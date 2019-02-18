All streaks eventually come to an end.
For Larry Canady and the Park High School boys basketball team, their seven-game winning streak ended Monday night with a 73-70 to Zion-Benton, Ill., in a nonconference game at Park.
Canady, a senior guard, scored a team-high 29 points and made two 3-pointers, but was outdone by Zion-Benton’s Joe Aguilar, who scored a game-high 39 points on 14 field goals.
Park (15-4), ranked No. 6 among Division 1 teams in the Associated Press poll, trailed 15-3 to open the game, but fought back to tie the game 33-33 at halftime. The Panthers took a six-point lead late in the second half, but coach Jim Betker said turnovers and unforced errors cost them the game.
“We had a couple of possessions where we were just careless with the ball,” Betker said. “We got punched in the mouth early and recovered, but we need to finish better down the stretch.”
Nobal Days and Richie Warren contributed double-doubles for the Panthers. Days had 14 points and 15 rebounds while Warren scored 16 and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Zion-Benton improved to 13-13 overall.
DOMINICAN 77, PRAIRIE 68: It took a 30 points and five 3-pointers from Alex Antetokounmpo for the Knights to beat the Hawks in a Metro Classic Conference game at Prairie.
The Hawks (12-9, 8-7 MCC) trailed by 43-39 at halftime, but could never overtake Dominican (14-7, 11-4 MCC), which earned votes in the Division 3 Associated Press poll. Prairie trimmed the lead to 68-64 with 3:30 left, but couldn’t get any closer.
Antuan Nesbitt led Prairie with a team-high 22 points on a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
“I loved the way our boys competed tonight against a really good team,” said Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff. “Ultimately, their size and rebounding was the difference. Alex Antetokounmpo also hit shots at critical times whenever we were making runs.”
ST. JOSEPH 49, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 46: The Hilltoppers tried to come back from a 28-17 halftime deficit, but fell short in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Burlington.
Catholic Central (9-12, 6-9 MCC) outscored the Lancers 29-21 in the second half after trailing by 11 at the break.
Bennett Wright led the Hilltoppers with 15 points, while Brandon Pum added 12. Chas Miles grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
The Lancers improved to 6-14 overall and 3-11 in Metro Classic games.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 55, BURLINGTON 39: At Paddock Lake, Joey Berezowitz scored 16 points and Dylan Runkel added 15, but it wasn’t enough to stop state-ranked Westosha from winning and clinching the Southern Lakes Conference championship for the third time in four seasons.
The Demons (11-10, 7-6 SLC) trailed 32-25 at halftime. But the Falcons (19-1, 13-0 SLC)—ranked No. 3 among Division 2 teams in the Associated Press poll—turned up the defensive intensity and held Burlington to 14 points in the second half.
Berezowitz made a game-high four 3-pointers for the Demons.
Gymnastics
Maddy Bronson won three events and the all-around to help the Burlington Co-op gymnastics team win its 10th straight Southern Lakes Conference championship last Friday night at Jefferson.
Bronson, a senior, won the floor exercise with a score of 9.475, the vault (9.30), the uneven bars (9.25) and the all-around with a 37.150. Her sister Malia, a sophomore, won the balance beam (9.45) and placed second in the floor exercise (9.225) and the all-around (36.150).
The Bronsons’ performances helped the Demons win the meet with a score of 143.800, well ahead of Elkhorn’s 137.175. Waterford was third with a 130.100.
For the Wolverines, freshman Skylar Bart placed sixth in the balance beam (8.45).
