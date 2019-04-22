Grant Wininger was as poised as he's been all season Monday for the St. Catherine's High School boys golf team.
Wininger, a senior, shot a 4-over-par 76 and finished sixth overall at the 22-team Lake Geneva National Golf Club Invitational.
"It was a heck of a day for Grant," Angels coach Dave Arkenberg said. "Things are starting to come together for him. He struck the ball really well and made three birdies. I was really happy with how he finished."
One of those birdies came at the 14th hole, a long par-5. Wininger was on the green in two shots, hit a 60-foot lag putt that came within a foot of going in, then tapped in for birdie, Arkenberg said.
The next best county finisher was Waterford's Josh Koszarek, who shot an 11-over 83. Logan Adams was right behind him at 87. Koszarek finished 20th and Adams 32nd.
Burlington's Brian Fregman had the Demons' best score at 111.
In the team standings, Waterford finished eighth at 351 and Burlington was 18th at 462. St. Catherine's fielded an incomplete team and finished in 22nd at 503. Waunakee won the invitational at 310.
Baseball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 16, FAITH CHRISTIAN 1: Every player in the Hilltoppers' lineup had a hit in their nonconference win at Beaumont Field.
Catholic Central (4-4) scored five runs in the first inning, followed by four in the second. Brandon Pum and Paul Nevin each went 3 for 4 and combined for 4 RBIs.
Softball
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, MARTIN LUTHER 1: Starting pitcher Christina Paleka found her groove, striking out 10 over seven innings in the Lady Toppers' Metro Classic Conference win at Greendale.
Paleka allowed an unearned run and the Lady Toppers (5-4, 3-1 MCC) made several defensive stands in the sixth and seventh innings to hold off the Spartans. Paleka also had two of Catholic Central's three hits and scored a run.
"We cut down two runners at the plate in the sixth, and then made a bang-bang play at first to win the game in the seventh," Catholic Central coach Carol Robers said.
Girls soccer
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 4, UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 3: Elizabeth Klein scored two goals, and her sisters Emma and Julia each scored one in the Lady Toppers' nonconference win at Milwaukee.
Catholic Central improved to 2-0 overall.
Boys tennis
WATERFORD 6, WILMOT 1: No. 1 doubles team Sam and Josh Fay cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win and the Wolverines won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at Waterford.
The Fay's defeated Noah Coleman and Ernie Dippold. Waterford's No. 1 singles player Jason Splitgerber was taken to three sets by Christian Obertin, but won 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
The Wolverines improved to 7-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.
