 SLC) suffered its first conference loss.
"We played pretty well top to bottom," Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. "We played well defensively. We kind of controlled the midfield. We kind of dictated play. We were just physical. We were a lot more physical than Union Grove in the midfield and I think that gave us more opportunities.
"But they're dangerous. They had some good chances, but our defense played well and made them work for those chances."
Four minutes into the match, Gigi Kuepper scored an unassisted goal from 30 feet that gave the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.
"That was big to score an early goal," Vogt said.
Waterford kept that 1-0 advantage until the 47th minute, when the Broncos' Paige Cotton scored off a corner kick from Kenzie Jones.
But Waterford maintained its pressure and broke the game open during a 30-minute stretch. Gordon scored on a penalty kick in the 58th minute, Gordon scored again in the 69th minute on an assist from Megan Cornell and then Cornell scored in the 86th minute on an assist by Gordon.
Gordon has 19 goals this season.
Speaking of Kruse, Vogt said "she came off her line really well, smothered a lot of balls and made a couple of nice diving saves, especially in the second half. They were putting some pressure on us and she did played really well. That was probably the best she's played all season."
Union Grove coach Sean Jung was impressed by Waterford's performance.
"We started really flat and they punished us for it," he said. "They had really high energy in the first 10 minutes and they really deserved that first goal.
"I felt that we fought back. We had a lot of chances behind their back line and really felt that we should have had at least two first-half goals. But you've got to give them credit. I thought they really played well.
"I was really impressed with a couple of their players. Taylor Gordon is a good player and she's just a sophomore. And I was equally impressed with their goalkeeper. She made some really impressive saves."
BURLINGTON 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3: The Demons let a 3-1 lead get away and settled for a draw in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.
Shelby Busch scored an unassisted goal in the sixth minute for Burlington (1-4-2, 1-3-2 SLC). The Comets scored in the 35th minute and the game was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Victoria Van Dan scored in the 52nd minute and Gina Weis extended the Demons' lead to 3-1 six minutes later.
But the Comets came back with goals in the 70th and 75th minutes.
Burlington had chances to score during the final five minutes, Burlington coach Joel Molitor said, including a shot that went off the goal post.
“Claudia Cramer did a good job in a new role and Emilie Runkel was solid in goal again,” Molitor said. “We need to be more clinical in our finishing to turn this streak of bad luck around.”
Runkel had three saves for Burlington.
OAK CREEK 4, PARK 1: Alexis Betker scored her 11th goal of the season — and the 1,500th in the history of Park's program — in the Panthers' Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Pritchard Park.
After Oak Creek led 1-0 at halftime, Betker scored in the 46th minute. But Oak Creek came back with three goals in a four-minute span, starting in the 68th minute, to put away the match.
Lainie Sanders returned from a foot injury and led a strong defense, Park coach Matt Maletis said.
"She did an excellent job of coming back from an injury and playing defensive midfield," Maletis said. "That helped us quite a bit."
BRADFORD 6, CASE 0: Kate Brown and Riley Strelow both had hat tricks as the Red Devils shut out the Eagles in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.
“They had some great plays that split our defense,” Case coach Alexis Birkholz said. “Unfortunately for us, they were able to finish their opportunities on goal.”
Bradford (4-1, 3-0) is in a first-place tie with Franklin in the SEC standings. Case (1-3, 1-2 in SEC) is tied for fifth with Park.
FRANKLIN 5, HORLICK 0: Morgan Lock, Kyra Lou and goalkeeper Kaylea McCabe all had strong games defensively in the Rebels' Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Horlick's Levonian Field, Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said.
“I was proud of the girls’ effort and we’re working to get better each game,” said Hallebach, whose team is 1-4, 0-3 in the SEC.
Softball
RACINE LUTHERAN 7, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: Kat Schmierer struck out 15 and pitched a two-hitter to lead the Crusaders past the Lady Toppers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.
Lutheran (10-3 overall, 8-2 MCC) was led by Madison Mohar, who went 3 for 4 with a triple and drove in a run. Kendyll Holub had three hits.
Also for the Crusaders, Sydney Hoover went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Mackenzie Burns went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Schmierer, Olivia Rosenberg and Megan Walek each drove in a run.
The Crusaders had a 2-1 until the top of the seventh inning, when they erupted for five runs.
“We had a great game tonight against a good team and we had all the parts together,” Demuth said. “We left runners in scoring position through the first six innings, then we broke out in the seventh.”
Grace Peterson drove in the only run for Catholic Central (8-4), which was held to four hits. Morgan Dietzel had the Lady Toppers' other hit.
BURLINGTON 19, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: Morgan Klein and Brianna Morris combined for a four-inning perfect game in the Demons’ Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Burlington.
Klein pitched the first two innings, striking out four batters. Morris entered the game in the third inning and struck out two.
The Demons (11-1, 9-0 SLC) scored seven runs in the first inning and added nine more in the second.
Morris went 2 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs and Klein went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Abby Alan was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Cheyanne Hammiller went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
FRANKLIN 15, CASE 8: Paige Thomas went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs in the Eagles' Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Case.
Also leading Case (2-5 overall and SEC) were Turner Hetland, who went 2 for 4 with a double, and Torin Slaughter, who went 2 for 4.
BRADFORD 29, HORLICK 0: The Red Devils scored all of their runs in the first two innings and beat the Rebels in a three-inning Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Douglas Park.
Bradford (11-1, 6-1 SEC) had 19 hits and nine players had at least one hit and one RBI. Dylan Zimmerman had the only hit for Horlick (0-11, 0-6).
DOMINICAN 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 5: The Angels committed six errors in a Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.
Both sides struggled with walks, St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said.
“It really kind of went both ways,” Prideaux said. “It just creates a lot of interesting scenarios defensively when you are sitting around for five, ten minutes and then suddenly the ball is in play and then let’s see where everybody is at.”
While St. Catherine’s (4-11, 1-7 MCC) had only two hits, Vivianrose Johnson reached base three times, going 1 for 2 with two walks.
Track and field
SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE RELAYS: The Case girls won the 4x1,600 meter relay and finished in the top three in three other relays Tuesday and finished fourth in the meet Tuesday at Oak Creek.
Audrey Amaya, Kaitlyn Francis, Kristina Miletic and Roselyn Pacheco finished in 23 minutes, 24.32 seconds to win the relay by more than 40 seconds over Oak Creek (24:05.75).
The same four were second in the distance medley relay (13:42.76), Amaya and Francis ran with Audrey Carrillo and Lauren Finley to take second in the 4x400 relay (4:33.05) and the 4x100 relay of Taelyn Biagas, Paige Gulbrandson, Gabrielle Hallom and Rachaele Luter was third (57.35).
The girls totaled 34 points.
In the boys portion of the meet, the quartet of Cameron Dederich, Steven Gardiner, Brett Stark and Mike Cabaltera finished second in the 4x800 relay in 8:47.17 for the Eagles’ best finish.
Case was fifth with 22 points.